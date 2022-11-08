ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

10 Free Agent Outfielders for the White Sox to Consider

10 free agent outfielders for the White Sox to consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Josh Bell, Cody Belliger and Other Cubs Buzz From GM Meetings

LAS VEGAS — The bustle, the buzz, the bells, the beeps, the spinning and dinging all day and through the night. “It definitely felt like the winter meetings,” Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said Thursday as he and the Cubs wrapped up four days of whatcha-got, whatcha-want chatter at the annual GM Meetings.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs Make Flurry of Roster Moves as 40-Man Deadline Looms

Cubs make flurry of roster moves as 40-man deadline looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs' 40-man roster stands at 36 after they made a flurry of moves on Thursday. — Kyle Hendricks, Codi Heuer, Jason Heyward, Rafael Ortega and Ethan Roberts have been activated off the 60-day...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The MLB's Most Valuable Franchises Heading Into 2023 Season

Most valuable MLB franchises heading into 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Less than a week ago, the Astros won their second World Series title after defeating the Phillies in six games. Even though the Astros came out on top, they are not the team in the league...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
