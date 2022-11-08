Read full article on original website
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates
Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
Soundtrack Of My Life: Sarah Hyland
“I don’t remember who put it on, but I must have been about two at the time. And I remember that I became immediately obsessed with Shirley Temple. And then the next day, I was singing the song and doing the same dance routine that she was doing.”. The...
Lindsay Lohan wants to make Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel idea a reality
Lindsay Lohan wants to make a Freaky Friday sequel based on an idea from Jamie Lee Curtis. The pair starred in the teen comedy back in 2003, which sees a warring mother and daughter forced to swap bodies by a curse, and a sequel could now be on the cards.
Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop
When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
Taylor Swift shares two more ‘Anti-Hero’ remixes courtesy of Kungs and Jayda G
Taylor Swift has shared two new remixes of her ‘Midnights’ lead single, ‘Anti-Hero’. The first dance-ready remix comes courtesy of French DJ Kungs, with producer Jayda G helming a second, equally bouncy rendition of the ‘Midnights’ track. For his part, Kung veers ‘Anti-Hero’ firmly into EDM territory, speeding up Swift’s cadence for a breezier take on the sombre original. Jayda G, meanwhile, distorts the pop star’s vocals with the addition of shimmering synths. Listen to both remixes below.
Watch the first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary ‘Harvest Time’
The first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary Harvest Time has been shared – check it out below. Announced last week, Neil Young: Harvest Time features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville and documents the writing and recording of Young’s classic 1972 album ‘Harvest’.
Matthew Perry was a “nightmare” to work with, says Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley has opened up about her experiences working with Matthew Perry. Hurley played Perry’s love interest in the 2002 rom-com Serving Sara, which she filmed as Perry fought an addiction to alcohol and drugs. Perry has written about his past problems in a new memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing.
Public Image Ltd and The Clash guitarist Keith Levene has died aged 65
Public Image Ltd and The Clash guitarist Keith Levene has died aged 65. The news was broken by author and writer Adam Hammond, who revealed that Levene died on Friday (November 11). “It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith...
Chris Rock to perform for Netflix’s first ever live special
Netflix have announced details of their first ever live special, with Chris Rock set to perform. In early 2023, Rock will become the first ever artist to perform live on the streaming platform, with more details set to follow soon. Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats,...
Patrick Wolf shares his first new song in 10 years, ‘Enter The Day’
Patrick Wolf has shared his first piece of new music in 10 years today (November 11) with ‘Enter The Day’ – scroll down to listen to it now. The track arrives on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.
Aaron Carter’s manager calls memoir and album release “heartless money grabs”
The manager of the late Aaron Carter has called the upcoming release of the singer’s unfinished memoir a “heartless money grab”. Carter’s representatives confirmed his passing on Saturday (November 5) shortly after it spread in reports that he was found dead in his Californian home. His house sitter reportedly found him unresponsive in his bath sometime after 11am, when police received a call from them.
Iggy Pop never “really understood” Foo Fighters until he saw them live
Iggy Pop has revealed that he “never really understood” what the Foo Fighters did, until he saw them live in 2015. Iggy Pop is gearing up to release his 19th solo album ‘Every Loser’ on January 6 and the record features plenty of big name collaborators, including Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith.
Hawkwind co-founder and saxophonist Nik Turner has died aged 82
Hawkwind co-founder and saxophonist Nik Turner has died aged 82. In a post on his Facebook page, a spokesperson for the musician revealed that he died peacefully at home on Thursday evening (November 10). We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider,...
Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan says Slipknot biopic is “most definitely going to happen”, but not with Hollywood studio
In a new interview with NME, Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan discussed the possibility of the band’s story being turned into a biopic, revealing that he has several ideas for a serial project of his own. The topic came up when Clown filled us in on the...
Watch Black Star bring ‘So Be It’ to ‘Saturday Night Live’
The recently reunited Black Star were the musical guests on last night’s (November 12) episode of Saturday Night Live – watch their performance below. The duo of Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) and Talib Kweli, reunited earlier this year with a new Madlib-produced album called ‘No Fear Of Time’, their first since 1998’s ‘Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star’.
Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died aged 66
Actor Kevin Conroy, known for voicing Batman in various animated TV shows, feature films and video games, has died aged 66, Warner Bros. has confirmed. Conroy first played Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter-ego in Batman: The Animated Series which aired from 1992-5. His performance, and the series, proved so popular with fans that he returned many times in various animated TV shows and movies over the years, as well as video games including Arkham Knight and Arkham City. He most recently appeared in his classic part for a 2019 episode of Batwoman.
