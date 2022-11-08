Study finds opioids double risk of venous thromboembolism in rheumatoid arthritis patients

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New dialysis studies inform delivery of care, ways to improve patient outcomes
In the U.S., dialysis is a costly treatment with poor health outcomes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15% of adults—37 million people—have chronic kidney disease. As the disease progresses to end-stage kidney disease, patients are required to receive dialysis regularly or have a kidney transplant. Although dialysis is lifesaving in the short-term, five-year mortality rates exceed 60%.
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
MedicalXpress
Study examines symptom burden before and after starting dialysis in older adults
In a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) that included older adults with kidney failure, symptoms related to their condition worsened in the year before patients started dialysis, but stabilized after dialysis initiation. For older people with kidney failure, lessening their symptom burden...
MedicalXpress
Study links light physical activity to milder symptoms from intracerebral hemorrhage
Four hours of light physical activity per week can now be linked to milder symptoms from intracerebral hemorrhage, and also to better survival rates, a University of Gothenburg study shows. Intracerebral hemorrhage is the most serious type of stroke with few treatment options. About one in ten cases of stroke...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 diagnosis linked to more bleeding, worse outcomes in stroke treatments
People with a COVID-19 infection who have an ischemic stroke may be more likely to have bleeding in their brain and worse outcomes during stroke treatments to restore blood flow than people without COVID-19, according to a new study published in the November 9, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. An ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain and is the most common type of stroke.
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall
Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
2 Fruits That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say
When you think of healthy foods, fruits are probably some of the very first things that come to mind. But while it’s true that fruit is an essential part of any healthy diet thanks to the fact that they’re packed with nutrients (and not to mention delicious!) it’s important to note that eating certain fruits can take a toll on your body—especially when it comes to digestion.
3 Supplements Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Taking For A Longer Life, According To Doctors
Living a long, happy life is all about making health decisions throughout it. Whether it’s taking a short walk after dinner every night, cutting out processed foods, or even getting enough sleep at night, the little choices we make can add years to your life—or shave years off. One of the best things you can do for your overall health is make sure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly and stay protected against health risks like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Luckily, if you’re worried that your diet is light on certain nutrients, supplements can always save the day.
cohaitungchi.com
What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?
What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
Doctors Say You Should Avoid These 4 Popular Supplements—and Take These Ones Instead
When it comes to supplements, it can be hard to tell the difference between ones that live up to the hype from ones that are overrated. While vitamins and minerals are crucial to our overall well-being, taking them in the form of supplements may cause health issues, especially if you are combining too many.
4 Types Of Nuts You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Doctors
Looking for your next favorite healthy snack? It’s time to kick those low-fat chips aside and add some nutrient-dense nuts to your diet. Not only do nuts satisfy your craving for crunch and taste delicious, but they can also do wonders for your overall health as you age. So if you’re not on the nut train yet, consider this your sign to hop on.
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
2 Supplements That Practically Guarantee A Better Night’s Sleep, According To Experts
Few things are more frustrating than being unable to fall asleep at night. Sometimes it can feel like you’ve tried absolutely everything to no avail; no matter how tired you are, how comfy your bed is, and what meditations or breathing exercises you may have tried, your body and brain just can’t relax. That’s where it may be helpful to add a sleep supplement into the mix. There are tons of options out there—including a few that health experts swear by.
MedicalXpress
Scientists make cancer breakthrough that could improve immunotherapy success rate
University of Southampton scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding why some cancers don't respond to immunotherapy treatment, bringing fresh hope that many more people could survive the disease. Researchers, supported by Cancer Research UK, have identified a key cell protein that prevents the treatment from working, and crucially, have...
MedicalXpress
Study shows 86.4% of infants with anaphylaxis appropriately received epinephrine
Although many parents of infants worry about their child having a food allergy, there has not been a lot of research into the presentation of anaphylaxis in infants. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY shows that, in infants aged 0-24 months who presented to the emergency department for anaphylaxis, few required hospitalization and most were able to go home after a few hours of observation.
Seven benefits of vitamin D
Discover all the important benefits of vitamin D, from building strong bones and teeth to improving your mental wellbeing
MedicalXpress
New study illuminates why cancers caused by BRCA mutations recur
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania's Basser Center for BRCA at the Abramson Cancer Center have discovered factors that may make breast and ovarian cancers associated with BRCA1/2 gene mutations more likely to recur. These mutations strongly predispose women to breast and ovarian cancers, and these cancers have a high...
MedicalXpress
S1P transporter could be crucial in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease affecting the brain and spinal cord. In MS, the activated immune cells attack myelin, a protective layer surrounding nerve cells, which disrupts the transmission of nerve impulses along nerve cells. Over time, there is permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves. Current treatments...
