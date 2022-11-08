ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall turn heads on CFDA Awards 2022 red carpet

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045haJ_0j3EOpq700

The first family of reality TV came out in full force at Monday night’s CFDA Awards 2022.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner hit the red carpet in a series of skintight styles for the fashionable fête held at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

Kim, 42, opted for a sheer, strapless black PVC gown courtesy of Kardashian favorite Dolce & Gabbana , with her own visible Skims underneath.

The shapewear mogul slicked back her blond locks, which she originally dyed in May as part of her Marilyn Monroe Met Gala transformation .

“I’m so proud of Skims and what we built,” the “Kardashians” star told “Extra” on the carpet. “I pinch myself all the time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIsVZ_0j3EOpq700
Kim’s black gown was sheer at the bottom to show off her legs.
WireImage

Sister Khloé, 38, rocked an iridescent bronze mesh gown with a daring underboob-baring cutout and ruched train by buzzy designer LaQuan Smith .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0veR6O_0j3EOpq700
The Good American founder bared her abs (and underboob) in a metallic LaQuan Smith gown.
FilmMagic

Kylie, 25, wore a vintage Thierry Mugler gown from 1999 featuring an asymmetrical semi-sheer pleated bodice and high-slit black velvet skirt.

The makeup mogul kept her beauty look simple and showed off a prom-worthy updo with curls falling onto her forehead, captioning her Instagram post , “not over this glam.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkaOV_0j3EOpq700
The mom of two rocked a black gown with a thigh-high slit and a single glove.
FilmMagic

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared behind-the-scenes snaps from the evening on social media, calling it “such a beautiful night” and thanking the Mugler team for letting her borrow the archival design.

“One of your biggest slays to date,” a fan raved in the comments section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOdlF_0j3EOpq700
The 818 Tequila founder kept it simple in a plunging white sequined gown.
Getty Images

Kendall stood out from her reality-star sisters in a simple, plunging white sequined Khati gown with delicate spaghetti straps. The supermodel’s makeup was low-key, with a brown smokey eye, peach lip and loose beach waves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OViov_0j3EOpq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmxYV_0j3EOpq700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcVzc_0j3EOpq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3Fa1_0j3EOpq700

Even matriarch Kris Jenner got in on the action, wearing a black draped Schiaparelli gown with gold statement earrings and a bejeweled clutch, accessorizing further with a single glove (just like Kylie.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gibV0_0j3EOpq700
Kris Jenner wore a single glove of her own to the fashion awards.
Getty Images

Gigi Hadid, Julia Fox, Keke Palmer, Lenny Kravitz and Cher were among the other major names at the so-called “Oscars of fashion.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Page Six

Inside Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos’ luxe Mar-a-Lago wedding

Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos in style. The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump exchanged vows with the billionaire, 25, on Saturday in a lavish ceremony at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Tiffany’s famous father, 76, walked her down the aisle as guests marveled at the bride’s stunning...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Sydney Sweeney compares MAGA-themed party controversy to ‘wildfire’

Sydney Sweeney doesn’t want to talk about her mom’s MAGA-themed birthday party. “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” the “Euphoria” star told British GQ in her cover story, published Friday. “It’s been turning into a wildfire, and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track,” she added. Sweeney, 25, noted that she “sadly, yes,” does read negative comments online, claiming people urged her to get media trained. “Why, do you want to see a robot?” she asked. “I don’t think there’s any winning.” The “White Lotus” star found herself under fire in August when she posted...
WASHINGTON STATE
Page Six

Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Kelsea Ballerini reacts to wearing same dress as Mackenzie Porter at CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini isn’t feeling blue about this accidental matching moment. The “Roses” singer, 29, hit the CMA Awards 2022 red carpet Wednesday wearing the same bold Balenciaga gown ($3,550) as fellow country singer Mackenzie Porter, 32. And on TikTok Thursday, Ballerini shared her thoughts on the designer double-up. “It’s giving: Blue is the moment. It’s giving: Great minds think alike. It’s giving: I immediately changed into a green dress because she looked so good in it,” she said. “It’s giving: Don’t you dare do a ‘Who wore it better?’ or put a side-by-side. It’s rude.” The “I Quit Drinking” songstress finished the clip by playfully...
TENNESSEE STATE
Page Six

Who is Alba Baptista? Meet Chris Evans’ rumored girlfriend

Alba Baptista has reportedly stolen Chris Evans’ heart. News broke Thursday that the Portuguese actress, 25, and the Marvel superstar, 41, have been secretly dating “for over a year.” “They are in love, and Chris has never been happier,” a source told People. “His family and friends all adore her.” The rumored couple seemingly confirmed their relationship hours later in Page Six’s exclusive photos of them holding hands while going for an afternoon stroll through Central Park. But who is the brunette beauty who snagged People magazine’s newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive? Scroll down to learn more about the lucky lady. Who is Baptista? Baptista is a...
Page Six

Kim Zolciak’s foreclosure rumors, ‘RHONY’ stars slam Bethenny Frankel and more

This week we are discussing Bethenny Frankel’s new podcast, “Rewives” where she watches old episodes of “RHONY.” Her former costars Luann de Lesseps and Carole Radziwill dragged Frankel over the idea. In the strangest ex-housewives news of the week, Cynthia Bailey got dragged online for sharing fan art. Plus, Kim Zolciak is slamming haters about the questionable sale of her house. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six. Don’t forget to come see us live in NYC and get your tickets here! Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast!
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen secretly buys $11.5 million Miami mansion opposite Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen secretly bought an $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion directly across the creek from Tom Brady’s pad, Page Six has exclusively learned. The supermodel splurged on a stunning five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home that has a nearly direct view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s under-construction manse on Indian Creek Island. Proving their troubled marriage was already doomed, Bündchen first viewed the mansion on Aug. 16, days before Brady’s shocking 11-day break from the NFL — which was said to be a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship. She closed on the property on Oct. 6. “Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Page Six

Cardi B speaks on great ‘pain’ after Takeoff’s death: ‘I am heartbroken’

Cardi B penned an emotional tribute to Takeoff after his “Celebration of Life” ceremony on Friday, revealing she feels great “pain and sorrow” due to his death. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” the “WAP” rapper, 30, wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of images of Takeoff. “I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.” Cardi B, who is married to Takeoff’s...
Page Six

Page Six

155K+
Followers
18K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy