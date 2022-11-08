ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Will you be watching the World Cup?

Yes. ‘Abusing the cup? It was ever thus, the upside is a festival of popular internationalism’. ‘How do you solve a problem like Qatar?” Even Julie Andrews belting it out is perhaps not a terrace anthem yet but certainly what fans, and non-fans, have been pondering the last few years – a debate due to reach fever pitch (sic) as the tournament opens next Sunday.
Front Office Sports

FIFA Bans ‘Human Rights For All’ Danish World Cup Practice Jerseys

The Danish national team wanted to protest Qatar’s many human rights abuses by wearing practice jerseys that said “human rights for all” at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But FIFA reportedly rejected the team’s uniform request, saying the shirts fell in the category of jerseys sporting political messages — which the organization prohibits during the World Cup.
Front Office Sports

Brazilian Soccer League to Sell Rights for $971M

An investment firm based in the United Arab Emirates is the latest entity to express interest in international soccer. The Liga de Futebol Brasileiro (Libra) has agreed to sell a 20% stake of its commercial rights to Mubadala Capital Ventures — owned by Mubadala Investment Company — for $971 million.
The Spun

USWNT Made Unfortunate History On Thursday Night

The USWNT has hit a bit of a mini-skid during its series of friendlies in preparation for the 2023 Women's World Cup. In fact, with tonight's 2-1 loss to Germany, the USWNT made the kind of history you don't want to make. The defeat was the third in a row...
Front Office Sports

FTX, Once a High-Profile Sports Sponsor, Files for Bankruptcy

A cryptocurrency platform has filed for bankruptcy — which could have serious ramifications for its partners across sports. FTX announced on Friday that the company, along with West Realm Shires Services Inc., Alameda Research Ltd., and roughly 130 affiliated companies, “have commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11.”. Before...
Front Office Sports

F1 Teams Haas, Williams, Look to U.S. for Boost

Guenther Steiner, principal of Haas Formula 1 team, knew how big F1’s U.S. popularity had grown when he was stopped multiple times on his way to breakfast in Las Vegas. He was approached by “at least five-to-10 people,” he told Front Office Sports. “The race is in a year, guys!”
NEVADA STATE
Front Office Sports

Amazon Makes History With $1T Loss, Bounces Back

Amazon has endured historic losses over the past year, but it’s still gunning for top-value sports rights. The media and ecommerce giant briefly held the distinction of being the only public company to lose $1 trillion in market value. A slump over the last month led to a drop...
