Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Trea Turner Unlikely To Re-Sign
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer to Trea Turner, which he has until Tuesday, November 15, to formally accept or decline. Turner is essentially a lock to reject the one-year contract and continue forward with free agency as one of the top shortstops available. The group also includes Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Raised Awareness With Skechers Friendship Walk In Honor Of Tommy Lasorda
The 14th annual Sketchers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk was held on Sunday, October 30, where thousands of people gathered to walk from Manhattan Beach Pier to Hermosa Beach Pier and back in support of children with disabilities. The Friendship Foundation supports children, young adults and their families living with...
dodgerblue.com
Are Dodgers Going To Non-Tender Cody Bellinger?
Cody Bellinger delivered on being a promising prospect when the Los Angeles Dodgers called him up in 2017. Bellinger’s MLB debut came due to an Adrian Gonzalez injury, but he wound up sticking with the team even after the veteran first baseman returned. Bellinger went on to earn an...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Garvey, Eric Gagne & Clayton Kershaw Win Awards
On Nov. 13, 1974, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey received 13 of the 22 first-place votes to win the National League MVP Award, finishing ahead of Lou Brock. In 155 games, Garvey hit .312/.342/.469 with 21 home runs and 111 RBI, also being named an All-Star for the first time and winning his first of four Gold Gloves. The Dodgers won the NL pennant that year before being defeated by the Oakland Athletics in the World Series.
dodgerblue.com
Updated List Of Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agents
MLB free agency began the morning after the World Series concluded, which for the Los Angeles Dodgers amounted to 10 players no longer being under contract. The group of Dodgers free agents comprised of Tyler Anderson, Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Kevin Pillar, David Price and Trea Turner.
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Heaney Rumors: New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays Among Interested Teams
Despite coming off a rough finish to the 2021 season with the New York Yankees, Andrew Heaney drew free agency interest from upwards of 10 teams prior to signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year, $8.5 million contract. Heaney believed joining the Dodgers would help him get back...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages Playing Key Role In Glendale Desert Dogs Reaching Arizona Fall League Championship Game
Of the Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs roster for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, Andy Pages has been a standout performer. He was named to the Fall Stars Game and participated in the inaugural Home Run Derby, and on Friday night played a key part in the Desert Dogs defeating the Peoria Javelinas to reach the AFL Championship Game.
dodgerblue.com
Evan Phillips, Julio Urías & Will Smith Among Dodgers Nominees For 2022 All-MLB Team
Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the 2022 All-MLB Team, which recognizes and commemorates the top performances by players during the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers are represented by Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Will Smith, Mookie Betts, Tyler Anderson, Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin and Evan Phillips. Freeman,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Close To Re-Signing
Clayton Kershaw was among the initial group of Los Angeles Dodgers free agents, which were subsequently joined this week by Hanser Alberto, Danny Duffy, Jimmy Nelson and Justin Turner. Kershaw, like Tyler Anderson and Trea Turner, was considered a candidate to be extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer. However, just...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Dansby Swanson Viewed As Backup Option To Trea Turner & Carlos Correa
Similar to free agency last offseason, shortstop is a position of strength with the likes of Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner on the open market. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers would welcome re-signing Turner, they are also said to have interest in Correa as well. But the likelihood of the Dodgers signing Correa doesn’t appear to be high given his part in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Host 2022 Veterans Day Batting Practice At Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted approximately 500 active-duty service members and veterans of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force and their families on Friday, November 11, at Dodger Stadium for a Veterans Day event. “We want you to know how much we love you,”...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Fernando Valenzuela Wins 1981 Cy Young Award
On Nov. 11, 1981, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela became the first rookie to ever win the Cy Young Award, edging Tom Seaver of the Cincinnati Reds. Valenzuela additionally was named 1981 National League Rookie of the Year and took home a Silver Slugger. Mike Piazza, Corey Seager and Valenzuela are the only Dodgers to win Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger Award in the same season.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Falls Short To Nolan Arenado For 2022 Rawlings Platinum Glove Award
As one of the Gold Glove Award winners, Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts was up for the National League Rawlings Platinum Glove, which went to St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado for the sixth consecutive season. Jose Trevino won the honor for the American League. Arenado holds the...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Free Agents Clayton Kershaw & Justin Turner Top Priorities
With the World Series now complete, the 2022-23 MLB offseason is officially underway for all 30 teams. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, longtime leaders Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner are among their free agents. Kershaw reached the open market by way of his contract expiring, while the Dodgers declined their...
dodgerblue.com
Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents
The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Underwent Right Shoulder Surgery
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Blake Treinen underwent right shoulder surgery to repair his labrum and rotator cuff. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, and a timetable for Treinen’s return was not provided. Given the nature of the operation, it’s plausible — if not likely — Treinen...
dodgerblue.com
Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Behind Yankees & Giants
After a historic 2022 season that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record, New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge is in position to sign a lucrative contract that could very well exceed $300 million. The presumed AL MVP has drawn widespread interest from teams, including...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Tyler Anderson Drawing Interest From Angels & Red Sox
Of the group of Los Angeles Dodgers free agents who were eligible to receive the qualifying offer, only Tyler Anderson and Trea Turner were extended the one-year pact for 2023. Turner is effectively a lock to reject the $19.65 million salary for next season in lieu of a long-term contract....
Comments / 0