Valdosta, GA

wfxl.com

3 arrested, 1 sought in multi-agency operation in Cook, Tift County

Three people are behind bars and one sought after a multi-agency, multi-county operation. Federal search warrants were executed at thirteen locations in Cook and Tift County Thursday morning in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Cook Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department and Hahira Police Department.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 Valdosta men arrested for shooting at one another

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were charged after shooting at one another at a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Xavier McGhee, 31, and Jamel Armstrong, 27, were charged with aggravated assault and firearm possession in connection to the incident. Armstrong was charged with obstruction of an officer.
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Several thefts reported overnight in golf club area

The Douglas Police Department is currently investigating a slew of thefts that occurred overnight in the golf club area, where an automobile, multiple handguns, and other items were taken from vehicles. According to an official with the DPD, the thefts occurred during the early morning hours, possibly beginning on Briarwood...
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

Thomasville man arrested for murder and possession of a firearm

The Thomasville Police Department, alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have arrested a man in connection with a murder from late October. According to GBI, 53-year-old James Hudson and Jamal Hayes traveled to the 1300 block of North DawsonStreet, where the victim, Kelton Butler was sleeping. Hudson and Hayes began assaulting and cutting the victim.
THOMASVILLE, GA
southgatv.com

Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties

In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Wanted New Jersey man found and arrested in Valdosta

Valdosta police and detectives arrested a man wanted out of New Jersey. One of the suspect's family members was also arrested, for obstructing officers from making contact with the suspect. According to VPD, on Tuesday, November 9, shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers received information that 42-year-old Curtis Williams was inside...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

GBI: Arrest made for murder investigation in Grady County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning, November 8th, into a murder investigation. A deceased female was found inside a residence on Swap Creek Road, in Whigham. The Thomas County SWAT Team had been requested to assist Grady County in the...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary

WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Georgia police chief accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that they arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday, was booked into the Atkinson County Jail,...
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Former Students Charged with the Murder of Teacher Tara Grinstead

She went missing in 2005, and new arrests were made after a podcast covered her cold case disappearance. Tara Grinstead (Image courtesy of People) October 24, 2005, in Ocilla, Georgia, kids and facilities started filing in to begin the school day at Irwin County High. The bell rang, but one of their teachers, thirty-year-old Tara Grinstead, hadn’t arrived. Her classroom was still locked, and students waited outside.
OCILLA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
VALDOSTA, GA

