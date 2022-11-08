Election Day in Worcester: Inconvenience, humor and civic duty

WORCESTER – It was a memorable and somewhat humorous Election Day for Craig Glidden.

Glidden gave a hearty laugh Tuesday morning when his filled-out ballot smoothly glided into the election recording machine and received electronic acceptance.

A collective and enthusiastic “Yeah” erupted from the election staff at the Murray Avenue Apartments polling location in Main South.

“I guess the third time’s a charm,” Glidden said after his first completed ballot registered “unreadable marks” on the machine’s digital display.

He voted a second time and the same message displayed on the machine.

“Maybe you need to hold the baby in your arms,” said his wife Jean Cabral, who held the couple’s 18-month-old son, Elijah Glidden, on her hip when the machine accepted her completed ballot on the first try.

“It was pretty interesting,” Glidden said with a friendly laugh in a hallway outside the voting room. “I tried a couple of times and didn’t' think it would ever go through.

“Voting is usually painless.”

Glidden was the only voter observed who experienced a snafu with the machine and put the experience in perspective.

“It’s nice to be able to vote,” he said.

Concerns about the economy

That message was shared by several voters at the Murray Avenue polling spot, but some remarked it comes during difficult economic times.

“We’re a young family and we would like to have more children, but the way the economy is going, we can’t afford to have more,” said Cabral.

Her family is a one-wage household, with Glidden holding down a job at Spectrum while Cabral is a stay-at-home mom because she said the cost of child care is too high.

Throw in the combined cost of groceries, electricity and heat that Cabral described as “wildly expensive,” and paying for basic needs is a challenge.

“Expenses just keep going up,” Cabral said.

Voter Tam Do echoed those sentiments after casting his ballot.

"I worry about the economy,” said Do, who has lived in Worcester for more than 10 years. “Inflation is up too much. Gas and food prices are too high. I’m voting Republican.”

Experienced perspective

Taking in all the atmosphere on Election Day was Geraldine Gatling.

Sitting at an official table inside the Murray Avenue polling location, Gatling held the position of inspector, a job she has performed at this polling spot for the past eight years.

Her role is to hand out blank ballots and answer voter questions.

“I help voters, answer questions and give them ballots," said Gatling, who has 16 total years of experience as an inspector on Election Day including eight previous years in Boston.

She knows her stuff, pointing out that if there are any doubts about a voter's registration, she sends them immediately to the warden's table.

Voting since 18

“My mother, Rosetta Scott, made me register to vote when I turned 18,” said Gatling. “She told me to make sure you show up on Election Day and that every vote counts.”

It’s a message Gatling passed on to her six children and she made sure all six registered to vote when they turned 18. Her three grandchildren are also registered voters.

At the age of 80, Gatling dutifully serves the role of inspector and has voted every year since she turned 18, except for one. She remembers the first time she voted at Police Station 9 on Dudley Street in Roxbury, when she asked questions of election staff to make sure she voted correctly.

Today, Gatling fills that role for Worcester voters and doesn't plan to stop.

“As long as the good lord lets me," she said.

Learning the ropes

Sitting next to Gatling was first-time inspector Francis Anthes and she soaked in the knowledge.

“It’s why they put me next to (Gatling),” said Anthes, a 53-year Worcester resident. “I’ve learned (from Gatling) kindness in helping people learn how to vote.”

Inspector Anita Rosinvil learned a practical tip from Gatling.

“Bring a pillow to sit on,” said Rosinvil with a hearty laugh. “We all work as a team. There’s no one job to do. We do everything.”

Always votes on Election Day

While early and mail-in voting gained considerable traction during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are likely here to stay, accounting for nearly one million votes cast statewide prior to this year’s Election Day, Rosinvil always votes in-person.

“I think of all those who came before me that never had the right to vote. I never vote early. I have to feel the ballot go into the machine. There’s just something about it.”

15-hour shift

Gatling arrived at the Murray Avenue polling station at 6 a.m., one hour before the polls opened. Her day ends at 9 p.m., one hour after they close.

It’s a long 15-hour shift, one she gladly works to make sure voters are fulfilling their civic duty.

“Everybody should get out and vote. Every vote counts,” she said.

