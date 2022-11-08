Read full article on original website
Related
Lauren Boebert trails by 64 votes in tight Colorado House race
With 98% of ballots counted, Republican incumbent Boebert trailed Democratic opponent Frisch by only 64 votes.
WAVY News 10
Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
WAVY News 10
Why AP called Nevada governor for Joe Lombardo
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo outpaced Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the newly counted votes coming in from the state’s biggest counties. The Associated Press determined that votes from Las Vegas’ Clark County and Reno’s Washoe County weren’t being won by Sisolak by large enough margins to make up the incumbent’s difference with Lombardo given the number of outstanding ballots.
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
By Seigler's estimate, his company has produced about 25-thousand reels. Not only are the reels made in the United States, so are all the materials and components that go into them.
Outer Banks officials launch survey on tourism
Outer Banks officials want to hear from you about the tourism industry.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
Weather Blog: Nicole hits Florida; remnants will affect Hampton Roads Friday
The remnants of Nicole and a strong cold front will bring us a chance for some strong thunderstorms Friday.
Tornado watch issued; gloomy and wet Friday for Hampton Roads
Hampton Roads is gearing up for a gloomy and wet Friday.
Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida panhandle, south Georgia
"Strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves and heavy rains continue over a large area," the NHC said in its latest advisory.
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
Friday Night Flights Week 10 Full Show
Friday Night Flights continues on our tenth week of the season. Bayside vs. Cox, Indian River vs. Salem, York vs. Phoebus and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the video above.
