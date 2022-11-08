Man grazed during drive-by shooting in SE Portland: Officials
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was injured Tuesday morning after authorities said he was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Southeast Portland.
When officers responded to Southeast 112th Avenue off Southeast Powell Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m., Portland police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said the suspect was inside a vehicle when they allegedly shot the victim. The suspect or suspects reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
No suspect information was immediately released.
