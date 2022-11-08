Read full article on original website
Post Register
Slovenia elects first woman president in a runoff vote
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Liberal rights advocate Natasa Pirc Musar won a runoff Sunday to become Slovenia's first female head of state, and said she will seek to bridge the deep left-right divide in the Alpine nation of 2 million. With nearly all of the votes counted in the...
Post Register
Pope lunches with poor, denounces 'sirens of populism'
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis ate lunch with hundreds of refugees, poor and homeless people on Sunday as he called for a renewed commitment to helping society's weakest and denounced the “sirens of populism” that drown out their cries for help. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s World...
Post Register
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
Post Register
An unprecedented lawsuit is moving forward; school corruption will finally be revealed
The following is an editorial by Armstrong Williams. An unprecedented lawsuit is moving forward and school administrative corruption will finally be revealed. Education is the most priceless gift that we can give our children. It is more precious than any material gift or benefit they might receive. There is not a home, expensive automobile, or extravagant trip that could ever replace and deliver what an education can. An education provides opportunity to achieve greatness, power, and luxury and it gives its holder the ability to do and succeed in whatever they desire.
