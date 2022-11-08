Candiace Dillard Bassett feels Gizelle Bryant crossed a line with her accusations about Chris Bassett. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is not happy about the accusations that have been made about Chris Bassett on the current season. Gizelle Bryant accused Chris of making her feel uncomfortable at last season’s reunion. And she said that she took issue with him asking to speak to her in her dressing room. Gizelle didn’t like the optics. Although she confirmed that Chris didn’t hit on her, she doesn’t think the conversation should have happened there. She told Andy Cohen that the issue is all of the main cast members have dressing rooms with beds in them. Interestingly enough, Chris’ story was a bit different. He said it was Gizelle who suggested they speak in her room.

3 DAYS AGO