Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Isaac, Clifford, Johnson Speak After Maryland win
Penn State was supposed to beat Maryland, but it wasn’t supposed to dominate the way it did. It was 27-0 at the half and 30-0 at the end of the game, and it didn’t look like Maryland ever had a chance. “I feel like, this game, we did...
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Penn State QB Sean Clifford = Class act
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— Penn State QB Sean Clifford became the school’s all-time leading passer in Saturday’s 30-0 demolition of Maryland. Fittingly, Penn State fans have varying opinions. “Good for Cliff,” some would say. ”It only took him 20 years!, others would respond. People who have grown...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Moves Up 3 spots in AP, Coaches Polls
Penn State moved up in both the AP and Coaches polls, now ranking No. 11 in the AP and No. 12 in the coaches. After demolishing Maryland, 30-0, at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team shot up three spots in each poll. Last week, Penn State...
nittanysportsnow.com
Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Domination of Maryland
Chop Robinson had two sacks against his former team. James Franklin did push-ups. All of this happened over a glorious few hours for Penn State football, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Penn State’s win over Maryland.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Game Day Notebook: Nov. 12
Update (9:42 AM)- **Michael Scott will be at Beaver Stadium today. Scott (2025) is a 5-foot-10, 155-pound receiver from Dallastown High School. **Caleb Cunningham has been offered by Penn State. Cunningham (2025) is a five-star receiver from Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder also has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
nittanysportsnow.com
Nicholas Singleton Scores 2 Touchdowns as Penn State Shuts Out Maryland 30-0
Nicholas Singleton scored two long rushing touchdowns in the first half, and Sean Clifford broke the school record for passing yards as Penn State had its most dominant performance of the season as they crushed Maryland by the score of 30-0 on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. After forcing a...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU HC Franklin Says CB Porter Unavailable due to ‘Non-Football Injury’
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— Penn State fans were unpleasantly surprised when Joey Porter Jr. didn’t play against Maryland Saturday. As usual, coach James Franklin didn’t say too much about why Porter didn’t play. In the opening statement of Franklin’s postgame presser, he explained part of it.
nittanysportsnow.com
Walker’s 3 Keys to a Penn State win Over Maryland
No. 14 Penn State goes into its Matchup against Maryland at Beaver Stadium Saturday as a 10.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Maryland is coming off a sluggish performance at Wisconsin, where it produced its lowest offensive output in the season in a 23-10 loss. Penn State dominated Indiana on the road, 45-14.
nittanysportsnow.com
Sean Clifford Passes Trace McSorley as Penn State’s All-Time Leading Passer
Move over, Trace McSorley: Sean Clifford is Penn State’s all-time leading passer. Penn State’s sixth-year QB came into Saturday’s game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium 16 yards away from passing McSorley— who preceded Clifford as Penn State’s starting quarterback— as No. 1 on the school’s all-time list.
nittanysportsnow.com
How to Watch: PSU Football vs. Maryland
Penn State took care of business last Saturday in Bloomington, stomping Indiana, 45-14, and now has to deal with Maryland. Coach James Franklin’s team has three games left, and all three— against Maryland at home, at Rutgers and against Michigan State on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium— are games it will likely be favored in.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU HC James Franklin, Players Talk Pushups
Over nearly 12 seasons as a college football head coach, James Franklin has done many things. Franklin— who was at Vanderbilt from the 2011 season until he took the Penn State job after 2013– has won and lost games, made believers and skeptics out of fans and had many happy and angry moments.
nittanysportsnow.com
Glass Shatters: PSU’s Chase McLane Delivers big Hit
No. 8 Penn State lost to Minnesota No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1, on the ice Friday night. But Penn State’s Chase McLane had the highlight of the night. With a little less than eight minutes left in the game, McLane hit Minnesota’s Logan Cooley. The hit was strong enough...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Men’s Hockey Drops Series Finale at Minnesota, 3-1
The second of two games at Minnesota didn’t go as well for Penn State men’s hockey. The eight-ranked Nittany Lions beat the top-ranked Gophers, 4-2, Thursday night, making it the second time in less than a week Penn State beat a No. 1 team. It also beat No. 1 Michigan in Pegula Ice Arena the previous Friday.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Tops No.1 Minnesota, 4-2
No. 8 Penn State traveled to the twin cities to play No. 1 Minnesota in a battle for first place in the Big Ten standings. Penn State was the first team to light the lamp 6:55 into the first period when senior left wing Connor McMenamin ripped a shot past Minnesota goalie Justin Close via a pass from freshmen left defenseman Carter Shade. Penn State’s starting goalie, junior Liam Souliere stood tall in the crease by saving all four shots on goal from the Golden Golfers. The Nittany Lions left the first period with all the momentum with nine shots on goal.
nittanysportsnow.com
No. 2 PSU Women’s Soccer Wins NCAA Tournament Opener, 4-1
Penn State women’s soccer had to wait a little longer than it wanted, but the wait was worth it. After winning the Big Ten tournament as the sixth seed and earning an automatic bid, the team beat Quinnipiac, 4-1, at Jeffery Field to move on in the NCAA tournament.
nittanysportsnow.com
Twitter Reacts to Sean Clifford Becoming PSU’s All-Time Leading Passer
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford became the school’s all-time leading passer on the first drive of the team’s game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium. Clifford passed Trace McSorley, the same man he succeeded as Penn State’s starting QB. A lot of Penn State...
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s win Over Loyola (MD)
Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 90-65 win over Loyola (MD) at the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday night. Penn State didn’t break a school record for 3-pointers as it did in its season-opener against Winthrop, but it came close. The team again shot well from beyond the arc. Penn State made 10 treys in the first half and finished with 16 for the night, which is the second-most in school history. Myles Dread had four treys, Cam Wynter had three, and Dallion Johnson and Seth Lundy each had a pair. Penn State finished 16-30 from beyond the arc, improved percentage-wise from the Winthrop game, where it went 18-38.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Continues Long Range Barrage, Beats Loyola (MD), 90-65
Penn State continued their three-point barrage by hitting 16 three-point shots and had the lead from wire to wire as they defeated Loyola (MD) 90-65 Thursday Night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State has made 34 three-pointers in the first two games and scored 90 points or more in each in the first two games. Penn State shot 58 percent from the field and 53 percent from the three-point line.
nittanysportsnow.com
Twitter Reacts to PSU Men’s Hockey Taking Down No. 1 (Again)
Penn State hockey beat the No. 1-ranked team in the county for the second time in less than a week, getting a 4-2 road win over Minnesota. Here’s how the people of Twitter reacted to it.
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2023 Commit Robinson Hosting Franklin for Home Visit Friday Night
Penn State Class of 2023 commit Ta’Mere Robinson will have some special guests at his home Friday night. Head coach James Franklin and assistant head coach Terry Smith are taking the coaches version of an official visit this weekend and meeting Robinson at his home. College coaches are permitted...
Comments / 0