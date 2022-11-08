SUPERIOR, WI – The coldest temperatures of the season are coming this weekend and if you or someone you know is still in need of a winter jacket, you can head over to Superior and get one for free. The Superior Salvation Army’s Coat’s for Kids campaign is now underway with over 1,200 available jackets and other winter accessories available, courtesy of donations through Benna Ford. It’s not just the children for whom they have coats, but also the fully grown who are kids at heart and could use a little bit of help.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO