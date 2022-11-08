Read full article on original website
Georgia group helps turn unused roadsides into solar fields
LAGRANGE — When Harriet Anderson Langford and Allie Kelly drive the stretch of Interstate 85 in west Georgia known as the Ray C. Anderson Memorial Highway, they see plenty of their own handiwork to admire. The highway is named for Langford’s dad, Ray Anderson, the founder of carpet manufacturer...
Dougherty County Farm Bureau celebrates Farm-City week
ALBANY — Farms and cities. Farmers and consumers. It’s an interdependent relationship. People need food, clothing and shelter. Farmers grow our food and fiber and raise timber for our homes. Farmers need the food companies that buy their crops and turn them into nutritious food products. We all depend on truck drivers and railroad workers to get the fresh farm commodities and finished food products to our grocery store shelves.
Nominations open for outstanding young peanut farmer
TIFTON — Nominations are now open for the Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer. The state winner will be announced at the Georgia Peanut Farm Show on Jan. 19 in Tifton. The award is sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission and BASF. The Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer Award is...
Ammo manufacturer plans new facility in Georgia, but officials mum on incentives
(The Center Square) — An ammunition manufacturer plans to spend $60 million to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, Ga. Georgia officials would not say whether the state offered any tax incentives to encourage Norma Precision to build its new facility in Georgia. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Economic Development told The Center Square that the project is "still active," a designation that allows state officials to decline to release details about tax incentives the state offered.
Pennsylvania House Resolution would investigate expanding nuclear energy
(The Center Square) – Nuclear power remains a significant energy source in Pennsylvania, and one lawmaker wants to explore the possibilities of an expansion. Some skepticism remains, however, over cost-efficiency in such an expansion. House Resolution 238, sponsored by Rep. Tom Mehaffie, R-Hershey, would direct the Joint State Government...
Illinois state lawmakers share expectations for SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for the fall veto session Tuesday. Members from both parties shared their expectations regarding potential changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly...
CAPITOL DIGEST: New law supports Pennsylvania military families
Deployments present military families with a number of challenges. A loophole preventing spouses from collecting unemployment is no longer one of them, as a result of a new law advanced by state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-20, Lehman Twp. Act 156 of 2022 clarifies that a spouse’s move to follow their...
Indiana tax collections exceed target by 12.6% in October
Better than expected sales tax, individual income tax and corporate income tax proceeds helped push Indiana's October revenue well above the tax collections anticipated by state's revenue forecast. Data recently released by the State Budget Agency show Indiana took in $1.7 billion last month in tax and fee receipts for...
How will the drought impact Nebraska's rifle deer season this year?
Hunters' rifle deer season success in Nebraska is expected to be similar to last year. The wild card could be the drought that is affecting much of the state, said Luke Meduna, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's big-game program manager. "We know the drought moves deer around," he said....
Hilgert retained as state veterans affairs director
Governor-elect Jim Pillen chose Veterans Day to announce that he will retain John Hilgert as director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. "John has decades of experience working to improve the lives of veterans across the state of Nebraska," Pillen said Friday. "His experience and steady leadership will be...
OPINION: Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber sounds on off Ballot Measure 114
As of [Wednesday, Nov. 9], it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon...
Alaskan metal legend Sean Peck headlines at Koot's on Friday
Looking back, Sean Peck never dreamed he would go from being just another kid at Palmer High to an internationally touring musician. But as all Alaskans know, this is the one state where you can create any future that you can dare to dream of. When "Hell Destroyer," as some...
Democrats say they will rule state House, Republicans urge caution
Democrats think they won a majority of state House seats, but Republicans say not so fast. In politically divided Pennsylvania, complications are certainly possible, even as history hangs in the balance. As of Friday, Democratic candidates led in 102 House races, Republicans in 101. The House has 203 seats. If...
Wind advisory issued for Alexander City and surrounding areas
While Alabama is not in the direct path of Tropical Storm Nicole, parts of the state have been issued a wind advisory. According to the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the National Weather Services issued a wind advisory from Heflin to Alexander City to Troy. Other parts of Central Alabama were issued a wind hazard.
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch reported
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the...
Donation to women’s center aims to highlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month
To bring greater attention to the issues surrounding domestic violence and to provide extra support for victims, the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) on Monday donated more than 100 bags of toiletry items to the Wellspring Women’s Center in Sacramento. During October, which is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month,...
Fentanyl comes to school, student nearly dies
RIVERSIDE – The dangers of fentanyl were played out Thursday November 10th at Arlington High School in Riverside. A female student suffered a ‘medical emergency’ while in the main office and stopped breathing. Staff members began life-saving CPR and applied a defibrillator until paramedics arrived and administered...
