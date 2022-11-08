ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

‘We want to win, and we want to put a number on the wall’: Hanceville’s Kate Sterling ready for junior season

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Hanceville Lady Bulldogs finished with a 6-18 record last season in and junior Kate Sterling plans to bring all she learned last year onto the court this season. Almost every player will be back from last year’s Bulldogs team, including some new additions, and Sterling can’t wait to see what they can accomplish this season.

“I felt like last season was a learning process for everyone. We never had a lot of players, but we had players that gave 100% every time they were on the floor. Personally, I learned that your results equal the amount of time you put in the gym and hard work beats talent when talent isn’t working hard.” Sterling said. “We have every player back for the new season. There will be many new additions to the team and I’m excited to see the growth in every individual girl.”

“It’s amazing to see all the girls come back. The connection we’ve all created is something special. You have to build trust outside of the basketball court in order to build one inside of it. Team chemistry is something we’ve always strived to have because we know the impact it plays during the game.”

Kate learned a lot from last year’s senior, Victoria Stanley, and from last year’s coach, Tim Bellmon.

“Victoria taught me to persevere, even when things aren’t going exactly how you want them to. She led the team by example and hard work. She stepped up last year when we needed her the most and became the best version of herself. She had an impact on me that was bigger than basketball. I’m grateful to have had her as my teammate,” Sterling said. “Coach Bellmon made me fall in love with the game of basketball. His expectations for us were very high and he wanted us to be the best version of ourselves on and off the court. It was never easy with him. He saw our potential when we didn’t see it in ourselves. We all had a very close connection with him and seeing him go was very challenging. He forever impacted my life and my perspective of the game.”

Hanceville will have a new head coach this season in Christina Watson, who’s coming back after coaching them from 2014-2020. Kate has heard some great things about her, and the team can’t wait to see what all she has in store for them this season.

“I never had her as a coach, but I’m super excited to finally experience that. I’ve heard great things about her, but as a team, we know it isn’t going to be easy. We’re going to welcome her with open arms, and I hope we all build a bond with her. We know the work we have to put in and I’m excited to see where she takes us this season,” she said. “She is going to bring excitement and a new perspective to the team. She isn’t afraid to make you work, and I think that’s what we need: someone who is going to push us past our limits so we can reach our best potential.”

Kate worked on a lot in the summer and a lot of young girls have been working out with the team before tryouts began Oct. 19. Kate was so happy to see that and that will definitely help this team even more when the season gets here.

“For me, summer was mostly about being confident with the basketball in my hands. I worked on scoring with my back to the basket. I also worked on ball-handling and being more effective with my off-hand. Mentally, I worked on finding a second gear and just being able to push through, even when I was tired,” she said. “It’s great seeing a larger group of girls. The older girls are having to step up and be leaders to them. Even seeing the older girls work with them and be open to building new relationships makes me happy to see and I can’t wait to see where we are as a team in November. Seeing the young girls work on their game is great. Motivation to get better is always a good thing. It’s been fun working with them and watching their growth.”

Kate will be one of the leaders on this year’s team and she’s taught the younger girls a lot on and off the court.

“Being a leader is going to be very important. Setting a good example for them is something I’m working at every day, along with the other older girls. I remember what it was like to be in their shoes and to look up to the upperclassmen. I want them to be able to come to me about anything, basketball-related or not,” she said. “My goal for them is to enjoy the sport, get better every day, and when it’s their turn, be leaders to the next group of girls.”

Kate has set some goals for herself and the whole team and she thinks that this will be a very special year for the Bulldogs.

“As a team, we want to get better every game and every practice. We want to win, and we want to put a number on the wall. That’s been the goal for us for a long time. I think this is the year that it’s very possible and I’m confident in our ability to do so. My goals stand the same as the team ones. I want to get better and push myself past my limits to be the best version of myself,” she said. “Our ability to read each other is going to make our team special to watch. Most of us have grown up playing with each other. The growth from the past season to now is great. I’m excited for everyone to see how much we’ve improved in a few months.”

The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Addison falls at Lynn in 2nd round 41-14

LYNN, Ala. – After dominating Appalachian at home in round one, the Addison Bulldogs hit the road to take on Lynn in round two Friday night. Unfortunately for the Bulldog faithful on the trip, the Bears scored early and often throughout the game on their way to a 41-14 win over Addison. The Bulldogs started their first drive near midfield thanks to a great return on the game’s opening kick, but they were forced to turn the ball over on downs just four plays later. The Bears took over possession with about 10 minutes to play in the first quarter and...
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Meek’s historic season ends with 44-36 loss to Pickens County

ARLEY, Ala. – After defeating Cedar Bluff in the first round of the state playoffs last week and extending their historic winning streak to 11 games, Meek returned home to Tiger Stadium Friday night for a round two matchup against Pickens County. This game was a tale of two halves as a defensive, low-scoring affair in the first half quickly turned into a shootout in the second half. Unfortunately for Tiger fans, the Tornadoes rallied to score 22 unanswered points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to come from behind and stun Meek 44-36. The Tiger defense took the...
REFORM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Arab pulls away to top Moody 42-20, advances to 3rd round for 1st time in school history

ARAB, Ala. – The Arabian Knights cruised past East Limestone in round one to advance last week and they returned home Friday night looking to make history in a round two matchup against Moody. The Knights led the Blue Devils 21-14 at halftime and outscored Moody 21-6 in the second half to pull away with a 42-20 victory and advance to round three for the first time in school history. The 11th win is also the most in a single season for Arab. The Knights were forced to punt the ball on their opening possession, but they were able to pin...
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Leah Grace Tarvin’s legacy of excellence and friendship

HOLLY POND, Ala – Leah Grace Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Thursday, Nov. 3, just a day after she was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University campus. Her Celebration of Life service will be Friday, Nov. 11, at Wallace State Community College in the Betty Leeth Haynes Auditorium. Her family will receive guests beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Holly Pond Cemetery.  The Wallace State Community College graduate was a gregarious, cherished leader at Holly Pond High School where she graduated in 2019, recognized...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson and Riley Green to headline Rock the South 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Rock the South will return July 20-22, 2023, and be headlined by Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson and Riley Green.   Expanding from two days to three, the festival will take place at York Farms in Cullman.   “We welcomed more than 65,000 fans (this) year, and we’re looking forward to expanding to three days with some amazing headliners and artists (next) year,” said Shane Quick, Rock the South partner. “It’s been an exciting journey to see this festival continue to grow and give back. We are thankful for this community, and we look forward to seeing everyone in Cullman...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

East Elementary named ‘Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence’ for 3rd time

CULLMAN, Ala. – East Elementary School has been honored as a Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence for a third time, following accolades in 2008 and 2017. The school celebrated this week with cupcake parties and students wearing blue to commemorate the win.  Not to be confused with the U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon award, the Blue Ribbon Schools Blueprint for Excellence is a positive school improvement process that covers nine major categories of critical performance elements found in excellent schools: Student Focus and Support, School Organization and Culture, Challenging Standards and Curriculum, Active Teaching and Learning, Technology Integration, Professional...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

West Elementary hosts packed Veterans Day program

CULLMAN, Ala. – Fifth-grade students at West Elementary presented a Veterans Day program for the community Thursday, Nov. 10.   Fifth-grade teacher Keenan Fowlkes, who is also a member of the Army National Guard, said the school’s program began in the 1980s and has grown bigger and better every year.  “I start writing and planning the program in the summer before school starts back,” she said. “Then once we get into our routine at school, I start pulling the flag folding team to practice during my planning time. After that, we begin whole group practices during their P.E. a couple of days a...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene.  The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band.  Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST).   CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Skate Depot grand opening Nov. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – After years of planning and the release of the project’s final design in April, the grand opening for Skate Depot, Cullman’s new skatepark, will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon-3 p.m. The park is located along Second Avenue Northeast between the Cullman Police Department and Depot Park.  Professional skateboarder Jake Wooten, originally from Tennessee, will have his board in-hand and show the crowd the potential that can be achieved at Skate Depot. The 2018 Vans Park Series Tour Huntington Beach stop winner is noted for his energetic and gifted style.  Entertainment will be provided by Mykael V, a...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.   The roadway remains closed at this time.   The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.   Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Thomas Jerry Nixon

Thomas Jerry Nixon, 79, of Boaz, AL, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022. He was born in Boaz, AL, on Oct. 28, 1943, to Cois Alvin and Mary Margurite Bowman Nixon. Jerry served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He obtained his Associates Degree in Business from Snead State Community College and worked as a UPS driver for many years. Mr. Nixon enjoyed fishing, had a passion for swapping junk for more junk, and he was a member of the “Liars Club” that met each morning at Hardee’s. Jerry was a good man and would help anyone who needed...
BOAZ, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Tools of the Trade: 8th graders take over WSCC campus

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Over 1,200 eighth-grade students from Cullman, Marshall and Morgan counties descended on the campus of Wallace State Community College (WSCC) Thursday, Nov. 3, to attend the Career Showcase: Tools of the Trade Career Fair. “Vendors” representing areas of study at WSCC and career avenues available in the region filled several campus buildings and lined the paths between them.  “The Tools of the Trade event was an incredible opportunity for eighth-grade students from our area schools to experience hands-on activities and skills across all career clusters,” shared WSCC Vice President for Advancement and Innovation Suzanne Harbin. “These are careers...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dwight David Campbell

Dwight David Campbell, 67, of Bremen passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Nov. 24, 1954, in Cullman, AL. Dwight is survived by his wife of 28 ½ years, June Campbell; daughters, Christy (Brandon) Brown and Julie (Jeremy) Calvert; grandchildren, Mackenzie Brown, Marissa Brown, Maci Brown, James Calvert, Julianna Calvert and Jennie Calvert; brothers, Claborn (Keneiath) Campbell, Mickey (Connie) Campbell and Sandy (Amber) Campbell; sister-in-law, Darlene Campbell; best friend, Daryl (Ramona) Calvert; bestest buddy, Andrea Elam and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyal Malcolm Campbell and Chelsie Coleen Williams Campbell and brothers, Rocky Campbell and Jason Campbell. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 12pm at Ryan’s Creek Baptist Church; Rev. Paul Campbell officiating; with interment in Ryan’s Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Pallbearers are Jeremy Campbell, James Calvert, Logan Campbell, Terry Campbell, Tyler Campbell and Jalyn Campbell. Honorary pallbearers are Josh Campbell, Jackson Miner and Nathan Miller.
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jackie Lee Garrison

Jackie Lee Garrison, 66, passed away at Cullman Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born Aug. 8, 1956, in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Regina Garrison, and his three children, Ryan (Neal) Brooks, Tiffaney (Cody) Adams, and Dallas (Ashley) Garrison. He left behind eight grandchildren whom he adored: Bryce, Cade, Kanyen, Rylee, Brady, Karson, Cameron, and Callan. He is also survived by his sisters, Emma Lou Thorton and Onzelle (Zander) Smith; brother, Talmadge (Melissa) Garrison; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Easter Miller, and brother, Mac (Judy) Garrison. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements, and a private memorial service will be held for the family. Flowers are appreciated, but if you would rather make a donation in memory of Jerry, please consider a contribution to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: 1954

From the files of 1954  The residence of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Jones was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday.   Bobby McClendon, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.M. McClendon has been named Good Citizenship boy at Cullman High School. Margaret Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emma Jones was named Good Citizenship girl.   The recent winner of the Cullman County Rural Improvement Program was the Grandview Community. Those attending the state dinner in Birmingham on Monday night were: Asa Blalock – president, Henry Mobley -vice president, Mrs. J.C. Mobley -secretary, H.G. Pinkston -County Agent and Mrs. Mary Sue Tillery -Home Demonstration Agent.   Judith Kay...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

3 teens killed in Hwy. 91 crash

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Three teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 in Cullman County.   Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed the fatalities of Cayden Britt, 15; Dailan Jennings, 16; and Evan Magana, 15. A fourth teen, the driver, was critically injured and transported to an area hospital. Two of the deceased passengers and the driver were students at Susan Moore High School.  The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m., and the roadway was closed for an extended amount of time.   Nothing further is available until Alabama State Troopers release their report.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Legacy Awards honor difference makers

CULLMAN, Ala. – With Cullman’s new event venue Cotton Creek providing the backdrop, The Link of Cullman County hosted its Legacy Awards and Annual Meeting Thursday. Community members browsed and bid on silent auction items during the social hour while enjoying drinks and music provided by The Overtones.  As the evening moved into the dinner hour, guests celebrated many in attendance who received Legacy Awards, which honor the recipients’ dedication to providing service and love to those in need. Legacy Award winners for 2022 include Kris Graves, Julie Hall, Amber McLaughlin, Eric Casey, Steve Townsend, Christian King, Sherry Henry, Jannie Waggoner,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State hosting Veterans Day Celebration featuring concert, jazz bands

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Wallace State Concert Band and Jazz Band will hold a Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Burrow Center for Fine and Performing Arts. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Admission is free and is open to the public.    This performance will be the directorial debut of Dr. Derek J. Molacek, Wallace State’s newest faculty member in the Fine and Performing Arts program.    Molacek is a trombonist, euphoniumist, composer and arranger. He was previously a member of The USAF Band of the Golden West, where among other performances, he performed in a joint concert...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘They love you no matter what’

HOLLY POND, Ala. – Holly Pond’s Fortner Farm, owned by Stephanie and Benny Fortner, is a petting zoo that welcomes visitors to learn about the wide variety of animals on the farm, including goats, pigs, mini zebus, cows, emus, baby doll sheep, mini donkeys, a mini pony, bunnies and chickens.   Visitors are advised that they will get dirty and to dress accordingly, said Stephanie Fortner “We get in the pasture; we don’t feed through the fence.”  Fortner works with each of her animals from the time they are babies to get them used to being around people. “From day one you’ve got...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Agent ‘Ghost’ begins special mission

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Students, faculty and staff at Hanceville Elementary School were treated to a surprise Monday when Service Dogs Alabama visited the school to deliver a new facility service dog. Ghost will join the students on campus each day to provide comfort and assistance.   The students were previously informed about a new faculty member, but not told that they would be getting a new service dog.   The students assembled in the elementary gymnasium, separated into their “families” of Honor, Loyalty, Integrity, Resilience, Character and Respect, encouraged through the districtwide families initiative begun earlier this year. The initiative’s goal is to promote...
HANCEVILLE, AL
