Man grazed during drive-by shooting in SE Portland: Officials

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was injured Tuesday morning after authorities said he was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Southeast Portland.

When officers responded to Southeast 112th Avenue off Southeast Powell Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m., Portland police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect was inside a vehicle when they allegedly shot the victim. The suspect or suspects reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

No suspect information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

