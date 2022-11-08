ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme supplements are now available on Amazon

By Hannah Southwick
 4 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme supplements are now available on Amazon. Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

You can now poosh “add to cart” on Kourtney Kardashian’s vitamins.

The star’s new supplement line, Lemme, is now available to shop on Amazon, marking the brand’s first time teaming up with another retailer.

“I’ve been shopping on Amazon for years, especially for my vitamins and supplements, so this collaboration feels so right,” the reality star said in a press release.

Kardashian released the vitamin line, which was previously only available via its direct website, in September, hosting a star-studded launch party attended by her famous family members.

Amazon’s selection now includes three of her first gummy supplement offerings — Lemme Matcha ($30), Lemme Focus ($30) and Lemme Chill ($30) — in addition to an Essentials Bundle ($80) featuring all three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnj6c_0j3EOv8T00
Lemme

Lemme Essentials Bundle ($80 for set of three)

The Lemme Matcha vitamin, which contains ingredients like vitamin B12 and CoQ10, is partially inspired by Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, who introduced her to the buzzy beverage.

“Travis actually gave me my first matcha,” she told Elle prior to the launch. “My days are always a puzzle, and I like that matcha gives you sustained energy. It isn’t something that will make you jittery.”

Meanwhile, the brand claims the Lemme Chill vitamins, containing ingredients like ashwagandha and a botanical blend, can “help you de-stress and relax.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfBUo_0j3EOv8T00
Kardashian first launched the line in late September. Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLsot_0j3EOv8T00
The Lemme bottles are reportedly inspired by vintage candy jars. Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqReH_0j3EOv8T00
The Poosh founder launched the Lemme line with three vitamin types, but has since expanded. Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

As for Lemme Focus? The brand describes the strawberry-flavored supplement as “caffeine-free” and including vitamin B12, organic lion’s mane and cognizin citicoline.

“I have trouble focusing, so the Lemme Focus gummy is my favorite,” Kardashian told the Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to her Poosh lifestyle brand, Kardashian has also, well, supplemented her supplement line with other wellness-related endeavors as of late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPqkz_0j3EOv8T00
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are collaborating on products.

The Amazon news comes shortly after Kardashian teamed up with Barker on a line of all-natural bath flakes ($35), body oil ($40) and body butter ($35) for his Barker Wellness line.

A perfect marriage of their brand visions, you might say.

joseph elliott
3d ago

is that all they do?just lay around n pose for a camera, how about a picture of one of em volunteering at a soup kitchen, or doing anything besides glamorizing themselves, these people contribute nothing and get way to much attention for nothing

4d ago

It’s crazy how a man can change someone…Kourtney never dressed like she do now r acted tha way she do…she barely talks bout her kids anymore

