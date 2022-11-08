Read full article on original website
Dyno Run Shows New Honda Civic Type R Has More Horsepower Than We Thought
Hondata tunes Hondas and it's just gotten a hold of the new Civic Type R. And its first course of acting was putting the car on a hub dyno. The result? Honda soft-balled the power figures on the new Type R. Hondata's Type R made 316 horsepower and 334 lb-ft...
Final Ford Escort RS Cosworth Ever Is Up For Sale
If you're based in the USA, you'll probably recall that Ford once sold a compact car under the Escort nameplate. It was a strong seller among value-conscious buyers, but neither the first-generation "World Car" Escort nor the Mazda 323-based second generation ever earned a reputation as serious sports machines. Solid and reliable, especially the second-gen, but generally dreary and forgettable machines without any sporting pretenses.
Flyin' Miata No Longer Offers V8 Swaps For The Mazda MX-5
Bad news: Flyin' Miata, the one-stop tuning shop for pretty much all things Mazda MX-5 Miata, has announced that its world-famous V8 swaps are no longer available. The news came via the company's website, where a statement posted on Thursday explained the sad reasoning:. "While Flyin' Miata has an extensive...
Toyota's Next-Gen Prius Reveal May Be Just Around The Corner
The fifth-generation Toyota Prius will likely be unveiled next week at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Here's what we know so far about Toyota's new flagship hybrid.
Hurricane Ian Destroyed Some Incredible Cars, and Thousands Are Now Available at Salvage Auctions
CopartHurricane Ian destroyed so many cars in Florida and other southern states that the Copart website now lets you browse them with even greater ease.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip
The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
All-New Buick GL8 Century Revealed As Turbocharged Luxury Shaggin' Wagon
The Buick Century has made a triumphant return, but not as another humdrum sedan. It also won't be sold in the USA as Americans have become severely allergic to minivans since the advent of the crossover. The new Century is an upmarket MPV. Think of it as the lovechild of a Toyota Sienna and BMW i7.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
Why Chrysler Used The Leaning Tower Of Power Slant-6 For Almost 25 Years
The Chrysler "Slant-6 was introduced as an economy option for customers that wanted usable power but didn't want it to use as much gas as a larger V8.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
First Drive: The Ferrari 296 GTS Is a Convertible Hybrid Supercar That You Can Drive Every Day
Ferrari press conferences can feel like death by PowerPoint. Before a journalist is given keys to the car, the marque wants us to know everything. And I do mean everything. From the downforce generated by the rear diffuser to cornering speeds around the Fiorano test track, every nugget of data is converted into brain-melting graphs and infographics. The new 296 GTS is one of the most complicated Ferraris ever, with a plug-in hybrid power-train configuration, a retracting hard-top roof and state-of-the-art chassis tech. And the spec sheet contains more acronyms than a teenager’s text message. You’d expect an arduous PowerPoint marathon,...
Tesla Just Made Its Charging Plug An Open Standard: Why That's A Huge Deal
Tesla is opening its charging technology to other car makers, called the North American Charging Standard. It remains to be seen if others will adopt it.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
TEASED: Abarth 500 Electric Hot Hatch Will Be Revealed This Month
The future of Abarth is right around the corner, as the Italian performance brand has officially teased its first-ever electric hot hatch with a debut set for November 22. For a while now, the company has been reaching out to its fans on social media, asking them to get involved in developing the new electric Abarth 500. The vehicle will be shockingly built on the bones of the Fiat 500e, albeit the more recently revised version found in Europe rather than the half-baked effort that was sold in California, and will be "More Abarth than Ever," according to the brand.
Rivian’s LED Headlights Are Giving Owners Headaches In Snow and Ice
YouTube/Out of Spec ReviewsLED lights don't draw enough energy create a lot of heat, but that waste heat is useful for preventing ice buildup on headlights.
The Off-Road Porsche Dakar 911 Is Coming, and We Want One
Who doesn’t love a good Porsche 911 Safari build? Soon, you’ll be able to buy one of the off-road sports cars directly from the brand itself. The German automaker has just shared images of its own Safari, which it also confirmed will be called the 911 Dakar. The new photos should put any concerns off-road enthusiasts may have had about the long-rumored model’s capabilities to bed, as they show the car holding its own in extreme cold and heat. The photos, which only show the 911 Dakar in prototype form, also offer our best glimpse yet of what to expect from the...
The U.S. Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
If you spend a lot of time driving around the U.S. at night, you’ve probably noticed something: a lot of roads don’t have any illumination after hours. If you’re trying to be conscious of not colliding with a deer or causing an accident, there’s a lot that you’ll need to be aware of — and sometimes, headlight technology doesn’t feel up to the challenge. (I won’t soon forget a moment of driving around rural New Jersey when I realized the road was literally lined with deer on either side, all of them staring at me.)
The 11 Best Triumph Motorcycles Ever Made
Triumph has a rich heritage dating back over 100 years. As the U.K.'s most prominent manufacturer of motorcycles, it ranks among the best in the world for its products' build quality, rider experience, features, and aesthetic appeal. Ever since Marlon Brando rode his Triumph Thunderbird 6T across the silver screen in "The Wild One," the marque has cemented itself as an engineering icon and one of the coolest brands on two wheels.
