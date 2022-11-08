WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo outpaced Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the newly counted votes coming in from the state’s biggest counties. The Associated Press determined that votes from Las Vegas’ Clark County and Reno’s Washoe County weren’t being won by Sisolak by large enough margins to make up the incumbent’s difference with Lombardo given the number of outstanding ballots.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO