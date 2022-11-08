10 free agent outfielders for the White Sox to consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "10 free agent outfielders for the White Sox to consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO