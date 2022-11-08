Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Related
Springfield man out on bail arrested for alleged shots fired incident targeting woman
A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after a shots fired incident that allegedly targeted a woman for the second time in the last three weeks.
Convicted Springfield Drug Dealer Shot At Same Woman Twice In 3 Weeks: Police
A convicted drug dealer from Western Massachusetts was arrested for shooting at the same woman twice in three weeks, authorities said. Ernesto Lopez, age 30, of Springfield, was arrested and released on a $10,000 bail for shooting at a woman on Oct. 23, Springfield Police report. Officers then recognized the...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to multi-car crash on Springfield Rd. in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to Springfield Road Saturday morning for reports of a multi-car crash. According to Westfield Police officials, the call came in around 10:18 a.m. and occurred in the area near the Walmart on Springfield Road. Police said that the accident involved at least...
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut
A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
mynbc5.com
Police investigating after man treated for gunshot wounds in Newport City
NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of an assault after a 19-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Newport City. Troopers said the man, who is from Springfield, Mass., arrived at North Country Hospital on Thursday morning for treatment regarding a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating after teen assaulted, shot
NEWPORT — Detectives with the state police say they are investigating after a man was shot early this morning. Police were notified by North Country Hospital that a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 6:45 a.m. The victim was identified as Kalil Laboy, 19,...
Driver that fatally struck pedestrian in West Hartford arrested: Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above was first published in June 2022. An arrest has been made in a fatal crash involving a 61-year-old pedestrian that happened in June, West Hartford police said. Claudia Stetson, now 68, was arrested Thursday for the crash at the intersection...
Journal Inquirer
At 35 killings, the Hartford 2022 homicide count is highest in 19 years
HARTFORD — A fatally wounded man who collapsed on an apartment building porch Monday became the city’s 35th homicide victim of the year, eclipsing 2021 as the most deadly since 2003. Last year ended with 34 homicides, the most since a nursing home arson killed 16 in 2003.
westernmassnews.com
Officer Frank the comfort dog joins Greenfield Police Department
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A big day for the Greenfield Police Department as they introduce their newest member of the force: a comfort dog, Officer Frank. Every dog has its day, and Friday was a big one for Frank, as he raised his paw, to become Greenfield Police Department’s newest comfort dog.
Man Accused Of Striking 4 Pedestrians With SUV, Killing 2 In Hit-Run Crash In Wethersfield
A 34-year-old man is facing charges after police said he struck four pedestrians with an SUV, killing two people in Connecticut last year. Hartford County resident Shawn Wright, of Windsor, was arrested at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Connecticut State Police reported. He was charged with evading responsibility...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
House fire on Leitch Street in Springfield
Springfield firefighters put out a house fire on Leitch Street Thursday afternoon.
Hartford man killed in shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police say they are investigating a homicide on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of Main St and Capen St around 8:30 p.m., and found the victim there. The victim, 46-year-old Lamonte Brown, was unresponsive and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.
NBC Connecticut
LifeStar Called to Crash on Route 6 in Killingly
LifeStar was called to a crash on Route 6 in Killingly on Saturday afternoon and part of the road is currently closed. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 6 northbound is closed between Shippee School House Road and the Rhode Island state line. The crash involves a vehicle and...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire at West Springfield auto body shop
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at a West Springfield auto repair shop Thursday morning. West Springfield fire officials said they were called to Balise Collision on Riverdale Street and the fire was extinguished before it could reach any other exposures.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. 2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be...
Hartford man charged with breaking into cars at Glastonbury Edge Fitness Center
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing several charges after Glastonbury police said he broke into cars parked at an Edge Fitness Center. Tajay Hunter was served with two arrest warrants last week, police announced Thursday. He’s accused of breaking into the vehicles in February and July. Hunter was initially taken into custody […]
Incarcerated woman that walked away from Springfield facility found
The Hampden County Sheriff's Office have located an incarcerated woman that walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0