Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down all but one westbound lane of Longview’s W Loop 281 near HG Mosley Pkwy. UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., police have said all emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic is back to normal.
Construction worker hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver on Highway 155
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A construction worker has been hospitalized in Tyler after being struck by an alleged drunk driver on Highway 155, according to DPS. The construction worker was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning, and is reported to have sustained serious injuries. Officials with DPS said the driver of the truck […]
4 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Wood County (Wood County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Wood County. Officials confirmed that 4 people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Farm to Market Road 515, about 9 miles north of Quitman.
4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20 near Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian died after being struck by at least one vehicle on I-20 near Canton Thursday. According to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and involved two truck tractors. Albritton said it happened near the 518 mile marker in the westbound lanes of I-20.
Tyler, TX Bar Charged With Overserving Man Involved In Deadly Crash
Drinking and driving continues to be a very prevalent problem in East Texas. For some reason folks continue to believe that no matter what intoxicated state they are in, they can somehow drive home ignoring risks that put themselves and others lives in danger. But in Texas, the BARS and CLUBS who are supposed to put a stop to folks overindulging can find themselves in a world of trouble too if one of their patrons does something that causes problems for others.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash reported in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a semi-truck rollover Wednesday morning. The “major crash” is located at TX-315E and FM 840, according to Rusk County OEM.
Fairmont Street in Longview reopens to two-way traffic
LONGVIEW, Texas — Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway has reopened to two-way traffic following major roadway construction was completed. According to the city of Longview, the work remains ongoing along Fairmont Street and a temporary lane closure could be necessary. But two-way traffic is expected to be available for the remainder of the project.
Overturned dump truck slowing traffic at intersection of Loop 323, HWY 31 W in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — An overturned dump truck is slowing traffic a busy intersection in Tyler. According to CBS19 crews on scene, the dump truck rolled over at the intersection of Loop 323 and HWY 31 W, near Super Mercado Monterrey. Police have been called to the scene. Details concerning...
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by vehicle in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian was killed east of Kilgore after a vehicle struck her while her car was parked on the side of the road last week in Gregg County. On the night of Nov. 3, Lennis D. Burrow, 64, of Overton, was driving eastbound on Goforth Road, and Joe Ann Knight, 76, of Kilgore, had her car parked in the eastbound lane facing west, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
Police: At least 1 dead after major wreck on Alpine Rd., Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police confirmed at least one person has died in a major wreck at the intersection of Alpine Rd. and E. Loop 281 Wednesday morning. Officers are on the scene in the 800 block of East Loop 281 on the westbound side of the roadway underneath the Alpine bridge.
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been struck by a car at the Target in Tyler and is being treated in an ambulance. Before noon on Thursday, emergency services received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car in the crosswalk area outside the Target on S. Broadway.
Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after police responded to a report and found a gunshot victim. Saturday at about 1:45 a.m., officers from the Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive for a report of shots heard, according to a PD social media post.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes delays on I-20 in Harrison County
UPDATE: I-20 has been reopened. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A vehicle fire on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 615 is causing traffic delays on Tuesday morning in Harrison County. The sheriff’s office is on the scene and said traffic is being redirected to State Highway 43 and the eastbound lanes on I-20 where the […]
Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore woman who had stopped her car in a roadway and exited it was struck by another vehicle on Nov. 2. According to Texas DPS’ preliminary report, JoeAnn Knight, 76, of Kilgore, had stopped her 2016 Mazda CX-7 in the eastbound lane of Goforth Road, about one mile east of Kilgore. Her vehicle was facing west in the eastbound lane, the report states. Then, Knight got out of her vehicle.
TABC: Tyler draft house charged with overserving man involved in wreck that killed Tyler Legacy student
TYLER, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is pursuing charges against Rose City Draft House for allegations of selling alcoholic beverage to an intoxicated man, who police say drove intoxicated and killed a Tyler Legacy High School band senior. Jason Charles is charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection...
Longview Police: Missing woman found, taken to hospital
UPDATE: Nhan Le-Do was found and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officials said she was found in the 2800 block of Clendenen Lane. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Her car was found near the 2600 block […]
