Tyla

Tyla

Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic

Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
Tyla

Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips

There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
Tyla

Mum sparks debate after admitting she hid her pregnancy for nine months

A devoted new mum has shared how she kept her pregnancy a secret for nine months. Yep, it's a story that's giving us major Kylie Jenner flashbacks, as TikToker Miranda Zilkowsky revealed she kept her pregnancy a secret and didn't regret it one bit. Check out the video reveal here:
Tyla

I’m A Celeb star Boy George's goddaughter is a famous reality TV star

I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George has some friends in high places after living a life in the limelight. And it turns out that the 'Karma Chameleon' singer is the godfather of Big Brother icon Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace. Aisleyne got her TV start back in 2006 when she joined the Channel...
The Independent

Dave Chappelle delivers controversial SNL monologue with jokes about Jewish community and Kanye West

Dave Chappelle kicked off his Saturday Night Live hosting gig with a long-winded monologue about Kanye West and antisemitism. He nevertheless, failed to mention the controversy he has reaped for telling jokes about transgender people.“I wanted to read a statement I prepared,” Chappelle began. “I renounce antisemitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.“I’ve been doing this 35 years. Two words in English language words you should never say – ‘The’ and ‘Jews’. No one does good after they say that.”West recently threatened...
The Guardian

Sunday with Ice-T: ‘Playing video games distracts me from real life’

Up early? Since I do Law & Order Monday through Friday, I try to sleep in, but I naturally wake around 9am. What’s for breakfast? One thing I know: in Britain, you eat baked beans for breakfast. I love baked beans, but that’s not part of an American breakfast. I’ll have eggs over easy or scrambled with cheese, sausage and French toast.
Tyla

Real reason Olivia Attwood quit I’m A Celebrity

TV sources have revealed what is believed to be the real reason why Olivia Attwood was forced to drop out of I'm a Celebrity so early into the series, claiming it all revolves around that dreaded C word - yep, Covid. An unnamed insider told The Sun that Attwood wanted...
Tyla

I’m a Celebrity viewers are not impressed at Boy George’s comments

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! viewers were not impressed with Boy George's comments towards Charlene White during Tuesday evening's episode, with some even calling for him to leave. Tensions began to rise in the jungle during Tuesday's episode, as the camp started preparing a meal of kangaroo sausages...
Tyla

Fans already can't get enough of Lindsay Lohan's new festive Netflix film

Lindsay Lohan's festive flick Falling For Christmas is officially out on Netflix and the reviews are stellar - our girl is back!. The delightful rom-com probably isn't going to be up for an Oscar but, as far as cheesy Christmas movies go, this one is a winner. Bonus points for giving us Lindsay Lohan back in her acting prime!
Tyla

Bride defends husband smashing wedding cake into her face after people call it 'major red flag'

A TikToker has spoken out after people laid into her husband for smashing cake into her face at their wedding. Now. There are many traditions when it comes to wedding the love of your life, from wearing white, to getting something old, new, borrowed and blue. There's also the classic throwing of a chaotic stag and hen party before you commit to a life of staying in on a Saturday, ordering a takeaway becoming your 'wild night' and watching Countryfile every Sunday afternoon - I'm not judging, I do this anyway despite being 22 years old and very much single.
Tyla

The Good Karma Hospital has been axed after four series

The Good Karma Hospital has been axed after four series, leaving fans absolutely gutted to lose their favourite ‘easy viewing’ hit. The ITV drama follows a disillusioned junior doctor called Ruby (Amrita Acharia) who decides to leave to UK to make a fresh start in South India, taking a job in the under resourced Good Karma Hospital run by English expat Lydia (Amanda Redman).




