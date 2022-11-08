ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down all but one westbound lane of Longview’s W Loop 281 near HG Mosley Pkwy. UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., police have said all emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic is back to normal.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20 near Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian died after being struck by at least one vehicle on I-20 near Canton Thursday. According to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and involved two truck tractors. Albritton said it happened near the 518 mile marker in the westbound lanes of I-20.
CANTON, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX Bar Charged With Overserving Man Involved In Deadly Crash

Drinking and driving continues to be a very prevalent problem in East Texas. For some reason folks continue to believe that no matter what intoxicated state they are in, they can somehow drive home ignoring risks that put themselves and others lives in danger. But in Texas, the BARS and CLUBS who are supposed to put a stop to folks overindulging can find themselves in a world of trouble too if one of their patrons does something that causes problems for others.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Fairmont Street in Longview reopens to two-way traffic

LONGVIEW, Texas — Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway has reopened to two-way traffic following major roadway construction was completed. According to the city of Longview, the work remains ongoing along Fairmont Street and a temporary lane closure could be necessary. But two-way traffic is expected to be available for the remainder of the project.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Pedestrian killed after getting hit by vehicle in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian was killed east of Kilgore after a vehicle struck her while her car was parked on the side of the road last week in Gregg County. On the night of Nov. 3, Lennis D. Burrow, 64, of Overton, was driving eastbound on Goforth Road, and Joe Ann Knight, 76, of Kilgore, had her car parked in the eastbound lane facing west, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been struck by a car at the Target in Tyler and is being treated in an ambulance. Before noon on Thursday, emergency services received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car in the crosswalk area outside the Target on S. Broadway.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after police responded to a report and found a gunshot victim. Saturday at about 1:45 a.m., officers from the Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive for a report of shots heard, according to a PD social media post.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KLTV

Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore woman who had stopped her car in a roadway and exited it was struck by another vehicle on Nov. 2. According to Texas DPS’ preliminary report, JoeAnn Knight, 76, of Kilgore, had stopped her 2016 Mazda CX-7 in the eastbound lane of Goforth Road, about one mile east of Kilgore. Her vehicle was facing west in the eastbound lane, the report states. Then, Knight got out of her vehicle.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police: Missing woman found, taken to hospital

UPDATE: Nhan Le-Do was found and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officials said she was found in the 2800 block of Clendenen Lane. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Her car was found near the 2600 block […]
LONGVIEW, TX

