Duluth, MN

Native-Owned Farm In Sawyer Celebrates Arrival Of Buffalo

SAWYER, Minn. – A native-owned farm in Sawyer celebrated the arrival of a dozen buffalo to its land on Friday. Native Wise farm sits on 380 acres. Community members gathered with a welcoming song for the buffalo and a meal for all to enjoy. The Nature Conservancy’s preserves in...
SAWYER, MN
Duluth’s Parks & Rec Sees More People Joining Its Open Skate Events

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Parks and Rec department has been hosting open skate events for the community, and now they’re seeing more people itching to get on the ice as temperatures drop. The open skating events are held every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night from 6 to...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Curling Club Installs Ice in Preparation for 2022-23 Season

DULUTH, Minn.–Excitement is building for Duluth’s Curling Club to begin it’s season of competition. Club members and volunteers were on the fresh sheet of ice at the DECC painting those important circles for the stones to glide into. Before today, it was all about flooding the rink...
DULUTH, MN
UMD ROTC Cadets Honor Veterans By Holding 24-Hour Vigil

DULUTH, Minn. — Every Veterans Day cadets in the Air Force ROTC program at UMD hold a 24-hour vigil in honor of the veterans that come before them. They started at 12:00 a.m. and go till midnight Friday. They are standing guard outside their flagpole in silence with 2 cadets stationed at a time.
DULUTH, MN
Students At Raleigh Academy Honor Veterans With Concert

DULUTH, Minn. — Students at Raleigh Academy in Duluth were not to be outdone when it came to a tribute to veterans. They were joined in the gymnasium by family and by those who are serving or have served in the Armed Forces. The children sang patriotic and meaningful...
DULUTH, MN
Funeral Held In Duluth For Mimi Parker Of Indie Rock Band Low

DULUTH, Minn. — The funeral for Mimi Parker from the indie rock band Low was held in Duluth on Thursday afternoon. The funeral was held at the LDS Church. Mimi’s husband and fellow bandmate, Alan Sparhawk, tweeted that the public was welcome to come and pay their respects.
DULUTH, MN
Coats for Kids Campaign Now Underway at Superior Salvation Army Community Center

SUPERIOR, WI – The coldest temperatures of the season are coming this weekend and if you or someone you know is still in need of a winter jacket, you can head over to Superior and get one for free. The Superior Salvation Army’s Coat’s for Kids campaign is now underway with over 1,200 available jackets and other winter accessories available, courtesy of donations through Benna Ford. It’s not just the children for whom they have coats, but also the fully grown who are kids at heart and could use a little bit of help.
SUPERIOR, WI
Final Raleigh Street Construction Meeting To Be Held In West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The third and final meeting about future Raleigh Street reconstruction in West Duluth is happening Thursday night. Officials with the City are sharing the plans with the public at the City Center West building, and residents are welcome to give feedback. The plan is to completely...
DULUTH, MN
Missing Carlton County Man’s Body Found In Lake

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a missing Carlton man has been discovered in a lake in Aitkin County. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was found in Rat Lake after an extensive search. Dudden was last seen October 25. His...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting

DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof. Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Customers are able to walk through each store in...
DULUTH, MN
State Football: MIB & Deer River Advance to State Semifinals

MOORHEAD, Minn.- The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team will continue their strong season after defeating Kittson County Central 42 to 28 in the 9-man quarterfinals. The Rangers will next play Wheaton Herman Norcross in the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday at 10 AM. In other state football action, Deer...
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN
Proctor/Hermantown Mirage Opens Season with Dominating Win

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage dropped the puck for the first time this season on Friday, facing off with Roseville/Mahtomedi. The Mirage held the Marauders to none, on the way to a 6-0 win to start the year. Proctor/Hermantown will host Warroad, Saturday, with puck drop at 2 PM.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Coaches Corner: Allison DeGroot

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with head coach of the UW-Superior women’s soccer team, Allison DeGroot. The Yellowjackets are headed to their second consecutive national tournament.
SUPERIOR, WI

