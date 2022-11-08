Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Previous COVID infection may not protect you from the new subvariant wave. Are you due for a booster?
COVID cases in Australia appear to be on the increase, most likely due to community transmission of the omicron variant XBB. Meanwhile, a second omicron variant—BQ.1—is now being recorded in Australia. Australia's Chief Health officer Paul Kelly says, "All indications are that this is the start of a...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
MedicalXpress
Repeat COVID-19 infections increase risk of organ failure, death
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began almost three years ago, scientists have learned that an initial infection can lead to short- and long-term health risks affecting nearly every organ system in the body. They've also determined that people can get COVID-19 a second or a third time, despite acquiring natural antibodies after the first infection and receiving vaccination and booster shots.
MedicalXpress
Developing drugs to help fight Rift Valley fever virus
Research by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists suggests that immune responses could be bolstered by drugs to help people recover from brain infections caused by an emerging pathogen. The emerging pathogen studied by the team, known as Rift Valley fever virus (RVFV), is a disease that, to date, has...
MedicalXpress
World at risk: How malaria, dengue could spread due to climate change
Up to 8.4 billion people could be at risk of dengue and malaria at the end of the century if emissions keep rising at current levels. But even in a best-case scenario in which we reduce emissions billions could still be affected. Felipe Colón, Technology Lead at Wellcome, wrote a...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 border closures and community disconnect
One year on from the re-opening of Australia's borders to international flights, new research from Flinders University has highlighted how the border closures led people to feeling a profound disconnect from Australia, providing valuable lessons for future pandemic responses. The research is the second stage of a large study conducted...
MedicalXpress
Vaping exposes users to harmful levels of particulate matter, study suggests
The use of electronic cigarettes is increasing, especially among young people. In the U.S., outbreaks of lung injury and other respiratory illnesses and deaths associated with vaping have been reported, but the short- and long-term health implications are largely unknown. In a new study in Nature Scientific Reports, CUNY SPH...
MedicalXpress
Early increase of flu, RSV viruses affecting children: When to seek medical help
Increased cases of influenza and RSV infection, primarily affecting young children across the U.S., have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a health alert. "We have a whole generation of young children who might not have been exposed to RSV," says Dr. Angela Mattke, a...
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
MedicalXpress
EU watchdog backs Sanofi COVID booster jab
The EU on Thursday approved a COVID booster vaccine by French drug maker Sanofi and Britain's GSK after it gave positive results against the Omicron variant in trials. The approval of the "next generation" jab by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is a shot in the arm for Sanofi and GSK, which have lagged behind rivals in offering a vaccine.
MedicalXpress
Hospital waiting lists in England hit record highs
The number of people waiting to receive treatment in England's state-run health service has hit at an all-time high of 7.1 million people, official figures showed Thursday. Struggling to clear backlogs from the pandemic, the National Health Service (NHS) is recording long waits for tests—including for cancer—and routine and emergency care.
MedicalXpress
World's largest autism whole genome sequencing study reveals 134 autism-linked genes
Researchers from The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) have uncovered new genes and genetic changes associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the largest autism whole genome sequencing analysis to date, providing better understanding into the 'genomic architecture' that underlies this disorder. The study, published today in Cell, used whole...
MedicalXpress
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
Using a protocol developed at UC San Francisco, physicians have successfully treated a fetus with a devastating genetic disorder for the first time, and the child is now thriving as a toddler, a case study in the New England Journal of Medicine reports. "This treatment expands the repertoire of fetal...
MedicalXpress
US ophthalmology residency programs rank last for diversity, according to new study
A UC Davis Health study on the racial and ethnic composition of residency programs in the United States found ophthalmology programs rank last in underrepresented minority group recruitment compared to other specialties. "Trends in Racial Diversity among United States Ophthalmology Residents" was published in Ophthalmology. "We know from previous research...
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. Biden will hold separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders will then sit down together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks, including an intercontinental ballistic missile 10 days ago that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, and as the allies warn of a looming risk of the isolated country conducting its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday that Biden aims to use the meetings to strengthen the three countries’ joint response to the dangers posed by North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
MedicalXpress
'Death every day': Fear and fortitude in Uganda's Ebola epicentre
As Ugandan farmer Bonaventura Senyonga prepares to bury his grandson, age-old traditions are forgotten and fear hangs in the air while a government medical team prepares the body for the funeral—the latest victim of Ebola in the East African nation. Bidding the dead goodbye is rarely a quiet affair...
MedicalXpress
Study provides evidence of protective link between oral microbiome and COVID
Using high-throughput genome sequencing and machine learning, scientists at UMass Chan Medical School have shown a strong correlation between the oral microbiome in patients with COVID-19 at the time of hospital admission and the need for later respiratory support. Published in Frontiers in Microbiology, the study adds to a growing body of research linking the oral microbiome with respiratory illnesses and offers new insights into how SARS-CoV-2 impacts inflammation and causes disease.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 diagnosis linked to more bleeding, worse outcomes in stroke treatments
People with a COVID-19 infection who have an ischemic stroke may be more likely to have bleeding in their brain and worse outcomes during stroke treatments to restore blood flow than people without COVID-19, according to a new study published in the November 9, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. An ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain and is the most common type of stroke.
MedicalXpress
The nose-brain pathway: Exploring the role of trigeminal nerves in delivering intranasally administered antidepressant
Intranasal (in.) administration has been garnering increasing popularity as a non-invasive approach to deliver drugs directly to the brain. This approach involves the respiratory or olfactory epithelia of the nasal mucosa through which the drugs reach the central nervous system (CNS). Transport from the respiratory epithelium via the trigeminal nerve...
MedicalXpress
No need to redefine osteoporosis, concludes IOF and ESCEO position paper
A new position paper by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) and European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases (ESCEO) addresses the rationale for separate diagnostic and intervention thresholds in osteoporosis. In "The need to distinguish intervention thresholds and diagnostic thresholds in the management of...
