Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Trea Turner Unlikely To Re-Sign

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer to Trea Turner, which he has until Tuesday, November 15, to formally accept or decline. Turner is essentially a lock to reject the one-year contract and continue forward with free agency as one of the top shortstops available. The group also includes Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Underwent Right Shoulder Surgery

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Blake Treinen underwent right shoulder surgery to repair his labrum and rotator cuff. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, and a timetable for Treinen’s return was not provided. Given the nature of the operation, it’s plausible — if not likely — Treinen...
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Re-Signed To 1-Year Contract

Entering the offseason and MLB free agency, Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman acknowledged addressing the starting rotation was going to be a focal point. The Dodgers had three of their starters reach free agency in Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney, and only three under...
Dodgers News: Caleb & Carissa Ferguson Expecting First Child

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson and his wife Carissa are expecting their first child together. The announcement was made by the couple on Instagram, who also revealed the child is due next May. Ferguson becomes the third Dodgers player this offseason who is expecting a child in the...
Dodgers Free Agents: Justin Turner’s Contract Option Declined

Justin Turner was not among the group of Los Angeles Dodgers free agents when the offseason began, but he has now joined them after having his $16 million team option for 2023 declined. Ahead of Thursday’s deadline, the Dodgers declined options on Hanser Alberto, Danny Duffy and Jimmy Nelson. Each...
Tyler Anderson Free Agency Rumors: Angels & Red Sox Showing Interest

Tyler Anderson is a free agent for the second consecutive season, but this time he is coming off a breakout 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 32-year-old has proven throughout his career he is capable of being a quality innings-eater for a starting rotation, but the Dodgers helped him unlock more of his potential en route to a 2.57 ERA in 178.2 innings and his first career All-Star Game selection.
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Dansby Swanson Viewed As Backup Option To Trea Turner & Carlos Correa

Similar to free agency last offseason, shortstop is a position of strength with the likes of Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner on the open market. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers would welcome re-signing Turner, they are also said to have interest in Correa as well. But the likelihood of the Dodgers signing Correa doesn’t appear to be high given his part in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal.
This Day In Dodgers History: Fernando Valenzuela Wins 1981 Cy Young Award

On Nov. 11, 1981, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela became the first rookie to ever win the Cy Young Award, edging Tom Seaver of the Cincinnati Reds. Valenzuela additionally was named 1981 National League Rookie of the Year and took home a Silver Slugger. Mike Piazza, Corey Seager and Valenzuela are the only Dodgers to win Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger Award in the same season.
Updated List Of Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agents

MLB free agency began the morning after the World Series concluded, which for the Los Angeles Dodgers amounted to 10 players no longer being under contract. The group of Dodgers free agents comprised of Tyler Anderson, Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Kevin Pillar, David Price and Trea Turner.
Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages Playing Key Role In Glendale Desert Dogs Reaching Arizona Fall League Championship Game

Of the Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs roster for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, Andy Pages has been a standout performer. He was named to the Fall Stars Game and participated in the inaugural Home Run Derby, and on Friday night played a key part in the Desert Dogs defeating the Peoria Javelinas to reach the AFL Championship Game.
