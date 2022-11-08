ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Smeltzer: Penn State QB Sean Clifford = Class act

UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— Penn State QB Sean Clifford became the school’s all-time leading passer in Saturday’s 30-0 demolition of Maryland. Fittingly, Penn State fans have varying opinions. “Good for Cliff,” some would say. ”It only took him 20 years!, others would respond. People who have grown...
PSU Moves Up 3 spots in AP, Coaches Polls

Penn State moved up in both the AP and Coaches polls, now ranking No. 11 in the AP and No. 12 in the coaches. After demolishing Maryland, 30-0, at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team shot up three spots in each poll. Last week, Penn State...
Penn State Game Day Notebook: Nov. 12

Update (9:42 AM)- **Michael Scott will be at Beaver Stadium today. Scott (2025) is a 5-foot-10, 155-pound receiver from Dallastown High School. **Caleb Cunningham has been offered by Penn State. Cunningham (2025) is a five-star receiver from Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder also has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
Walker’s 3 Keys to a Penn State win Over Maryland

No. 14 Penn State goes into its Matchup against Maryland at Beaver Stadium Saturday as a 10.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Maryland is coming off a sluggish performance at Wisconsin, where it produced its lowest offensive output in the season in a 23-10 loss. Penn State dominated Indiana on the road, 45-14.
How to Watch: PSU Football vs. Maryland

Penn State took care of business last Saturday in Bloomington, stomping Indiana, 45-14, and now has to deal with Maryland. Coach James Franklin’s team has three games left, and all three— against Maryland at home, at Rutgers and against Michigan State on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium— are games it will likely be favored in.
PSU HC James Franklin, Players Talk Pushups

Over nearly 12 seasons as a college football head coach, James Franklin has done many things. Franklin— who was at Vanderbilt from the 2011 season until he took the Penn State job after 2013– has won and lost games, made believers and skeptics out of fans and had many happy and angry moments.
Glass Shatters: PSU’s Chase McLane Delivers big Hit

No. 8 Penn State lost to Minnesota No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1, on the ice Friday night. But Penn State’s Chase McLane had the highlight of the night. With a little less than eight minutes left in the game, McLane hit Minnesota’s Logan Cooley. The hit was strong enough...
PSU Men’s Hockey Drops Series Finale at Minnesota, 3-1

The second of two games at Minnesota didn’t go as well for Penn State men’s hockey. The eight-ranked Nittany Lions beat the top-ranked Gophers, 4-2, Thursday night, making it the second time in less than a week Penn State beat a No. 1 team. It also beat No. 1 Michigan in Pegula Ice Arena the previous Friday.
Penn State Tops No.1 Minnesota, 4-2

No. 8 Penn State traveled to the twin cities to play No. 1 Minnesota in a battle for first place in the Big Ten standings. Penn State was the first team to light the lamp 6:55 into the first period when senior left wing Connor McMenamin ripped a shot past Minnesota goalie Justin Close via a pass from freshmen left defenseman Carter Shade. Penn State’s starting goalie, junior Liam Souliere stood tall in the crease by saving all four shots on goal from the Golden Golfers. The Nittany Lions left the first period with all the momentum with nine shots on goal.
No. 2 PSU Women’s Soccer Wins NCAA Tournament Opener, 4-1

Penn State women’s soccer had to wait a little longer than it wanted, but the wait was worth it. After winning the Big Ten tournament as the sixth seed and earning an automatic bid, the team beat Quinnipiac, 4-1, at Jeffery Field to move on in the NCAA tournament.
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s win Over Loyola (MD)

Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 90-65 win over Loyola (MD) at the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday night. Penn State didn’t break a school record for 3-pointers as it did in its season-opener against Winthrop, but it came close. The team again shot well from beyond the arc. Penn State made 10 treys in the first half and finished with 16 for the night, which is the second-most in school history. Myles Dread had four treys, Cam Wynter had three, and Dallion Johnson and Seth Lundy each had a pair. Penn State finished 16-30 from beyond the arc, improved percentage-wise from the Winthrop game, where it went 18-38.
Penn State Continues Long Range Barrage, Beats Loyola (MD), 90-65

Penn State continued their three-point barrage by hitting 16 three-point shots and had the lead from wire to wire as they defeated Loyola (MD) 90-65 Thursday Night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State has made 34 three-pointers in the first two games and scored 90 points or more in each in the first two games. Penn State shot 58 percent from the field and 53 percent from the three-point line.
