Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT 2022 World Cup Roster Selections
NEW YORK – With the USMNT unveiling its official roster selections for the 2022 FIFA World Cup just last night, head coach Gregg Berhalter sat down with the media to discuss his decisions on the 26 names heading to Qatar. Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT Roster Selections. Steffen Misses Out.
Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Announces Retirement
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has retired from football at the age of 38. Lindegaard was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in the middle of the 2010/11 season and went on to make 29 appearances for the Red Devils before leaving in 2015. Lindegaard signed for West Bromwich Albion...
George Williams: Semi-final defeat will live with me until next World Cup
Half-back George Williams says England’s heart-breaking World Cup semi-final defeat will live with him until the next tournament in 2025.England breezed into the last four with an air of unbridled confidence after an untroubled run of four matches which included a 60-6 rout of Saturday’s opponents but produced their worst hour of football to trail 20-12 to a Samoan side appearing in their first semi-final.Shaun Wane’s men suddenly sparked into life in a frenzied final quarter and twice drew level to send the game into extra time, only to succumb to a golden-point drop goal from Stephen Crichton and go...
Premier League Predictions Matchweek 16: Tottenham Embarrassed and Chelsea Lose Again
The Premier League’s matchweek 16 will be it’s last until after Christmas thanks to the World Cup break, and that adds greater importance to this weekend’s set of fixtures. Struggling sides’ respective hierarchies will see this month-and-a-half-long hiatus as a perfect time for a change of management, and thus it could be now or never for a few Premier League bosses. Equally, heading into the break on a high note could be crucial for building morale within players and the fanbase alike, although there is an argument to suggest that the effects of any momentum gained from a positive result this weekend will be negligible by December 26th. Five members of Last Word on Football staff have been providing their Premier League predictions throughout the season so far, and will do so again this week with some fascinating fixtures before turning their attention to the World Cup.
Canadian Men’s Soccer Team Reacts to Lackluster Performance Against Bahrain
Isla Town, BHR – On Friday at Khalifa Sports City Stadium, both Bahrain and Canada played their first friendly of the final World Cup window just weeks ahead of the match against Belgium. It was not the best game for the Canadian men’s soccer team, but the mostly MLS roster got important playing time before the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins later this month.
Will Erling Haaland Play? Manchester City Lineup Prediction vs Brentford
After a midweek win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, all eyes are back on the Premier League. What will the Manchester City lineup be for the last game before the World Cup break as they aim to keep pace with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League?. Manchester...
Struggling Inter Milan Visit Atalanta in Must-Watch Serie A Fixture
Qatar beckons with the World Cup opener just around the corner. Before attentions turn to the international stage, there is one final round of weekend fixtures. There are several fascinating Serie A encounters in store this weekend. One of which will see a struggling Inter Milan side travel away from home to face Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta.
Previewing the 2026 World Cup Host Cities: Miami, FL
The 2026 World Cup is less than four years away. With the United States, Mexico, and Canada sharing hosting duties, there’s a wide variety of cities that will host games in the tournament. Mexico City and the Estadio Azteca will be hosting games for the third time. Many markets and venues will be hosting World Cup games for the first time. Let’s take a look at one of those, the city of Miami and Hard Rock Stadium.
Arsenal in Contact With Shakhtar Donetsk Over £52 Million Winger
Arsenal are in contact with Shakhtar Donetsk over the transfer of Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk, claims Fabrizio Romano. The North London club are looking to strengthen the squad in January as they look to win their first league title in 19 years. Arsenal in Talks With Ukrainian Club Over Mykhailo...
James Maddison Makes It – England Squad Announced for World Cup
Gareth Southgate has announced his England squad, presenting a side that has plenty of potential to win the World Cup. Read on to find out who made it in the England World Cup squad and some of the players that missed out. England Squad Announced for the World Cup. Who...
Gareth Southgate to Recall Manchester United Striker to England Squad
According to Jacob Steinberg & David Hytner, England Manager Gareth Southgate is set to include Marcus Rashford in his 26-man England World Cup squad. Marcus Rashford has not been played for the Three Lions since 2020 when the England team were defeated by Italy and Rashford missed a penalty. The 25-year-old had also been plagued by injuries which didn’t help his cause.
Fabrizio Romano Issues Update on Liverpool’s Links With ‘Most Complete’ Midfielder
Liverpool could face major competition for the acquisition of France midfielder Seko Fofana, confirms Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old, who was a surprise inclusion in France’s World Cup squad, has been linked with a move to Anfield recently. Liverpool Not in Advanced Position for Seko Fofana Signing. Liverpool Face Arsenal...
NHL Rumour: St Louis Blues Could See Changes If Losing Continues
Teams are taking the league by storm, and then there are others that are concerning. One team that is shockingly in a bad place is the 2022-23 St Louis Blues. The Blues have gotten off to a tough start and have not been winning games. With the season in jeopardy, if they continue to be losing a pair of star players could be shipped out of town.
The Canadian Women’s Soccer Team Edge Brazil in International Friendly
On Friday afternoon in Santos, Brazil at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira, the Canadian women’s soccer team managed to beat Brazil 2-1 in the first of a two-game friendly. Shelina Zadorsky opened the scoring in the first half (source: OneSoccer) with a sublime header off a great cross from Ashley Lawrence while Adriana Leon doubled Canada’s lead with a powerful shot from just outside the box before the hosts were able to get one back. The visitors managed to hold them off in the second half thanks to some incredible saves from Kailen Sheridan.
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Appreciate ‘New Maicon’ as Reece James Replacement
Chelsea have included Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries in their transfer list of potential right-backs to sign as a replacement for the injured Reece James, claims Fabrizio Romano. The English full-back will miss the World Cup due to injury and the Blues have been left short of options in the right-back role.
Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions and Best Odds for November 12
With Newcastle United currently sitting in the top four, they invite an out-of-form Chelsea to St. James’ Park. With the World Cup break on the horizon, Graham Potter will be desperate to get one last win to turn things around. Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions for Final Game Before...
Preview: EVE WrestleQueendom V (11/13/22) – Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch
Pro-Wrestling: EVE hosts its biggest show of the year, WrestleQueendom V, this weekend. The card is packed with the finest female talent from the United Kingdom taking on their Japanese counterparts. Here we bring you essential information such as the EVE WrestleQueendom V full card and how to watch.WrestleQueendom V has been deemed too big for just one show, so EVE will run separate shows in the afternoon and evening of Sunday, November 13.
NHL Predictions: November 12 Including Carolina Hurricanes vs Colorado Avalanche
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Carolina Hurricanes vs Colorado Avalanche.
NHL Predictions: November 10th Including Chicago Blackhawks vs Los Angeles Kings
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game for NHL Predictions is the Chicago Blackhawks vs Los Angeles Kings. Be sure to check out our predictions for the early games.
Minnesaota Vikings Are Having Their Best Season Start Since 2009
The start of the 2022 NFL season has been a successful one for the Minnesota Vikings through nine weeks of the regular season. Although Minnesota arguably hasn’t played up to its record thus far, the Vikings have still found themselves coming out victorious almost every week. They currently lead the NFC North and are at the top of the conference standings.
