Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
Why AP called Nevada governor for Joe Lombardo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo outpaced Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the newly counted votes coming in from the state’s biggest counties. The Associated Press determined that votes from Las Vegas’ Clark County and Reno’s Washoe County weren’t being won by Sisolak by large enough margins to make up the incumbent’s difference with Lombardo given the number of outstanding ballots.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
Friday Night Flights Week 10 Full Show

Friday Night Flights continues on our tenth week of the season. Bayside vs. Cox, Indian River vs. Salem, York vs. Phoebus and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the video above.

