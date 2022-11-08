ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

Final Ford Escort RS Cosworth Ever Is Up For Sale

If you're based in the USA, you'll probably recall that Ford once sold a compact car under the Escort nameplate. It was a strong seller among value-conscious buyers, but neither the first-generation "World Car" Escort nor the Mazda 323-based second generation ever earned a reputation as serious sports machines. Solid and reliable, especially the second-gen, but generally dreary and forgettable machines without any sporting pretenses.
CarBuzz.com

E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip

The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
MotorAuthority

Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show

Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
WISCONSIN STATE
MotorAuthority

2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695

Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
Top Speed

Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R

Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Robb Report

First Drive: The Ferrari 296 GTS Is a Convertible Hybrid Supercar That You Can Drive Every Day

Ferrari press conferences can feel like death by PowerPoint. Before a journalist is given keys to the car, the marque wants us to know everything. And I do mean everything. From the downforce generated by the rear diffuser to cornering speeds around the Fiorano test track, every nugget of data is converted into brain-melting graphs and infographics. The new 296 GTS is one of the most complicated Ferraris ever, with a plug-in hybrid power-train configuration, a retracting hard-top roof and state-of-the-art chassis tech. And the spec sheet contains more acronyms than a teenager’s text message. You’d expect an arduous PowerPoint marathon,...
MotorAuthority

2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions

Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: Abarth 500 Electric Hot Hatch Will Be Revealed This Month

The future of Abarth is right around the corner, as the Italian performance brand has officially teased its first-ever electric hot hatch with a debut set for November 22. For a while now, the company has been reaching out to its fans on social media, asking them to get involved in developing the new electric Abarth 500. The vehicle will be shockingly built on the bones of the Fiat 500e, albeit the more recently revised version found in Europe rather than the half-baked effort that was sold in California, and will be "More Abarth than Ever," according to the brand.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

The Off-Road Porsche Dakar 911 Is Coming, and We Want One

Who doesn’t love a good Porsche 911 Safari build? Soon, you’ll be able to buy one of the off-road sports cars directly from the brand itself. The German automaker has just shared images of its own Safari, which it also confirmed will be called the 911 Dakar. The new photos should put any concerns off-road enthusiasts may have had about the long-rumored model’s capabilities to bed, as they show the car holding its own in extreme cold and heat. The photos, which only show the 911 Dakar in prototype form, also offer our best glimpse yet of what to expect from the...
InsideHook

The U.S. Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology

If you spend a lot of time driving around the U.S. at night, you’ve probably noticed something: a lot of roads don’t have any illumination after hours. If you’re trying to be conscious of not colliding with a deer or causing an accident, there’s a lot that you’ll need to be aware of — and sometimes, headlight technology doesn’t feel up to the challenge. (I won’t soon forget a moment of driving around rural New Jersey when I realized the road was literally lined with deer on either side, all of them staring at me.)
SlashGear

The 11 Best Triumph Motorcycles Ever Made

Triumph has a rich heritage dating back over 100 years. As the U.K.'s most prominent manufacturer of motorcycles, it ranks among the best in the world for its products' build quality, rider experience, features, and aesthetic appeal. Ever since Marlon Brando rode his Triumph Thunderbird 6T across the silver screen in "The Wild One," the marque has cemented itself as an engineering icon and one of the coolest brands on two wheels.
UTAH STATE
