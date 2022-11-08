ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, OR

kptv.com

Timberline Lodge opens for ski season

People came out and celebrated those who served our country during the Portland Veterans Day Parade on Friday. He took you back in time with "Dinolandia" and kept kids entertained during the pandemic with his "A to Zoo" experience, now Portland artist Mike Bennett has created a magical café.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Top 5 Portland holiday light displays

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Portland Jewelry Academy provides licensed instruction for jewelers

Washington’s 3rd district undecided, could flip and re-define what voters want. Linn Co. Sheriff says she will not enforce magazine limit if Measure 114 passes. Clackamas Co. Elections Clerk on track to be voted out of office. KPTV News at Noon 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. WWII veteran from...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

62-year-old Monmouth woman dead under ‘suspicious circumstances,’ neighbors shocked and grieving

MONMOUTH Ore. (KPTV) - A 62-year-old Monmouth woman was found dead in her home on Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances,” according to the Monmouth Police Department. Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a welfare check at Theresa Hethorn’s home on Yellowstone Drive South. They said they found Hethorn dead inside, but did not release any further information about her death or the investigation.
MONMOUTH, OR
Portland Tribune

Clutter-filled home heavily damaged by fire in NE Portland

No one was injured in the Thursday evening blaze that displaced the house's residents.A fire heavily damaged a home in Northeast Portland Thursday evening. No one was injured in the blaze in the Cully neighborhood. It is not immediately clear how many people were displaced. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, at 6:09 p.m. Nov. 10, firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire near the intersection of Northeast Emerson Street and Cully Boulevard. The first arriving firefighters found smoke pushing out of the home under pressure at the eave line. There was a glow of fire in a window on the back of the house and firefighters forced entry at the back door. The second engine established a water supply. Crews found excessive clutter inside the home, which was making progress difficult. PF&R said there was concern that the fire had moved into the attic space, so crews opened access holes in the roof to allow water access. The fire was extinguished after about 10 minutes. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner

Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
SANDY, OR
KGW

Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Veterans reunited in Wilsonville after 60 years apart

CHARBONNEAU Ore. (KPTV) – On this Veteran’s Day two men who served together in the 1960s are celebrating a reunion of sorts. When Bob Armsby joined the military, he was hoping to go to Paris or Madrid. “When the orders came through they said all of you guys...
WILSONVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Portland Metro RV Show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Metro RV Show is happening now at the Expo Center, and Outdoor GPS host Owin Hays got a preview of the event Thursday morning. The 64th Portland Metro RV Show will take place from Nov. 10-13. For more information about the event, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Week-long shutdown of Hillsboro MAX line starts Saturday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The TriMet MAX Blue Line in Hillsboro will be shut down for a week, starting Saturday, as crews work on a project to extend the Red Line, TriMet announced on Thursday. Shuttle buses will run between the Orenco/Northwest 231st Avenue and Hatfield Government Center stops during...
HILLSBORO, OR

