White Sox' Rick Hahn's Attention Turns to Trades as Offseason Begins
As offseason begins, Sox' Hahn’s attention turns to trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have their manager in place after officially hiring Pedro Grifol last week. Now comes the hard part: Making sure they have the right players. A number of issues impacted the White...
10 Free Agent Outfielders for the White Sox to Consider
10 free agent outfielders for the White Sox to consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "10 free agent outfielders for the White Sox to consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Josh Bell, Cody Belliger and Other Cubs Buzz From GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS — The bustle, the buzz, the bells, the beeps, the spinning and dinging all day and through the night. “It definitely felt like the winter meetings,” Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said Thursday as he and the Cubs wrapped up four days of whatcha-got, whatcha-want chatter at the annual GM Meetings.
Cubs Make Flurry of Roster Moves as 40-Man Deadline Looms
Cubs make flurry of roster moves as 40-man deadline looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs' 40-man roster stands at 36 after they made a flurry of moves on Thursday. — Kyle Hendricks, Codi Heuer, Jason Heyward, Rafael Ortega and Ethan Roberts have been activated off the 60-day...
Why Charlie Montoyo Is White Sox, Pedro Grifol's 1st Big Pickup
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 campaign. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until Hot Stove season to make their first...
The MLB's Most Valuable Franchises Heading Into 2023 Season
Most valuable MLB franchises heading into 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Less than a week ago, the Astros won their second World Series title after defeating the Phillies in six games. Even though the Astros came out on top, they are not the team in the league...
Bulls' Nikola Vučević Focused on Basketball, Not Contract Status
Bulls' Vučević focused on basketball, not contract status originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nikola Vučević has been here before. The big man played the entire 2018-19 season without a contract extension, headed to unrestricted free agency. All Vučević did that season for the Orlando Magic...
Bears ‘Expanding' Chase Claypool Package, Plan to Use WR in Different Ways
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool played more than expected in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins and should see the field even more Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Soldier Field. Claypool played 26 snaps against the Dolphins after only having four days with the Bears' playbook. The...
