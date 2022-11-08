There are two outstanding men of the 19th century in America with talents inextricably entwined, landscape designer and architect Calvert Vaux, and landscape designer Frederick Law Olmsted who wore other venerable hats. Vaux participated in the design of the American Museum of Natural History and designed the Delano home of the grandfather of FDR. But it was in 1857 that the Vaux/Olmsted partnership would bring into being the beauty of Central Park in New York. Olmsted would go on to design the memorable surround of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and so many University grounds across the U.S.

