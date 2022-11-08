Read full article on original website
Marc
4d ago
Reporting just as biased as hogan was, all from central Maryland and nothing from the eastern shore, the western mountains, or southern Maryland because, we don’t count!
Reply
2
Related
wypr.org
Democratic incumbent Trone wins Maryland's 6th congressional district race against GOP Parrott
After a tense Election Day that left both candidates in a dead heat, Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. David Trone came out as the winner of Maryland’s 6th congressional District. His opponent Del. Neil Parrott conceded the election on Friday afternoon. The Associated Press called the race with Trone garnering...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal Buildings
If you live in Virginia, Maryland, or the Washington, D.C. area, you will need to make sure your driver's license or ID has the REAL ID sign on it, in order to board a plane starting May 3, 2023.
wypr.org
Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections
It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
CBS News
Election Results 2022: Cox concedes, making Moore the first Black governor in Maryland
In addition to deciding on candidates in key races, there are five statewide ballot questions and several others in Baltimore City and surrounding counties. Maryland voters elected to legalize recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older. Dan Cox concedes Maryland governor race, congratulates Wes Moore. Delegate Dan Cox called...
Wes Moore elected as Maryland governor
Democratic candidate Wes Moore is projected to win Maryland’s gubernatorial race against Republican challenger Dan Cox, becoming the state’s first Black governor. The Associated Press called the race at 8 p.m. ET. Moore is the former head of an anti-poverty nonprofit and the author of autobiography “The Other Wes Moore.” He was the expected winner…
'Thank you for your leadership': Wes Moore meets with Gov. Hogan as he prepares to take over
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday met with Wes Moore, the projected winner of the state's gubernatorial race. The outgoing governor described their meeting as very a "productive and personal conversation".The pressure is lifting off Governor Hogan as he prepares to pass the torch and responsibilities to Moore."I told him that our entire administration is going to do everything we possibly can to not only ensure the peaceful transition of power but to ensure that we can help them get up to speed," Governor Hogan said. In their first meeting since the election, Governor Hogan told Moore...
Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here]
History has been made in Maryland and unofficial results are in. Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2022 midterm election. Updated Nov. 9 @ 8:00 a.m. Governor/ Lt. Governor Winner: Wes Moore and Aruna Miller (D) Maryland Comptroller: Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D) Attorney General: […] The post Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here] appeared first on 92 Q.
Mayor Scott predicts Wes Moore will be a "transformational" Maryland governor
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
Democrat Wes Moore Will Be Maryland’s First Black Governor
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to be Maryland’s first Black governor after defeating Dan Cox, a Republican state delegate closely aligned with former President Donald Trump. Moore’s victory had long been assumed ― at least since Cox triumphed in the GOP primary over Kelly Schulz, who served in the...
Maryland's politicians react to new state leadership, depict Moore as "transformational" governor
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
'Too close to call' | Redrawn Maryland District 6 race still tight
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland’s 6th district race is still too close to call after Election Night. Incumbent Democrat David Trone trails Republican challenger Neil Parrot by a few thousand votes. The night started out promising for Trone, as he shot out to a commanding lead, with his base...
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
buffalonynews.net
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Graduate Elected Governor of Maryland Wes Moore, '96 Academy & '98 College
WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Former Valley Forge Military Academy & College Cadet Westley Watende Moore has been elected Governor of the State of Maryland. Mr. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and then attended Valley Forge Military College through the College's Early Commissioning Program. Graduating in 1998, he commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the US Army.
AP: Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland has voted to legalize marijuana, joining 19 states including Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. The new change will go into effect beginning in July 2023, and those looking to indulge will have to be over the age of 21. The Maryland...
WMDT.com
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
WSLS
WATCH: DC attorney general makes announcement about Washington Commanders
The attorney general for the District of Columbia makes a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders on Thursday (Nov. 10). The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine did not disclose what the announcement would entail. This comes after an investigation was launched into the team around the time...
Comments / 1