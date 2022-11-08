Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle Doesn’t Address Anti-Trans Jokes, Mocks Kanye’s Antisemitic Remarks in Lengthy ‘SNL’ Monologue
Taking main stage at NBC’s Studio 8H on Saturday night, comedian Dave Chappelle used his monologue as host of this week’s “Saturday Night Live” to speak on current events, but declined to discuss anything related to recent anti-trans jokes he told which drew controversy. Chappelle generated...
Kanye West fired a staffer who suggested playing Drake's music and another for wearing a yellow sweater, report says: 'honestly an HR nightmare'
Staffers from Adidas, Yeezy, and Gap said working with Ye was "cult-like" and they could be fired on a whim without much reason, Rolling Stone reported.
Judy Woodruff Will Leave ‘PBS NewsHour’ at End of 2022
PBS is readying a new era at its venerable “NewsHour.”. The long-running news program confirmed that anchor Judy Woodruff would step away at the end of 2022, details of which previously surfaced in May. Woodruff is expected to begin work on a two-year project that seeks to understand how the American people see their country amid deep political divisions.
How to stream Elton John's last U.S. concert at Dodger Stadium
Get ready to blast 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' in your living room.
‘The English’ Loses a Compelling Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Two-Hander in Convoluted Web of Grievances: TV Review
There’s a great show hiding inside the convoluted plots otherwise obscuring “The English.” From writer and director Hugo Blick (“Black Earth Rising”), Amazon Prime Video’s new limited series taps Emily Blunt (also an executive producer) and Chaske Spencer (“Banshee,” “Sneaky Pete”) to play Cornelia and Eli, an especially odd couple who forge an equally unlikely and unshakeable bond out in the dusty, unforgiving deserts of the American West. Together, these two characters and actors alike prove more than enough to drive the series forward — and yet, Blick continually throws more and more complications into the mix, packing the season’s six episodes with easily 10 hours worth of material.
Original ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Characters Crossover With ‘House of the Dragon’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Tyrone Biggums, Rick James and Silky Johnson are now “Game of Thrones” canon. The original “Chappelle’s Show” characters were resurrected for a very special “House of the Dragon” sketch on “Saturday Night Live.”. Returning host Dave Chappelle brought back three characters from...
Emayatzy Corinealdi Sets the Record Straight on Jax’s Past in New Clip From Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
Emayatzy Corinealdi, who plays Jax Stewart in Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” is confronting her past with eyes wide open in a new clip from the season finale, shared exclusively with Variety. Following the penultimate episode, the high power criminal attorney is left reckoning with the history of sexual...
Elon Musk’s message to Twitter's remote workers: 'Resignation accepted'
Elon Musk is not mincing words when it comes to remote work.
