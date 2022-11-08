Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Native-Owned Farm In Sawyer Celebrates Arrival Of Buffalo
SAWYER, Minn. – A native-owned farm in Sawyer celebrated the arrival of a dozen buffalo to its land on Friday. Native Wise farm sits on 380 acres. Community members gathered with a welcoming song for the buffalo and a meal for all to enjoy. The Nature Conservancy’s preserves in...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Parks & Rec Sees More People Joining Its Open Skate Events
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Parks and Rec department has been hosting open skate events for the community, and now they’re seeing more people itching to get on the ice as temperatures drop. The open skating events are held every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night from 6 to...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Curling Club Installs Ice in Preparation for 2022-23 Season
DULUTH, Minn.–Excitement is building for Duluth’s Curling Club to begin it’s season of competition. Club members and volunteers were on the fresh sheet of ice at the DECC painting those important circles for the stones to glide into. Before today, it was all about flooding the rink...
FOX 21 Online
‘BRUCE IS BACK!’: Black Woods Replaces Its Mascot; Original Head Still Missing
DULUTH, Minn. – Black Woods Grill and Bar in Duluth has its beloved mascot, Bruce, back in the lobby welcoming guests once again – but it’s not the original, which has been around since Black Woods opened in 1997. The new Bruce is a replacement after the...
FOX 21 Online
Split Rock Shines On 47th Anniversary Of Edmund Fitzgerald’s Sinking
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Hundreds of people gathered at Split Rock Lighthouse Thursday night, as the beacon shined bright in memory of the Edmund Fitzgerald – the most well-known ship of our region that sunk to the bottom of Lake Superior 47 years ago. The historic sinking of...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Junior League Festival of Trees Returns to Northland
DULUTH, Minn. — The 2022 Junior League of Duluth annual Festival of Trees is set to return to the northland after a two-year hiatus, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the past this event has included over 170 of the areas top crafters and vendors showing their wares. Liz...
FOX 21 Online
UMD ROTC Cadets Honor Veterans By Holding 24-Hour Vigil
DULUTH, Minn. — Every Veterans Day cadets in the Air Force ROTC program at UMD hold a 24-hour vigil in honor of the veterans that come before them. They started at 12:00 a.m. and go till midnight Friday. They are standing guard outside their flagpole in silence with 2 cadets stationed at a time.
FOX 21 Online
Students At Raleigh Academy Honor Veterans With Concert
DULUTH, Minn. — Students at Raleigh Academy in Duluth were not to be outdone when it came to a tribute to veterans. They were joined in the gymnasium by family and by those who are serving or have served in the Armed Forces. The children sang patriotic and meaningful...
FOX 21 Online
Funeral Held In Duluth For Mimi Parker Of Indie Rock Band Low
DULUTH, Minn. — The funeral for Mimi Parker from the indie rock band Low was held in Duluth on Thursday afternoon. The funeral was held at the LDS Church. Mimi’s husband and fellow bandmate, Alan Sparhawk, tweeted that the public was welcome to come and pay their respects.
FOX 21 Online
Coats for Kids Campaign Now Underway at Superior Salvation Army Community Center
SUPERIOR, WI – The coldest temperatures of the season are coming this weekend and if you or someone you know is still in need of a winter jacket, you can head over to Superior and get one for free. The Superior Salvation Army’s Coat’s for Kids campaign is now underway with over 1,200 available jackets and other winter accessories available, courtesy of donations through Benna Ford. It’s not just the children for whom they have coats, but also the fully grown who are kids at heart and could use a little bit of help.
FOX 21 Online
Final Raleigh Street Construction Meeting To Be Held In West Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The third and final meeting about future Raleigh Street reconstruction in West Duluth is happening Thursday night. Officials with the City are sharing the plans with the public at the City Center West building, and residents are welcome to give feedback. The plan is to completely...
FOX 21 Online
Missing Carlton County Man’s Body Found In Lake
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a missing Carlton man has been discovered in a lake in Aitkin County. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was found in Rat Lake after an extensive search. Dudden was last seen October 25. His...
FOX 21 Online
3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting
DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof. Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Customers are able to walk through each store in...
FOX 21 Online
State Football: MIB & Deer River Advance to State Semifinals
MOORHEAD, Minn.- The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team will continue their strong season after defeating Kittson County Central 42 to 28 in the 9-man quarterfinals. The Rangers will next play Wheaton Herman Norcross in the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday at 10 AM. In other state football action, Deer...
FOX 21 Online
State Football: Barnesville Shuts Out Moose Lake-Willow River to End Rebels State Run
ST. CLOUD, Minn.- The Moose Lake-Willow River football team saw their season come to a close on Thursday, as they fell to Barnesville 21 to 0 in the Class AA quarterfinals. The Rebels finish the year with a 9-2 record.
FOX 21 Online
Two Late 3rd Period Goals Help Omaha Rally Past #20 UMD Men’s Hockey
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team would drop their first game of a two game series against Omaha on Friday, 3-2. The Bulldogs were led offensively by Jessie Jacques and Tanner Laderoute. Same two teams on Saturday with puck drop at 6:07 PM.
FOX 21 Online
As 2022 Season Nears Completion, CSS Football Continues to Make Steps Forward
DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica football will host Hamline for the 2nd time this year as part of the MIAC championship week. When the two teams met in the regular season, it resulted in a 43 to 42 thriller as CSS booted a game winning kick as time expired. No matter...
FOX 21 Online
Proctor/Hermantown Mirage Opens Season with Dominating Win
PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage dropped the puck for the first time this season on Friday, facing off with Roseville/Mahtomedi. The Mirage held the Marauders to none, on the way to a 6-0 win to start the year. Proctor/Hermantown will host Warroad, Saturday, with puck drop at 2 PM.
FOX 21 Online
Coaches Corner: Allison DeGroot
SUPERIOR, Wis.- In this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with head coach of the UW-Superior women’s soccer team, Allison DeGroot. The Yellowjackets are headed to their second consecutive national tournament.
