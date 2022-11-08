What’s bringing West Virginians to the polls today?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Election Day and people all across the Tri-State are at the polls or making their way there to cast their ballots.

We asked voters at different precincts in Charleston what was at the top of their minds heading to the polls today. Many responses varied from inflation to gas prices, Roe V. Wade, and those four constitutional amendments we’ve been talking about, among other issues.

“It’s always hard to tell you know how much a single vote can do I’m definitely worried about climate change. I’m worried about reproductive rights for women, those are probably the two at the top of my list this year,” said Patricia Howe who was casting her ballot at Mary C. Snow Elementary on the West Side.

“The mayor is probably one of the biggest ones,” said John Porterfield, also casting his ballot today.

Others tell us they just want to see less division in their community. “To defend democracy. The country’s at edge and both sides are at war and I’m hoping, and we can find the healing process,” says Keith Morris.

The polls officially opened in the Mountain State at 6:30 a.m. and they will close at 7:30 p.m.. Voters across the state will be deciding on 2 congressional races, 4 constitutional amendments, 17 state senate district races, and 100 house races.

