Similar to free agency last offseason, shortstop is a position of strength with the likes of Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner on the open market. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers would welcome re-signing Turner, they are also said to have interest in Correa as well. But the likelihood of the Dodgers signing Correa doesn’t appear to be high given his part in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO