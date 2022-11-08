What to do if you have a mail ballot but want to vote in person on Election Day

Polling locations are open for people to vote in person, and, if needed, to surrender unused mail-in ballots.

Those who registered for a mail-in ballot in Erie County but did not use it can return it to the voter’s correct precinct.

There, the mail-in ballot will be surrendered and the person will be allowed to vote in person with a provisional ballot.

“If they just didn’t get around to filling out their mail ballot, they can bring it with them, bring it to their precinct polling location, surrender it, and they will be able to vote at their polling place,” said Mary Rennie, chair, Board of Elections.

For further questions, residents can call the Erie County Elections Office at

814-451-6275; it will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday when the polls close.

