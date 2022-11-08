Read full article on original website
Class C-1 and C-2 semifinals: Breaking down the games, and the players to know for Friday
Class C-1 (Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds. All times central.) No. 5 Boone Central (9-2) at No. 1 Aurora (11-0), 7 p.m. Boone Central has been hoping for this game since Week 2 when it lost to Aurora 34-13, and now the Cardinals get it after a surprising domination of Ashland-Greenwood in last week's quarterfinals. Aurora has played without star running back Carlos Collazo for the last three weeks, though he dressed for last week's game. The Huskies have continued to roll without Collazo, but if he's able to go Friday, Boone Central's task will be tougher.
Cedar Catholic to face rival Battle Creek, winner will advance to state finals
HARTINGTON, Neb. — After knocking off an unbeaten team with a fourth-down TD in overtime last week, Hartington Cedar Catholic faces a familiar foe Friday night in the semi-finals of the Nebraska Class C2 playoffs. Cedar Catholic, 8-3, travels to Battle Creek for a rematch with their rival. Battle...
Elk Point-Jefferson seeks 1st state football title against 2-time defending champ Winner
ELK POINT, S.D — As head coach Jake Terry left the field after Elk Point-Jefferson's Class 11B semi-final victory over Hot Springs last week, a fan came up to congratulate him on the victory. "He said, 'Great game coach. Can’t wait to watch you next week.' Terry recalled. "I’ve...
