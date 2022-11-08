ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is so important': Kent State students excited to vote for first time

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
A bit of election history was being made Tuesday in Kent.

And this was long before the polls closed and the final results began trickling in.

Portage County voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the county commissioner's, auditor and judge races, Congressional races and local issues, along with statewide issues and races.

The polls close at 7:30 p.m.

But for some casting ballots at Kent precincts inside of the Kent State Recreation and Wellness Center, the results were satisfying even before the votes were officially tallied.

For many Kent State students, this was the first time casting a ballot.

And it was also a first taste of bureaucracy and paperwork needed just be able to vote.

Many had registered ahead of time but still needed proof of on-campus residency because their driver's licenses were for their home addresses sometimes counties and even states away.

The Ohio Democratic Party had a table set up outside of the polling place to help the students sort out just what documentation they would need and assist in printing out the needed proof of on-campus residency to be able to vote on Tuesday.

Connor Compton, who works with the Ohio Democratic Party, said while he hopes everyone he helped would support his party, the important thing was ensuring the students were able to cast ballots.

"A lot of students didn't realize they needed an extra ID," Compton said.

Kent State student Chloe McIntyre had registered to vote ahead of the deadline but had used her Rocky River address where she grew up.

She needed some help printing out the needed paperwork to prove her on-campus residency.

Tuesday marked her first time voting and having a say in the issues she believes in.

"I don't believe in the notion that a single vote doesn't count," said the 19-year-old biology major.

Like McIntyre, Sam DeLima was voting for the first time on Tuesday.

The fashion major from New Jersey said this election was important because of the number of significant social issues facing the nation, like a women's right to choose whether to have an abortion.

"I'm happy to help keep the seats blue (Democratic) this election," she said.

Victoria Collins of Stow, who is studying international relations at Kent State, said it seems like she's waited a lifetime to be old enough to vote.

"This is so important," she said. "This is the first time I get to take part."

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

