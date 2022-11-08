ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy Perry slammed by fans after voting for billionaire Rick Caruso

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago
Katy Perry was slammed on social media after revealing she voted for Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor. Instagram/Katy Perry

Katy Perry is under fire for voting for billionaire Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

The 63-year-old politician changed his party affiliation to Democrat in January, after supporting Republican candidates for years.

During that time, Caruso – the owner of The Grove shopping center in LA – donated nearly $1 million to Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush, who have backed anti-abortion policies.

Comedian Travon Free tweeted on Monday after learning of Perry’s vote, “As much as the right try to spin it, Katy Perry voting for Rick Caruso is not an indication of anything other than a rich white woman voting for a fake democrat who will ultimately have no effect on the quality of her life but will worsen the lives of many others.”

Before becoming a Democrat, Caruso supported many politicians who were right-leaning candidates.

Another critic added, “katy perry tweeting out a pro-choice video while voting for rick caruso would be objectively hilarious if it wasn’t painfully dumb.”

A third wrote, “Katy Perry voting for Rick Caruso for LA Mayor is incredibly disappointing. Please vote Karen Bass a community oriented politician not a businessman with a redundant platform on homelessness and and a history of donating to anti-choice orgs and initiatives.”

Perry, 38, announced she was voting for Caruso via Instagram on Monday.

Perry revealed who she voted for on Instagram. Instagram/Katy Perry
Perry revealed who she voted for on Instagram. Instagram/Katy Perry

The “California Girls” singer posted a slideshow of pictures of herself from an LA poll center while holding a thumbs up, and captioned it, “🇺🇸I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm. #letsgocaruso #yestomeasure28 #yestomeasure1 #doyoubutjustuseyourvoteok🇺🇸.”

However, shortly after Perry began to get slammed, she turned off the comments.

This is not the first time the “Dark Horse” singer has let her fans know who she planned to vote for in the mayoral race, though.

In June, Perry tweeted, “RICK CARUSO FTW❗️” and got criticism then as well.

“Babe he’s an anti abortion billionaire who builds malls,” one person tweeted in response at the time. Another simply asked, “So you’re anti-choice?”

Perry has previously backed other political candidates like Hilary Clinton.

According to the LA Times, Caruso pledged $1 million to support abortion rights since becoming a Democrat, but has yet to make the donation.

Perry’s rep has not returned our requests for comment on the backlash the “American Idol” judge has received for her vote.

However, Perry is not the only celebrity to publicly support Caruso.

Chris Pratt posted on his Instagram Stories on Sunday that he was endorsing the businessman for LA mayor because he’s a “builder” who “knows how to get s–t done.”

Caruso is facing off against Congresswoman Karen Bass in the mayoral race.

In May, Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Stories that she had met with Caruso and decided to back him because he can “really help with the crime” and “homeless issue.”

“I think that with him, he can offer a better path to a better life,” the Skims founder said.

“Kim, it was a privilege to speak with you and your family about the policies I intend to implement as mayor,” Caruso tweeted alongside a clip of Kardashian’s video at the time.

“We must do better. This is our hometown, and we need to care for our city and her people. Thank you for your confidence. I won’t let you down. #CarusoCan”

Caruso is running against Joe Biden-endorsed candidate, Congresswoman Karen Bass.

