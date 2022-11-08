Class C-1 (Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds. All times central.) No. 5 Boone Central (9-2) at No. 1 Aurora (11-0), 7 p.m. Boone Central has been hoping for this game since Week 2 when it lost to Aurora 34-13, and now the Cardinals get it after a surprising domination of Ashland-Greenwood in last week's quarterfinals. Aurora has played without star running back Carlos Collazo for the last three weeks, though he dressed for last week's game. The Huskies have continued to roll without Collazo, but if he's able to go Friday, Boone Central's task will be tougher.

2 DAYS AGO