Rye, NY

Field hockey: Rye Country Day edges Hackley 1-0 for fifth straight NYSAIS title

By Nancy Haggerty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago
Rye Country Day School's 13th win on the season was its biggest.

The top-seed Wildcats edged No. 2-seed Hackley 1-0 Monday in the New York State Association of Independent Schools field hockey championship game, played at RCDS.

The championship was the Wildcats' fifth consecutive and 12th in program history.

The only goal came just six minutes into the game when Cameron Song scored off a penalty corner and Reina Thalheimer Santa-Maria assist.

Hornet keeper Avery Leighton stopped the other five shots she faced.

Dylan Fenyes recorded the shutout with one save for the 13-5 Wildcats.

Hackley finished 11-3.

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

