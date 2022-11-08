Suspect arrested, faces aggravated kidnapping charge after police chase

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) took into custody a suspect who fled the scene as officers arrived at a call of a disturbance Monday morning in north Amarillo.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Tyler Putch, 29, who was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two local municipal warrants.

According to APD, officers were called out to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road around 9 a.m. Monday on reports of a man allegedly trying to force a screaming woman into a silver Hyundai. As police arrived on the scene and attempted to initiate a "suspicion stoppage" of the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Putch, led the police on a chase.

Taking the police on about a five-mile chase from the originally attempted stop, Putch eventually brought his car to a stop and continued to evade the police on foot at the 2000 block of Amarillo Boulevard West. He was taken into custody at about 9:27 a.m., and the woman was safe, according to APD.