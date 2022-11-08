The Premier League’s matchweek 16 will be it’s last until after Christmas thanks to the World Cup break, and that adds greater importance to this weekend’s set of fixtures. Struggling sides’ respective hierarchies will see this month-and-a-half-long hiatus as a perfect time for a change of management, and thus it could be now or never for a few Premier League bosses. Equally, heading into the break on a high note could be crucial for building morale within players and the fanbase alike, although there is an argument to suggest that the effects of any momentum gained from a positive result this weekend will be negligible by December 26th. Five members of Last Word on Football staff have been providing their Premier League predictions throughout the season so far, and will do so again this week with some fascinating fixtures before turning their attention to the World Cup.

