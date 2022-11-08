ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Marc
4d ago

Reporting just as biased as hogan was, all from central Maryland and nothing from the eastern shore, the western mountains, or southern Maryland because, we don’t count!

rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections

It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Wes Moore elected as Maryland governor

Democratic candidate Wes Moore is projected to win Maryland’s gubernatorial race against Republican challenger Dan Cox, becoming the state’s first Black governor. The Associated Press called the race at 8 p.m. ET. Moore is the former head of an anti-poverty nonprofit and the author of autobiography “The Other Wes Moore.” He was the expected winner…
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'Thank you for your leadership': Wes Moore meets with Gov. Hogan as he prepares to take over

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday met with Wes Moore, the projected winner of the state's gubernatorial race. The outgoing governor described their meeting as very a "productive and personal conversation".The pressure is lifting off Governor Hogan as he prepares to pass the torch and responsibilities to Moore."I told him that our entire administration is going to do everything we possibly can to not only ensure the peaceful transition of power but to ensure that we can help them get up to speed," Governor Hogan said.     In their first meeting since the election, Governor Hogan told Moore...
MARYLAND STATE
92Q

Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here]

  History has been made in Maryland and unofficial results are in. Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2022 midterm election. Updated Nov. 9 @ 8:00 a.m.  Governor/ Lt. Governor Winner: Wes Moore and Aruna Miller (D) Maryland Comptroller: Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D) Attorney General: […] The post Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here] appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

MARYLAND STATE
HuffPost

Democrat Wes Moore Will Be Maryland’s First Black Governor

Democrat Wes Moore is projected to be Maryland’s first Black governor after defeating Dan Cox, a Republican state delegate closely aligned with former President Donald Trump. Moore’s victory had long been assumed ― at least since Cox triumphed in the GOP primary over Kelly Schulz, who served in the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Times

NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent

Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties

A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
buffalonynews.net

Valley Forge Military Academy & College Graduate Elected Governor of Maryland Wes Moore, '96 Academy & '98 College

WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Former Valley Forge Military Academy & College Cadet Westley Watende Moore has been elected Governor of the State of Maryland. Mr. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and then attended Valley Forge Military College through the College's Early Commissioning Program. Graduating in 1998, he commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the US Army.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

AP: Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland has voted to legalize marijuana, joining 19 states including Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. The new change will go into effect beginning in July 2023, and those looking to indulge will have to be over the age of 21. The Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District

MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
MARYLAND STATE

