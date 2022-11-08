ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Master Sets Aggressive Schedule as Mar-a-Lago Document Dispute Between Trump and DOJ Heads for December Clash

By Colin Kalmbacher
 4 days ago
Jennifer Jenkins
4d ago

I love it when Don is road blocked by someone he THOUGHT would be as criminal or unethical as he is, but won't. Lol. Worst POTUS in American history!

Peter Sanford
4d ago

Anything that EX45 did during his presidency Belongs in the National Archives none of the files and/or documents he took belong to him.

Grumpy old smartaleck
4d ago

Trumps usual delay tactics may work for awhile but it's looking like this special master is taking this appointment seriously. Good. It's going to be a circus for Trump if he actually announces another run. A candidate is still just a regular citizen subject to the law.⚖️🪖🇺🇸

