News Briefs: November 11
Today is Veterans Day. The annual Veterans Day walk down Greenwich Avenue will gather at the Amogerone Crossway and begin at 10:30am. The ceremony will be at 11am at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Havemeyer Building. The annual walk and wreath presentation by the Byram Veterans Club will begin by lining-up at 6:30pm at 300 Delavan Ave and begin at 7pm. In observance of Veterans Day, Town Hall and our libraries will be closed.
Editorial: They Walk Among Us
Veteran’s Day is this Friday, November 11. There are several events in town to commemorate the day. There will be a “Patriotic Walk” down Greenwich Avenue in honor of our veterans. The walk begins at the corner of Amogerone Way and Greenwich Avenue at 10:30 a.m. and proceeds down to the World War I memorial in front of Restoration Hardware.
Two Elms Pay Homage to Visionary Frederick Law Olmsted
There are two outstanding men of the 19th century in America with talents inextricably entwined, landscape designer and architect Calvert Vaux, and landscape designer Frederick Law Olmsted who wore other venerable hats. Vaux participated in the design of the American Museum of Natural History and designed the Delano home of the grandfather of FDR. But it was in 1857 that the Vaux/Olmsted partnership would bring into being the beauty of Central Park in New York. Olmsted would go on to design the memorable surround of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and so many University grounds across the U.S.
Column: State of the Art Kitchens in Greenwich
Few rooms have changed more in today’s state of the art homes, than have kitchens. From the way they are designed, to the way they are built, to the material and appliances, today’s kitchens are not your mother’s kitchen. The level of sophistication has gone way up, and the design process has gotten more complicated, but the visualization is much easier.
YMCA holds Veterans Day Breakfast
The YMCA of Greenwich will hold a pancake breakfast on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., to honor those who served. The event will be held along with lively conversation and coffee. Veterans are invited to bring photos or other mementos to share. This event...
Riverside School to celebrate annual Veterans Day Ceremony
On Friday, November 11, Riverside School will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor service men and women, both past and present. An annual tradition for the past 22 years, the school will hold an outdoor event on the lawn. All the elementary classes at Riverside School are invited to participate along with a handful of volunteers, school staff, Riverside School parents and local veterans.
JLG’s “The Enchanted Forest” set to begin Nov. 18
The Junior League of Greenwich is “Honoring Tradition” by bringing back their 3-day Festival of Trees, November 18 to 20, a jam-packed holiday weekend open to all, in-person, at the Arch Street Teen Center. This weekend, hosted and created by the volunteers of the Junior League of Greenwich...
