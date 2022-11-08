Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall turn heads on CFDA Awards 2022 red carpet

The first family of reality TV came out in full force at Monday night’s CFDA Awards 2022.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner hit the red carpet in a series of skintight styles for the fashionable fête held at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

Kim, 42, opted for a sheer, strapless black PVC gown courtesy of Kardashian favorite Dolce & Gabbana , with her own visible Skims underneath.

The shapewear mogul slicked back her blond locks, which she originally dyed in May as part of her Marilyn Monroe Met Gala transformation .

“I’m so proud of Skims and what we built,” the “Kardashians” star told “Extra” on the carpet. “I pinch myself all the time.”

Kim’s black gown was sheer at the bottom to show off her legs. WireImage

Sister Khloé, 38, rocked an iridescent bronze mesh gown with a daring underboob-baring cutout and ruched train by buzzy designer LaQuan Smith .

The Good American founder bared her abs (and underboob) in a metallic LaQuan Smith gown. FilmMagic

Kylie, 25, wore a vintage Thierry Mugler gown from 1999 featuring an asymmetrical semi-sheer pleated bodice and high-slit black velvet skirt.

The makeup mogul kept her beauty look simple and showed off a prom-worthy updo with curls falling onto her forehead, captioning her Instagram post , “not over this glam.”

The mom of two rocked a black gown with a thigh-high slit and a single glove. FilmMagic

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared behind-the-scenes snaps from the evening on social media, calling it “such a beautiful night” and thanking the Mugler team for letting her borrow the archival design.

“One of your biggest slays to date,” a fan raved in the comments section.

The 818 Tequila founder kept it simple in a plunging white sequined gown. Getty Images

Kendall stood out from her reality-star sisters in a simple, plunging white sequined Khati gown with delicate spaghetti straps. The supermodel’s makeup was low-key, with a brown smokey eye, peach lip and loose beach waves.

Even matriarch Kris Jenner got in on the action, wearing a black draped Schiaparelli gown with gold statement earrings and a bejeweled clutch, accessorizing further with a single glove (just like Kylie.)

Kris Jenner wore a single glove of her own to the fashion awards. Getty Images

Gigi Hadid, Julia Fox, Keke Palmer, Lenny Kravitz and Cher were among the other major names at the so-called “Oscars of fashion.”