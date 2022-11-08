ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

What’s bringing West Virginians to the polls today?

By Erin Noon
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9shL_0j3EMgDE00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Election Day and people all across the Tri-State are at the polls or making their way there to cast their ballots.

We asked voters at different precincts in Charleston what was at the top of their minds heading to the polls today. Many responses varied from inflation to gas prices, Roe V. Wade, and those four constitutional amendments we’ve been talking about, among other issues.

Here’s who is running in the 2022 West Virginia General Election

“It’s always hard to tell you know how much a single vote can do I’m definitely worried about climate change. I’m worried about reproductive rights for women, those are probably the two at the top of my list this year,” said Patricia Howe who was casting her ballot at Mary C. Snow Elementary on the West Side.

“The mayor is probably one of the biggest ones,” said John Porterfield, also casting his ballot today.

Others tell us they just want to see less division in their community. “To defend democracy. The country’s at edge and both sides are at war and I’m hoping, and we can find the healing process,” says Keith Morris.

The polls officially opened in the Mountain State at 6:30 a.m. and they will close at 7:30 p.m.. Voters across the state will be deciding on 2 congressional races, 4 constitutional amendments, 17 state senate district races, and 100 house races.

13 News will have live coverage of various races on-air and right here on our website.

Comments / 4

Union Strong! Blue in 22-24
4d ago

Voting NO on all the Amendments and BLUE up and down the ballot! I liked WV better when we were wild and Wondeful, NOT "the open for business" under the Republicans we got now!!! BRING BACK THE DEMS!! we weren't flooded with Suboxen clinics and recovery houses and roaming gangs of homeless drug addicts! b4 the Republicans came along!!

Reply(1)
4
