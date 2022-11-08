Read full article on original website
Stuff the Trucks a success once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore and Eagle Radio's 12th annual Stuff the Trucks event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. collected three truckloads of food at Wal-Mart for the Reno County Food Bank in Hutchinson. Midwest Superstore has been partnering with Eagle Media for the event for more...
Reno County Veterans Memorial continues to add names
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that he is about halfway to another group of names to go on the memorial. "Toward the end of the summer, we printed a wall that had an additional 315 names on it," Danyluk said. "Currently, I think I have about 80 names collected and I have a partial panel. When I collect about 70 more, we'll print one in the Spring. They don't like to engrave in the winter. It's too cold. They're afraid they'll crack a panel. It will be springtime before we do any more engraving."
Statewide call for artists issued for Newton murals
NEWTON, Kan. — There will be five artistic murals of Kansas birds to be displayed on the educational kiosks at the new R. Michael Rhoades (RMR) Community Wetlands Park in Newton. Newton Murals & Arts Project received grant funding from Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the Rotary...
No TEFAP distribution this month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution has not been scheduled yet and there is NO distribution in November. With the holiday season, the next distribution dates have yet to be determined. Please share this information with your friends and neighbors and continue to watch the Emanuel Lutheran...
Wilderness emergency class in Harvey County
NEWTON, Kan. — US Outdoor First Aid announced on Nov. 11, their first Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class for the 2022-2023 training season will be held on Dec. 10 and 11, at Camp Hawk, in Harvey County just south of Newton, Kan. This is US Outdoor First Aid's...
Parking lot and capital fundraising going well at CCS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. John Walker with Central Christian School said the parking lot project is coming along nicely. "They got kind of the southeast quadrant just about complete," Walker said. "They painted the parking stalls. I'm hoping that we'll be able to open up that section of it here before too long."
United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive
United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive
Kids to put on Peter Pan at Partridge school this weekend
PARTRIDGE, Kan. — A group of 20 kids from Reno County will be putting on the play Peter Pan Friday and Saturday night at the former Partridge Grade School at 5 West Ave. C in Partridge. "The youngest would be eight or nine, up to probably 16 would be...
Kan. felon sentenced for drive-by shooting that injured girl
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man charged in the drive-shooting at a home in Wichita that critically injured an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to over 14-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. In October, Purcell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the case. Just after 12:30...
Old Magic Wok space about to get a new restaurant tenant that’s familiar to Wichita
The restaurant’s owner has been on the hunt for a new space since spring and now that she’s found one is adding a weekday lunch buffet.
A close vote: This is the Wichita restaurant you missed the most
We started with a list of 32 restaurants and asked readers which long-closed restaurant they wished was still around.
Cruse is out, Baty is in on Sedgwick County Commission
Three of the five commissioners on the Sedgwick County Commission were up for reelection.
Two arrested on Railroad Ave. in Great Bend for drug charges
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, just before 11 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the 3900 block of Railroad Avenue, south of Great Bend. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction. Deputies became suspicious of the occupants and received consent to search...
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
One lane closed on West 17th, repairs to start Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 6th at 10:00 a.m, a water line break was reported in the 400 block of West 17th Ave. The break was on a ¾” copper service line, which was excavated and replaced. This road damage caused by the water line break has...
Inman USD 448 parents encouraged to fill out survey for superintendent search
INMAN, Kan. —The Inman USD 448 Board of Education is partnering with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board searches for the district’s next superintendent. Current leader Scott Friesen will retire on June 30, 2023. An online survey has been sent to parents in the district....
Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
Update: Two dead in N Wichita crash, K-96 closed
An injury crash in north Wichita has closed a portion K-96.
USD 373 superintendent thanks voters as bond issue passes
NEWTON, Kan. — Newton USD 373 Superintendent Fred VanRanken expressed his thanks to the community for their support of the bond issue for Lindley Hall and Santa Fe school that passed on Tuesday. "The passing of the bond is something very important to our students and staff at the...
🏀 WBB: No. 5 Dragons escape Labette
GREAT BEND, Kan. — No. 5 Hutchinson shot out to a 20-point advantage Friday afternoon against Labette at the Cougar Booster Club Classic. That lead dissipated with 8:04 left as the Dragons (5-0) held on to a 53-51 lead. Mya Williams scored just two points in the first half...
