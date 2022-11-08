Read full article on original website
England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included
England have announced their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a Manchester United trio has been selected
Red Sox owner John Henry emerges as possible bidder for the Commanders
Another day, another potential name entered the bidding for the Washington Commanders. Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club owner John Henry is viewed as a possible bidder for the Washington Commanders, according to Josh Kosman of the New York Post. Henry’s Fenway Sports Group recently hired Goldman Sachs and...
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Will you be watching the World Cup?
Yes. ‘Abusing the cup? It was ever thus, the upside is a festival of popular internationalism’. ‘How do you solve a problem like Qatar?” Even Julie Andrews belting it out is perhaps not a terrace anthem yet but certainly what fans, and non-fans, have been pondering the last few years – a debate due to reach fever pitch (sic) as the tournament opens next Sunday.
FIFA Bans ‘Human Rights For All’ Danish World Cup Practice Jerseys
The Danish national team wanted to protest Qatar’s many human rights abuses by wearing practice jerseys that said “human rights for all” at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But FIFA reportedly rejected the team’s uniform request, saying the shirts fell in the category of jerseys sporting political messages — which the organization prohibits during the World Cup.
Brazilian Soccer League to Sell Rights for $971M
An investment firm based in the United Arab Emirates is the latest entity to express interest in international soccer. The Liga de Futebol Brasileiro (Libra) has agreed to sell a 20% stake of its commercial rights to Mubadala Capital Ventures — owned by Mubadala Investment Company — for $971 million.
USWNT Made Unfortunate History On Thursday Night
The USWNT has hit a bit of a mini-skid during its series of friendlies in preparation for the 2023 Women's World Cup. In fact, with tonight's 2-1 loss to Germany, the USWNT made the kind of history you don't want to make. The defeat was the third in a row...
FTX, Once a High-Profile Sports Sponsor, Files for Bankruptcy
A cryptocurrency platform has filed for bankruptcy — which could have serious ramifications for its partners across sports. FTX announced on Friday that the company, along with West Realm Shires Services Inc., Alameda Research Ltd., and roughly 130 affiliated companies, “have commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11.”. Before...
Red Sox Owner ‘Wants NFL Team,’ Could Buy Commanders
The list of potential bidders for the Washington Commanders is getting longer. Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry is a possible contender for the NFL team, according to the New York Post, after current owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America earlier this month to explore a sale of the team.
F1 Teams Haas, Williams, Look to U.S. for Boost
Guenther Steiner, principal of Haas Formula 1 team, knew how big F1’s U.S. popularity had grown when he was stopped multiple times on his way to breakfast in Las Vegas. He was approached by “at least five-to-10 people,” he told Front Office Sports. “The race is in a year, guys!”
Amazon Makes History With $1T Loss, Bounces Back
Amazon has endured historic losses over the past year, but it’s still gunning for top-value sports rights. The media and ecommerce giant briefly held the distinction of being the only public company to lose $1 trillion in market value. A slump over the last month led to a drop...
