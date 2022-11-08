Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
The Other Guy l Never in a million years
Election season has come to a close and it’s been an interesting cycle. There a lot of folks cheering that it’s over and done with. While I hate to be the bearer of bad news, 2024 is right around the corner, folks. If you think this past season...
Israel's Netanyahu officially tapped to form government
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's president officially tapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government on Sunday, opening the door for the likely return to power of the long-serving leader after a one-year hiatus. With Netanyahu comes what's expected to be Israel's most right-wing coalition ever.
Moldova anti-govt protesters return amid energy crisis
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova’s capital Sunday to express their dismay over alleged government failings amid an acute winter energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation. The protesters converged in the capital, Chisinau, and chanted slogans as they marched toward the...
Other Voices l Thank you Citrus for entrusting us with elections
Here we are with the 2022 elections behind us. Wow that was quick!. It sounds so easy to say, but getting here is not as easy as it may seem. My staff spent many long hours, with months and months of planning working with hundreds of election workers preparing for each election. Every “I” must be dotted, and every “t” crossed. Challenges will come and you must be prepared.
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico's electoral authority
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the Mexican capital’s main boulevard Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office.
Slovenia votes for president, could elect first woman
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians were voting in a presidential runoff on Sunday that could elect the small European Union’s country's first female head of state, as well as representing a test for the country's new liberal government. Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc Musar was leading in the pre-election...
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors...
