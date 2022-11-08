Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Trea Turner Unlikely To Re-Sign
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer to Trea Turner, which he has until Tuesday, November 15, to formally accept or decline. Turner is essentially a lock to reject the one-year contract and continue forward with free agency as one of the top shortstops available. The group also includes Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Free Agency Rumors: Phillies Considered ‘Most Likely’ Team
With the Houston Astros being crowned World Series champions, MLB free agency began this week. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, that amounted to 10 players no longer being under contract, including Trea Turner, who is widely perceived as one of the best options on the open market. Turner is coming...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Not Extended Qualifying Offer
Clayton Kershaw went into last offseason facing a world of uncertainty due to a left elbow/forearm injury that prevented him from pitching in the playoffs and reaching free agency for the first time in his career. Given the serious nature of Kershaw’s injury, there was the possibility of retirement and...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Underwent Right Shoulder Surgery
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Blake Treinen underwent right shoulder surgery to repair his labrum and rotator cuff. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, and a timetable for Treinen’s return was not provided. Given the nature of the operation, it’s plausible — if not likely — Treinen...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Re-Signed To 1-Year Contract
Entering the offseason and MLB free agency, Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman acknowledged addressing the starting rotation was going to be a focal point. The Dodgers had three of their starters reach free agency in Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney, and only three under...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Free Agency Rumors: Seattle Mariners Could Become Team With Interest
The Los Angeles Dodgers saw several notable players officially become free agents this week, including Trea Turner, who is widely perceived as one of the best options on the open market. After winning the 2021 National League batting title, Turner hit .298/.343/.466 with 39 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Caleb & Carissa Ferguson Expecting First Child
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson and his wife Carissa are expecting their first child together. The announcement was made by the couple on Instagram, who also revealed the child is due next May. Ferguson becomes the third Dodgers player this offseason who is expecting a child in the...
dodgerblue.com
Evan Phillips, Julio Urías & Will Smith Among Dodgers Nominees For 2022 All-MLB Team
Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the 2022 All-MLB Team, which recognizes and commemorates the top performances by players during the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers are represented by Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Will Smith, Mookie Betts, Tyler Anderson, Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin and Evan Phillips. Freeman,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agents: Justin Turner’s Contract Option Declined
Justin Turner was not among the group of Los Angeles Dodgers free agents when the offseason began, but he has now joined them after having his $16 million team option for 2023 declined. Ahead of Thursday’s deadline, the Dodgers declined options on Hanser Alberto, Danny Duffy and Jimmy Nelson. Each...
dodgerblue.com
Tyler Anderson Free Agency Rumors: Angels & Red Sox Showing Interest
Tyler Anderson is a free agent for the second consecutive season, but this time he is coming off a breakout 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 32-year-old has proven throughout his career he is capable of being a quality innings-eater for a starting rotation, but the Dodgers helped him unlock more of his potential en route to a 2.57 ERA in 178.2 innings and his first career All-Star Game selection.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Dansby Swanson Viewed As Backup Option To Trea Turner & Carlos Correa
Similar to free agency last offseason, shortstop is a position of strength with the likes of Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner on the open market. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers would welcome re-signing Turner, they are also said to have interest in Correa as well. But the likelihood of the Dodgers signing Correa doesn’t appear to be high given his part in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Fernando Valenzuela Wins 1981 Cy Young Award
On Nov. 11, 1981, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela became the first rookie to ever win the Cy Young Award, edging Tom Seaver of the Cincinnati Reds. Valenzuela additionally was named 1981 National League Rookie of the Year and took home a Silver Slugger. Mike Piazza, Corey Seager and Valenzuela are the only Dodgers to win Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger Award in the same season.
dodgerblue.com
Updated List Of Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agents
MLB free agency began the morning after the World Series concluded, which for the Los Angeles Dodgers amounted to 10 players no longer being under contract. The group of Dodgers free agents comprised of Tyler Anderson, Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Kevin Pillar, David Price and Trea Turner.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Orel Hershiser Voted Unanimous Winner Of 1988 NL Cy Young Award
Orel Hershiser was named the unanimous winner of the 1988 National League Cy Young Award on this day in Los Angeles Dodgers history. The honor came weeks after Hershiser helped the Dodgers to an improbable World Series win over the Oakland Athletics. Furthermore, the right-hander became the first player in...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages Playing Key Role In Glendale Desert Dogs Reaching Arizona Fall League Championship Game
Of the Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs roster for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, Andy Pages has been a standout performer. He was named to the Fall Stars Game and participated in the inaugural Home Run Derby, and on Friday night played a key part in the Desert Dogs defeating the Peoria Javelinas to reach the AFL Championship Game.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts & Trea Turner Among 2022 Silver Slugger Award Winners
Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both won a 2022 Silver Slugger Award, but the Los Angeles Dodgers had fellow National League finalists Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner fall short. Betts won the fifth Silver Slugger of his career, and second in the past three seasons. He...
Comments / 0