ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man grazed during drive-by shooting in SE Portland: Officials

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Yxsv_0j3ERLTe00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was injured Tuesday morning after authorities said he was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Southeast Portland.

When officers responded to Southeast 112th Avenue off Southeast Powell Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m., Portland police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Gas thieves drill into tanks in Battle Ground

Police said the suspect was inside a vehicle when they allegedly shot the victim. The suspect or suspects reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

No suspect information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Reward offered for information on unsolved 2015 homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for any information on an unsolved homicide of a 26-year-old man from 2015. On November 11, seven years ago, Portland Police responded to a report of a shooting in North Portland on North...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
MONMOUTH, OR
KGW

Charges dropped against three Portland teens arrested in Mount Tabor arson investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Prosecutors have dropped all charges against three Portland teenagers arrested in connection with a string of fires on Mount Tabor over the summer. On Wednesday, prosecutors dismissed a single count of first-degree arson against 18-year-old Samuel Perkins. Last month, a similar felony charge was dismissed against 18-year-old Malik Hares. A third suspect, Wayne Chen, had his charges dropped shortly after the three teenagers were arrested in September.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Police identify pedestrian killed in NE Portland

Police identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a driver in Northeast Portland Tuesday night as 55-year-old Ku Nay Htoo of Portland. Htoo died around 6:50 p.m. while she was crossing Northeast 162nd Avenue. A driver heading north hit her near the intersection with Northeast Fargo Street, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.

TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Man who fired at deputies during chase from Troutdale to Portland pleads guilty to attempted murder

A Vancouver man who fired off shots at two Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies during a car chase pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and first-degree robbery. The deputies were pursuing Joseph M. Conn after the 49-year-old and two accomplices grabbed piles of “high-end merchandise” from the Rack Room Shoes shop at the Troutdale Outlet Mall on April 12, according to court records.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy