With three spacious rows of seats, the 2023 GLS-class is an SUV that can allow the whole family to experience Mercedes-level luxury while rewarding its driver with surprising agility. The entry-level engine is a 362-hp turbocharged inline-six that’s eerily smooth and plenty powerful but if you want more go the GLS580 swaps the six for a twin-turbo V-8 with 483 ponies. Of course, fuel economy takes a nose dive with the big motor. All models come with all-wheel drive and an adjustable air suspension. The ride is smooth when you want it to be but setting the drive mode selector to Sport brings taut body control not found in rivals such as the Land Rover Range Rover and the Lincoln Navigator. Mercedes has dropped a ton of tech features into the GLS’s cabin, including a massive dual-display dashboard that digitizes pretty much everything from the SUV’s gauges to its infotainment system. Despite the almost over-reliance on screens the GLS’s controls are fairly easy to use while driving, which we reckon most buyers will appreciate.

2 DAYS AGO