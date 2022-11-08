ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Man arrested in Monday Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DZvs_0j3EOxtv00

UPDATE (3:37 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office now said the victim provided a false name during the investigation. The correct victim’s name is Myrick Brock Hamilton, 46.

NAVARRE, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man in connection with a Monday shooting in Navarre, according to a release from the SRCSO.

Joshua Huston, 47, was charged with attempted murder and first-degree felony. Huston is being held without bond in the Santa Rosa County Jail.

Local election day updates: Polls are open

According to release, deputies responded to 2075 Pine Ranch Dr. for a reported shooting at around 2 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 . Deputies contacted the homeowner, Huston, who had reportedly fired the weapon.

Deputies said they learned Huston shot at a man who was trespassing in his undeveloped lot. The man who was shot, Jeremiah Hamilton, 44, reportedly left the area and was later located by the SRCSO Bloodhound Unit. Hamilton was found in a “nearby abandoned house” suffering from an apparent gun shot wound, according to the arrest report. Hamilton was taken to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery for a gunshot wound in his right arm. Hamilton was unable to make a statement to deputies as he was “medically intubated and unconscious,” according to the arrest report.

In conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office, the SRCSO determined that ‘Stand Your Ground’ did not apply in this case and Huston was charged.

