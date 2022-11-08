Read full article on original website
Andy Cohen Faces Backlash as 'RHOBH' Fans Slam Host Over Dorit Treatment
"I would have walked off," wrote one unimpressed "RHOBH" fan after Andy Cohen's interview with Dorit Kemsley.
Candiace Dillard Bassett Responds After RHOP Fan Says Gizelle Bryant Was Never Her Friend
Candiace Dillard Bassett feels Gizelle Bryant crossed a line with her accusations about Chris Bassett. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is not happy about the accusations that have been made about Chris Bassett on the current season. Gizelle Bryant accused Chris of making her feel uncomfortable at last season’s reunion. And she said that she took issue with him asking to speak to her in her dressing room. Gizelle didn’t like the optics. Although she confirmed that Chris didn’t hit on her, she doesn’t think the conversation should have happened there. She told Andy Cohen that the issue is all of the main cast members have dressing rooms with beds in them. Interestingly enough, Chris’ story was a bit different. He said it was Gizelle who suggested they speak in her room.
Where Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard-Bassett Stand Today
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members got off on the right foot for Season 7, but are they still friendly?. Ashley Darby is giving fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac an update on her friendship with Candiace Dillard-Bassett. The two haven’t always been on the best of terms,...
Safaree Samuels Claps Back Amid Backlash Over Recent LHHATL Episode
Safaree Samuels has been receiving backlash since his split from Erica Mena. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the most recent episode. A lot of the episode’s drama centered around Scrappy and Momma Dee. However, Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena had a major moment as well. It took a while for their divorce to become finalized. They had to settle custody matters and one hold-up was that Erica wanted Safaree to pay child support. She alleged that Safaree complained to the judge that she makes more money than he does. And Erica was really feeling like Safaree was doing anything possible to hurt her because he was upset she filed for divorce.
Mauricio Umansky Says Kyle Richards Is “A Hundred Percent Right” In Feud With Kathy Hilton
Well if you thought things ended poorly between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion… things may have just gotten even more intense. Mauricio Umansky, Kyle’s husband, has come forward telling Us Weekly he’s team Kyle all day. “It was really hard [to watch]. I know a lot […] The post Mauricio Umansky Says Kyle Richards Is “A Hundred Percent Right” In Feud With Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde's Encountering Relationship Strain After Former Nanny's Claims?
Harry Styles' dating life seems to be in full swing, despite the drama and scandal surrounding his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. A former nanny who worked for her and her lover Jason Sudeikis recently exposed the 38-year-old actress-turned-director. The nanny made several claims about how she cheated on Jason and how...
Todd Chrisley Says His Family 'Needed' the Years-Long Estrangement from Daughter Lindsie Chrisley
In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Todd Chrisley says he's "thankful and grateful for the estrangement" that occurred with his daughter For the first time ever, the Chrisley family is coming together to discuss Lindsie Chrisley's estrangement. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Lindsie, 33, joins parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, as well as sister Savannah Chrisley, to discuss the "family fight" that became "publicized." In doing so, the famous bunch details their "pain" but also "where we are, where we've been [and] where we...
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
Jessica Simpson Fires Back At 'Concerns' Over Her Frail Appearance Following Backlash From TikTok Video
Jessica Simpson responded to backlash over concerns for her health after a TikTok video prompted yet another discussion of the singer's weight online, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer-turned-clothing designer directly addressed critics in a video she filmed from her studio by reciting the lyrics to her song, Party of One, singing, "I don't give a f--- about you." "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," Simpson began her lengthy Instagram caption on a video she posted of herself singing her ballad that rung true for recent headlines that raised concerns...
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Denise Richards speaks out against Lisa Rinna after watching part 2 of 'RHOBH' reunion
Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards had some choice words for the show's longtime cast member Lisa Rinna after the season 12 reunion episode aired on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richards shared her thoughts on Instagram about her former “RHOBH” co-star, posting a screenshot of her...
Prepping For Her Comeback? Vicki Gunvalson Seen Filming 'RHOC' In Mexico As Rumors Swirl About Possible Return
Is the "OG of the OC" heading back to her old stomping grounds? Over Halloween weekend, Vicki Gunvalson was photographed filming The Real Housewives of Orange County in Mexico alongside bestie Tamra Judge ahead of the show's 17th season. The Coto insurance agent was seen rocking a white strapless and sleeveless dress with a felt hat and oversized sunglasses. The returning cast member, who originally starred on the show from season 3 through season 14, stunned in a black short-sleeved dress with a side cutout and a straw hat as the duo walked the streets of the Tulum resort. TAMRA...
Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist Before Being Booed At BravoCon
Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist prior to a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience...
Andy Cohen blasts Lisa Rinna over alleged Aspen receipts: I never saw them
Andy Cohen said if Lisa Rinna did bring a second envelope containing receipts from Kathy Hilton’s alleged “psychotic break” in Colorado, she never showed them during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. “She had what were her Aspen receipts that we never saw – that I never saw. We didn’t get to them, we didn’t cut them out of the show, she never handed them over during the show, so that is the tale of Rinna’s receipts,” Cohen, 54, said on Wednesday’s episode of his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live.” Earlier this week, Cohen told fans that Rinna, 59, brought one...
Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash recreate one of the most iconic scenes in ‘Clueless’
There is no doubt that ‘Clueless’ is one of the most iconic films from the 90s, and even the cast of the cult classic knows it. Fans were thrilled to see Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash reunited after almost 30 years of the premiere of the film, as...
Ex-Disney star Zendaya shook Hollywood with '$300k' paycheck for 7-minute role
Ever since her breakout role on Disney’s Shake It Up, Zendaya Coleman‘s fame has skyrocketed. Since her first appearance as a teen, her performances have seen her transform into a Hollywood star. The actress has become a well-loved and popular face in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films such...
Jessica Simpson’s fans continue to express concern about her health
Jessica Simpson has some fans concerned. The artist shared a video with her 6.1 million followers Sunday with a lengthy caption in response to comments on a viral Pottery Barn ad. “I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and...
‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Ceaser & Krystal Make Some Tough Decisions
On the recent episode of “Black Ink Crew,” Ceaser finally decides what he needs to do with Rok and Krystal. They aren’t able to even celebrate their engagement before Ceaser calls a staff meeting at the shop. He really thinks it’s unacceptable that Krystal and Rok run their own shop. But they still make money from the Black Ink brand as well. So he tells them they have to pick one.
