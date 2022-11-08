Carlsbad live election updates

Election Day 2022: Your guide to general elections in Eddy County

9:47 p.m.

All Eddy County unofficial results are in as 16,361 votes were cast as 34, 366 were eligible to vote. State Rep. District 66 Republican Jimmy Mason defeats Andrew Kennedy 3,418 to 989. For Fifth Judicial District Judge Division I, Lea County Republican David Finger defeated Carlsbad Democrat Eileen Riordan 11,585 to 4,432.

9:18 p.m.

Waiting for absentee results. Eddy County's two contested races for State Rep. District 66 Jimmy Mason leads Andrew Kennedy 3,289 to 841. For Fifth Judicial District Judge Division I Republican David Finger leads Democrat Eileen Riordan 11,201 to 3,848. More than 15,000 ballots were cast as 34,000 people were eligible to vote in Eddy County.

8:38 p.m.

Deputy Eddy County Clerk Cara Cooke says early votes, Carlsbad and Loving have all been counted. Now waiting for results from Artesia. David Finger still leads Eileen Riordan for District Judge 8,763 votes to 3,379 votes. All results are unofficial until certified by Eddy County Commissioners.

8:28 p.m.

The following have reported for Eddy County, early, Hilcrest, Lakeview, Eddy County Clerk's Office, Eddy County Fire and Rescue, Carlsbad VFW and Loving. David Finger increases lead over Eileen Riordan in Eddy County for District Judge by more than 5,000 votes. The judgeship also covers Chaves and Lea counties. State Rep. District 66 Jimmy Mason leads Andrew Kennedy by nearly 2,000 votes.

8:15 p.m .

Reporting so far in Eddy County, early results, Hillcrest, Lake View, Eddy County Clerk's Office, Eddy County Fire Services, Otis and Carlsbad VFW. David Finger increases lead over Eileen Riordan for Fifth Judicial District Judge Division I 7,967 to 3,025. Jimmy Mason's lead increases over Andrew G. Kennedy 2,687 to 741 for State Rep. District 66.

7:49 p.m.

In Eddy County, early voting and Lakeview have reported. David Finger increases lead over Eileen Riordan 5,687 to 2,117. Mason increases lead over Kennedy 1,639 to 385.

7:27 p.m.

Unofficial early voting results are in with two contested races in Eddy County. Fifth Judicial District Judge Division I, Republican David Finger leads Eileen Riordan 5,410 to 2,044. State Rep. District 66 Republican Jimmy Mason leads Libertarian Andrew G. Kennedy 1,610 to 380.

6:40 p.m.

At the Eddy County Clerk's office. Nearly 20 minutes until the polls close.

4:20 p.m.

A line of voters wrapped around the building of the Eddy County Clerks's Office on Main Street with about three hours until polls close.

As of about 4 p.m., records at the polling location showed more than 1,100 voters cast ballots at the clerk's office.

Poll workers said the polling location was extremely busy all day, and they encouraged voters to go elsewhere to avoid long wait times.

One worker said there were no incidents among those waiting to vote throughout, although one person tried to bring a dog in. The worker assured that the dog did not cast a ballot.

4 p.m.

3:57 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

Republicans continue to lead Democrats in election voting in Eddy County today 8,753 to 3,642, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Across New Mexico, 67,043 Republicans have voted today versus 66,948 Democrats.

2:09 p.m.

1:56 p.m.

New Mexico Secretary of State's office reports 2,181 Republicans voted in person today in Eddy County along 735 Democrats. Across New Mexico, Republicans outnumber Democrats 44,054 to 40,094.

12:41 p.m.

Two New Mexico House representatives in Eddy County faced no opposition in the election: Jim Townsend (R-54) of Artesia and Cathrynn Brown (R-55) of Carlsbad.

12:38 p.m.

Eddy County voters will cast ballots to decide who will represent them in the Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Incumbent and former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell was challenged by Democrat and former Las Cruces city councilor Gabe Vasquez.

Both candidates were reportedly holding election watch parties in Las Cruces.

11:02 a.m.

There are two contested races in Eddy County. State Rep. District 66 Jimmy Mason is running against Andrew Kennedy. Fifth Judicial District Judge Division I Eileen Riordan is running against David Finger.

10:52 a.m.

There are five uncontested races in Eddy County. Unofficial results are expected once the polls close at 7 p.m.

Cara Cooke Eddy County Clerk, Ernest Carlson Eddy County Board of County Commissioners District 1, James William Bowen III Eddy County Board of County Commissioners District 4, Rhonda Hatch Eddy County Assessor and Jay Francis Probate Judge.

10:30 a.m.

The voting locations in Eddy County opened at 7 a.m.

By 9 a.m. the location at Jefferson Montessori had welcomed 55 voters to its location. There are six polling locations open to voters in Carlsbad, four in Artesia and three in larger Eddy County.

