dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Trea Turner Unlikely To Re-Sign

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer to Trea Turner, which he has until Tuesday, November 15, to formally accept or decline. Turner is essentially a lock to reject the one-year contract and continue forward with free agency as one of the top shortstops available. The group also includes Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Are Dodgers Going To Non-Tender Cody Bellinger?

Cody Bellinger delivered on being a promising prospect when the Los Angeles Dodgers called him up in 2017. Bellinger’s MLB debut came due to an Adrian Gonzalez injury, but he wound up sticking with the team even after the veteran first baseman returned. Bellinger went on to earn an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Garvey, Eric Gagne & Clayton Kershaw Win Awards

On Nov. 13, 1974, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey received 13 of the 22 first-place votes to win the National League MVP Award, finishing ahead of Lou Brock. In 155 games, Garvey hit .312/.342/.469 with 21 home runs and 111 RBI, also being named an All-Star for the first time and winning his first of four Gold Gloves. The Dodgers won the NL pennant that year before being defeated by the Oakland Athletics in the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Updated List Of Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agents

MLB free agency began the morning after the World Series concluded, which for the Los Angeles Dodgers amounted to 10 players no longer being under contract. The group of Dodgers free agents comprised of Tyler Anderson, Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Kevin Pillar, David Price and Trea Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages Playing Key Role In Glendale Desert Dogs Reaching Arizona Fall League Championship Game

Of the Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs roster for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, Andy Pages has been a standout performer. He was named to the Fall Stars Game and participated in the inaugural Home Run Derby, and on Friday night played a key part in the Desert Dogs defeating the Peoria Javelinas to reach the AFL Championship Game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Close To Re-Signing

Clayton Kershaw was among the initial group of Los Angeles Dodgers free agents, which were subsequently joined this week by Hanser Alberto, Danny Duffy, Jimmy Nelson and Justin Turner. Kershaw, like Tyler Anderson and Trea Turner, was considered a candidate to be extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer. However, just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Dansby Swanson Viewed As Backup Option To Trea Turner & Carlos Correa

Similar to free agency last offseason, shortstop is a position of strength with the likes of Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner on the open market. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers would welcome re-signing Turner, they are also said to have interest in Correa as well. But the likelihood of the Dodgers signing Correa doesn’t appear to be high given his part in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Host 2022 Veterans Day Batting Practice At Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted approximately 500 active-duty service members and veterans of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force and their families on Friday, November 11, at Dodger Stadium for a Veterans Day event. “We want you to know how much we love you,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Fernando Valenzuela Wins 1981 Cy Young Award

On Nov. 11, 1981, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela became the first rookie to ever win the Cy Young Award, edging Tom Seaver of the Cincinnati Reds. Valenzuela additionally was named 1981 National League Rookie of the Year and took home a Silver Slugger. Mike Piazza, Corey Seager and Valenzuela are the only Dodgers to win Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger Award in the same season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents

The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Underwent Right Shoulder Surgery

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Blake Treinen underwent right shoulder surgery to repair his labrum and rotator cuff. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, and a timetable for Treinen’s return was not provided. Given the nature of the operation, it’s plausible — if not likely — Treinen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Behind Yankees & Giants

After a historic 2022 season that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record, New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge is in position to sign a lucrative contract that could very well exceed $300 million. The presumed AL MVP has drawn widespread interest from teams, including...
