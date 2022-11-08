ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to multi-car crash on Springfield Rd. in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to Springfield Road Saturday morning for reports of a multi-car crash. According to Westfield Police officials, the call came in around 10:18 a.m. and occurred in the area near the Walmart on Springfield Road. Police said that the accident involved at least...
WESTFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut

A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating after man treated for gunshot wounds in Newport City

NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of an assault after a 19-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Newport City. Troopers said the man, who is from Springfield, Mass., arrived at North Country Hospital on Thursday morning for treatment regarding a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating after teen assaulted, shot

NEWPORT — Detectives with the state police say they are investigating after a man was shot early this morning. Police were notified by North Country Hospital that a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 6:45 a.m. The victim was identified as Kalil Laboy, 19,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officer Frank the comfort dog joins Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A big day for the Greenfield Police Department as they introduce their newest member of the force: a comfort dog, Officer Frank. Every dog has its day, and Friday was a big one for Frank, as he raised his paw, to become Greenfield Police Department’s newest comfort dog.
GREENFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man killed in shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police say they are investigating a homicide on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of Main St and Capen St around 8:30 p.m., and found the victim there. The victim, 46-year-old Lamonte Brown, was unresponsive and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

LifeStar Called to Crash on Route 6 in Killingly

LifeStar was called to a crash on Route 6 in Killingly on Saturday afternoon and part of the road is currently closed. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 6 northbound is closed between Shippee School House Road and the Rhode Island state line. The crash involves a vehicle and...
KILLINGLY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire at West Springfield auto body shop

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at a West Springfield auto repair shop Thursday morning. West Springfield fire officials said they were called to Balise Collision on Riverdale Street and the fire was extinguished before it could reach any other exposures.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. 2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be...
CHICOPEE, MA

