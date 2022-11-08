Read full article on original website
kscj.com
SCHMILLEN HIRED AS IA NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTOR
A FORMER SIOUX CITY TV PERSONALITY IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. JACKIE SCHMILLEN WAS FORMERLY ON FOX 44 IN SIOUX CITY AND IN RECENT YEARS WAS AN ANCHOR FOR TWO DIFFERENT DES MOINES TV STATIONS. SCHMILLEN IS FROM CHEROKEE AND HAD WORKED IN...
Sergeant Bluff to hold electronics recycling event
If Siouxlanders need to get rid of some older electronics, there's a way to recycle them.
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, November 11
The Plymouth County 4-H and Agricultural Society held their annual meeting last night at the Le Mars Convention Center. Chairman Loren Schnepf says one of the highlights of the meeting was an expansion of their governing board, from 24 to 28. This is a working board, with the emphasis on...
UPDATE: Missing Sioux City teen found
Sioux City Police Department located the missing Sioux City teen Friday afternoon.
Officials determine cause of Woodbury LEC wall collapse
A cause for the walls at the construction site of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center falling down has been determined.
kwit.org
Newscast 11.11.22: Statehouse Representative Steve Hansen reflects on civility and politics as he leaves his seat
Two Sioux City Democratic incumbent state lawmakers lost their seats on Tuesday. And both of them have had significant experience in government office. Democratic State Senator Jackie Smith and Democratic State Representative Steve Hansen lost, respectively, to Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky DeWitt and former school board member and retired teacher Bob Henderson.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Michael Mace, 20, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of ammunition as a felon. He was sentenced Friday. According...
kiwaradio.com
Pride Group Resident Faces Felony Charge After He Allegedly Took Tractor
Primghar, Iowa — A resident of the Pride Group near Primghar faces a felony charge after the apparent theft of a lawn care tractor from the facility. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court by an O’Brien County sheriff’s deputy, 23-year-old Neal Lynch faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of operation without owner’s consent.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
kscj.com
CITY POLICE TO TARGET ABANDONED VEHICLES
OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE INCREASING THEIR EFFORTS TO REMOVE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS. THESE EFFORTS WILL TARGET VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS THAT ARE DISABLED OR OBVIOUSLY INOPERABLE AND HAVE NOT HAD LICENSE PLATES OR CURRENT REGISTRATION FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME.
KELOLAND TV
Owners of dog shot near Wall Lake offering reward
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog. As we told you earlier this week, a pickup drove onto the property 4 miles west of Wall Lake while the owners were away and shot a chocolate lab, named Lucy.
kicdam.com
O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use
Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
Missing Siouxland 15-year-old located, SCPD says
According to the Sioux City Police Department, Arayah has been located.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Man Charged With Felony Burglary After Threatening Resident With Hammer
A Carroll man was taken into custody today (Thursday) after allegedly breaking into a home and threatening the occupant. At approximately 10:32 a.m. ,the Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Granada Road on a report that a male suspect had kicked in the door to a residence, broke a window, and brandished a hammer, causing the resident to fear for their life. The man, identified as 48-year-old Darren Cox, fled the scene in a blue Ford Ranger. Law enforcement observed him entering a home in the 200 block of W. 11th Street near Adams Elementary. Police were in the process of obtaining a search warrant when Cox was spotted through a window, at which time officers entered the home to make the arrest. Cox was booked into the Carroll County jail for third-degree burglary, a class D felony. As of Thursday afternoon, Cox remained in custody at the Carroll County jail.
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
Sioux City Journal
Tower Medical Plaza in Dakota Dunes sells for $7.6 million
DAKOTA DUNES – The Tower Medical Plaza has been sold for $7.6 million to Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, a Pensacola, Florida company. The Tower Medical Plaza, located at 101 Tower Road in Dakota Dunes, is more the 35,000 square feet and is leased by Beth Bruening, PC; Dunes Family Pharmacy; ENT Consultants; Fyzical; Kevin L. Preston, D.O; Dunes Pain Specialists and MercyOne.
nwestiowa.com
Couple charged for debit card theft, use
PAULLINA—A Paullina couple was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on a charge of fifth-degree theft and O’Brien County warrants for unauthorized use of a credit card. The arrests of 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler stemmed from a report from the Palo Alto...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested after joy ride on tractor
PRIMGHAR—Two residents of the Pride Group facility near Primghar were arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after taking a small tractor for a joy ride the previous day. The arrests of 59-year-old Neal Quinn Lynch and 23-year-old Michael James Fondell stemmed from them entering a Pride Group shed, taking a 2001 John Deere 2305 tractor and driving it off the property west of Primghar about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Game delayed after school bus breaks down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big weekend at the DakotaDome as the high school football championships are underway. But some excitement came early for one team on the way to Vermillion. A West Central School bus broke down driving to Friday night’s game. Our news...
kmaland.com
Defending champion Harlan to face familiar opponent in 3A state semifinal
(Harlan) -- Harlan continues its state title defense on Saturday when they face Class 3A District 6 adversary ADM in a state semifinal. For Harlan, it is their 30th state semifinal appearance, third in a row and fourth in the last six seasons. "Every time you go there is a...
