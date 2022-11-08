ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph's Classic Market opens at The Press along Dixie Corridor in West Palm Beach

By Eddie Ritz, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Joseph's Classic Market just south of downtown West Palm Beach opened its doors to customers for the first time Tuesday, Nov. 8, a few days ahead of a planned grand opening complete with balloons and gift cards.

Fronting the bustling strip of South Dixie Highway known as the "Dixie Corridor," the grocery is the latest addition to the area's growing collection of shops, design centers and dining destinations.

The fourth Joseph's in Palm Beach County, the West Palm Beach location occupies approximately 15,000 square feet in one of the multi-story buildings at the complex called The Press. Joseph's other three locations are in Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

What to know about all locations of Joseph's Classic Market

Founded in 2005 by Joseph Acierno, the markets are designed for those who love food.

Its other locations in the county are regularly bustling. Shoppers are drawn to the market's select hand-butchered meats, homemade cheeses or freshly baked pastries.

In addition to their signature gourmet meats, seafood, bakery and produce, Joseph's also offers grab-and-go meals, and a wide range of prepared foods. From dozens of chicken dishes including chicken marsala, chicken piccata, chicken francaise and Thai peanut grill chicken cutlets, to sausage and peppers, eggplant rollatini, wild mushroom orzo, Joseph's pasta primavera, penne alla vodka, stuffed cabbage and more and more, Joseph's can make every night a foodie night.

The new location on South Dixie Highway just south of Belevedere Road will not only serve the local neighborhoods including El Cid, Prospect Park, SoSo , but also likely will be a draw for to workers at local businesses.

"It's definitely an amenity for our tenants who can grab something healthy and sit outside and have lunch," said Ben Mandell, co-founder and managing principal of Miami-based Tricera Capital, which owns The Press.

Miami-based Tricera Capital paid $24 million in 2019 for the property.

The opening Tuesday was a 'soft' opening. The official grand opening will be Saturday, Nov. 12 and will feature a red carpet, balloon arches, entertainment, food giveaways as well as gift card giveaways for the first 100 customers.

One of the more historic spots in the area, the building was once home to The Palm Beach Post's presses. Millions and millions of print copies of The Palm Beach Post and The Palm Beach Daily News were once printed and distributed from this spot.

The Post dismantled the presses and began subcontracting with other facilities in the area to print and distribute the hardcopy paper more than a decade ago.

Other businesses slated to open at The Press this winter are Salons by JC, a salon suite company; Calico, an interior design and fabric retailer; Restore Hyper Wellness, a provider of cryotherapy and other treatments; and Raw Juce, an organic and cold juice restaurant.

The Palm Beach Post continues to rent space in The Press, along with several financial, law and business tenants.

Joseph's Classic Market

Where: 2791 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

Information: josephsclassicmarket.com

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

