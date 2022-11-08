Read full article on original website
Afternoon shooting in Fremont leaves 1 injured
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found […]
1 Person Killed In A Two-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue at around 4 p.m. The officials reported that a motorcycle had been struck by a sports-utility vehicle.
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
70-year-old Daly City woman gets surprise home makeover from volunteers
DALY CITY, Calif. - A nonprofit on the Peninsula is helping six families in need by making much needed repairs to their homes. Rochelle Fortier Nwadibia’s home in Daly City was taken over by 15 volunteers Wednesday to makeover to her backyard. At 70, Fortier Nwadibia said she could no longer maintain it.
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
20-Year-old Hamza Salih Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
Parents killed in Redwood City crash leave behind twin girls
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two twin girls are left without a mom and dad after both of their parents were killed in a car crash Friday. Liza Spiridon lost her sister Grace and brother-in-law Greg Ammen in Friday night’s crash. “She was my best friend and I feel I’ve lost a part of me,” […]
Crash sends car into home in San Francisco; 3 people hurt
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
Man expected to live following shooting on Seventh Street in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Union City but is expected to live, police said. Officers were sent at 1:18 a.m. to the 33500 block of Seventh Street immediately following the shooting and arrived to find a 37-year-old man with multiple bullet wounds, according to police. The […]
3 hospitalized, 14 displaced after car crashes into San Francisco building
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving SUV in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Thursday afternoon the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced on Twitter. The crash happened around 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue where. There was a road closure in the area as officers investigated. The […]
