1,200-acre wildfire continues in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A wildfire has been raging in a remote area of Rockcastle County, according to officials.

Mount Vernon Fire Department Chief Bales tells FOX 56 News that it has been burning for multiple days in the Sand Hill Cut Gap area of the county. The area burned now occupies around 1,200 acres.

Federal Forestry Fire officials are on the scene as the fire has grown to a size that area fire departments were unable to contain.

A wildfire continues to rage in Rockcastle County. (Livingston Ky. Fire & Rescue)

A wildfire continues to rage in Rockcastle County. (Livingston Ky. Fire & Rescue)

A wildfire continues to rage in Rockcastle County. (Livingston Ky. Fire & Rescue)

A wildfire continues to rage in Rockcastle County. (Livingston Ky. Fire & Rescue)

A wildfire continues to rage in Rockcastle County. (Livingston Ky. Fire & Rescue)

A wildfire continues to rage in Rockcastle County. (Livingston Ky. Fire & Rescue)

Bulldozers and heavy equipment were also brought in during the efforts, according to Bales.

However, at this time, there are no reported homes damaged.

Dry conditions contributed to the cause of the blaze, but there are no reported injuries at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.