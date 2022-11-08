Read full article on original website
Jennifer Aniston opens up about heartbreaking IVF journey after years of constant pregnancy rumours
Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her struggle to become a mother and explained that she has tried to have IVF on a number of occasions. The Friends star, 53, has finally acknowledged the many pregnancy rumours that have circulated over the years, as well as the pressure from the public to become a mum.
Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic
Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
Velma actor Linda Cardellini says ’it’s great’ character has come out as a lesbian
The original live action Velma is spreading all the love to the recent animated version of the Scooby-Doo character after she officially came out. Linda Cardellini, who portrayed the orange-loving mystery solver, is celebrating the franchise's new animated film Trick or Treat Scooby Doo! for solidifying Velma as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips
There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
Mum sparks debate after admitting she hid her pregnancy for nine months
A devoted new mum has shared how she kept her pregnancy a secret for nine months. Yep, it's a story that's giving us major Kylie Jenner flashbacks, as TikToker Miranda Zilkowsky revealed she kept her pregnancy a secret and didn't regret it one bit. Check out the video reveal here:
17 Famous People Who Literally Almost Died In Real Life Or While Filming A Movie
Leo DiCaprio went skydiving but BOTH of his parachutes didn't work, and he almost hit the ground. He said it was "one of the worst experiences of my life."
I’m A Celeb star Boy George's goddaughter is a famous reality TV star
I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George has some friends in high places after living a life in the limelight. And it turns out that the 'Karma Chameleon' singer is the godfather of Big Brother icon Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace. Aisleyne got her TV start back in 2006 when she joined the Channel...
Selena Gomez's mum shares heartbreaking reason she refuses to watch new documentary
Selena Gomez's mother has spoken out about why she hasn't been able to watch her daughter's documentary yet. The Wizards of Waverley Place actor - who has since gone on to become a successful singer - recently released her first documentary on Apple TV+ titled, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Former wedding co-ordinator claims she's so hot grooms hit on her on their big day
A woman who used to work as a wedding planner says she’s so attractive that grooms would hit on her while she was planning their nuptials — and it gives a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘don’t tell the bride’. Nova Jewels used to...
Dave Chappelle delivers controversial SNL monologue with jokes about Jewish community and Kanye West
Dave Chappelle kicked off his Saturday Night Live hosting gig with a long-winded monologue about Kanye West and antisemitism. He nevertheless, failed to mention the controversy he has reaped for telling jokes about transgender people.“I wanted to read a statement I prepared,” Chappelle began. “I renounce antisemitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.“I’ve been doing this 35 years. Two words in English language words you should never say – ‘The’ and ‘Jews’. No one does good after they say that.”West recently threatened...
Man shows off Christmas acrylic nails but people say they look like 'bricks'
It may be early November, but it's never too early to treat yourself with a Christmas-inspired manicure. That's what TikToker Adam Birks thought when he went to the salon to get his first festive nail set of the season. After leaving the pamper session, Adam shared a TikTok video of...
Sunday with Ice-T: ‘Playing video games distracts me from real life’
Up early? Since I do Law & Order Monday through Friday, I try to sleep in, but I naturally wake around 9am. What’s for breakfast? One thing I know: in Britain, you eat baked beans for breakfast. I love baked beans, but that’s not part of an American breakfast. I’ll have eggs over easy or scrambled with cheese, sausage and French toast.
Real reason Olivia Attwood quit I’m A Celebrity
TV sources have revealed what is believed to be the real reason why Olivia Attwood was forced to drop out of I'm a Celebrity so early into the series, claiming it all revolves around that dreaded C word - yep, Covid. An unnamed insider told The Sun that Attwood wanted...
I’m a Celebrity viewers are not impressed at Boy George’s comments
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! viewers were not impressed with Boy George's comments towards Charlene White during Tuesday evening's episode, with some even calling for him to leave. Tensions began to rise in the jungle during Tuesday's episode, as the camp started preparing a meal of kangaroo sausages...
Mum brands daughter 'disrespectful' because she hates her name and refuses to use it
A mum has branded her daughter 'disrespectful' for not using her full given name - but a lot of people think it was actually the mum who was being disrespectful. The mum in question explained that she always introduces her daughter by her full given name; however, the daughter always corrects it and shares her preferred nickname.
Fans already can't get enough of Lindsay Lohan's new festive Netflix film
Lindsay Lohan's festive flick Falling For Christmas is officially out on Netflix and the reviews are stellar - our girl is back!. The delightful rom-com probably isn't going to be up for an Oscar but, as far as cheesy Christmas movies go, this one is a winner. Bonus points for giving us Lindsay Lohan back in her acting prime!
Bride defends husband smashing wedding cake into her face after people call it 'major red flag'
A TikToker has spoken out after people laid into her husband for smashing cake into her face at their wedding. Now. There are many traditions when it comes to wedding the love of your life, from wearing white, to getting something old, new, borrowed and blue. There's also the classic throwing of a chaotic stag and hen party before you commit to a life of staying in on a Saturday, ordering a takeaway becoming your 'wild night' and watching Countryfile every Sunday afternoon - I'm not judging, I do this anyway despite being 22 years old and very much single.
The Good Karma Hospital has been axed after four series
The Good Karma Hospital has been axed after four series, leaving fans absolutely gutted to lose their favourite ‘easy viewing’ hit. The ITV drama follows a disillusioned junior doctor called Ruby (Amrita Acharia) who decides to leave to UK to make a fresh start in South India, taking a job in the under resourced Good Karma Hospital run by English expat Lydia (Amanda Redman).
I’m A Celebrity viewers baffled at Owen asking if Royal Family's Zara Tindall is Australian
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! viewers were left baffled on Monday (7 November) evening, after Hollyoaks star Owen Warner asked Mike Tindall if wife Zara is Australian. Owen, 23, was sitting in camp with Mike and Babatúndé Aléshé, who asked him how he met his wife, Zara.
Khloe Kardashian shares huge gripe about mum Kris in sneak peek of The Kardashians
From cheating scandals to elopements, season 2 of The Kardashians landed with a bang last month. And in a new sneak peek of episode eight, matriarch Kris Jenner looks as though she’s wearing Khloe Kardashian’s patience thin. Watch the drama unfold below:. In an exclusive 30-second preview, the...
