Jennifer Lopez describes co-parenting with Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have an “amazing” co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The singer told “Vogue” in her December cover story , published Tuesday, that her husband and Garner “work well together” while raising Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2018, with Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, tying the knot four years later.

The Grammy winner shares two children of her own — twins Emme and Maximilian, 14 — with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Blending their families since their July wedding “needs to be handled with so much care,” Lopez went on to tell the magazine.

“They have so many feelings. They’re teens,” the songwriter explained. “But it’s going really well so far.

“What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up,” she continued.

The duo got engaged for the second time in April, two decades after Affleck first got down on one knee .

The dancer was previously engaged to Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021. The former MLB player is the father of daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, and the exes blended their families before calling it quits .

“I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away,” Lopez told People in December 2018.

“[It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice,'” she added at the time.

Rodriguez chimed in, “Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along.”

The retired athlete has since shared his support for Lopez’s marriage to Affleck, telling Chris Wallace in September that he wishes Lopez the “very best.”

As for Garner, the actress has put on a united front with Affleck and his partner over the years, including trick-or-treating with the pair in October 2021 .

The “13 Going on 30” star, for her part, has been dating John Miller on and off since 2018.