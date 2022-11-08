Read full article on original website
WSMV
One dead, one charged in two-vehicle Antioch crash
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged following a fatal crash on 850 Richards Road early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles. One man was reported dead and another was injured. 21-year-old Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo is confirmed to be the one who...
Man arrested after 2 home invasions, speeding chase, punching officer in face
Convicted felon James David Warner, 52, was arrested after breaking into two homes, assaulting residents, leading deputies in a speeding chase and punching the off-duty officer who caught him.
Driver facing vehicular homicide charges after deadly crash on Richards Road
A man is facing vehicular homicide by intoxication charges in connection with a deadly crash that occurred early Saturday morning in South Nashville.
WSMV
VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.
Carjacking suspect arrested after vehicle was spotted at Nashville motel
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody overnight Thursday after he was found with a carjacked vehicle.
Nashville Detectives Arrest Three Young Men and Recover Stolen Car
November 10, 2022 – Investigation by Violent Crimes Division detectives led to Wednesday night’s arrest of three young men after they bailed from a Honda Civic that had been taken in an armed carjacking Friday at an apartment complex on Millwood Drive. Detectives located the Honda parked at...
WSMV
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are on the scene of another officer-involved shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened in the 8200 block of River Road Pike around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. An officer on the scene confirmed to WSMV that it was an officer-involved shooting. WSMV has...
WTVC
'He had to be stopped': Man allegedly punched woman during Tennessee home invasion
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man with a long criminal background is facing assault charges after authorities say he broke into homes in Rutherford County and hurt residents. The sheriff's office says James David Warner, a convicted felon, invaded two homes Thursday on Woodbury Pike then led arresting...
Three men taken into custody by Nashville detectives following armed carjacking
Three young men were arrested Wednesday night after they reportedly bailed from a car that had been stolen from a Millwood Drive apartment complex during an armed carjacking on Friday.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
WSMV
Police investigating overnight shooting in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was shot just after midnight Friday on Eighth Avenue between Broadway and McGavock Street in Nashville, according to Metro Police. Police said a car pulled up on McGavock Street and an unknown suspect shot the man. The man was able to get away and call police. He was transported to a local hospital.
WSMV
One dead, one teenager injured after head-on crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead and a teenager was injured after a head-on crash in Ashland City. On Friday night, around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts, of Ashland City was driving north in a Nissan Rogue. A 15-year-old boy...
WKRN
Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified
An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
Charges pending against 15-year-old driver after fatal crash in Ashland City
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City late Friday night.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating shooting near apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating Friday night after two adults were shot near Longwood at Southern Hills Apartments. The shooting happened at 371 Wallace Road south of Paragon Mills. Police on scene confirmed two adults were shot at about 9:30 p.m. They’re expected to be ok. No...
fox17.com
TITANS detectives recover over two pounds of marijuana and $20,733 during drug bust
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday TITANS detectives were surveilling a home in Antioch. A stolen Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk was parked on the street in front of the home. Detectives believed that Marcus Watson was in possession of the stolen Jeep due to surveillance conducted over the course of a few weeks by detectives. While conducting surveillance on the residence and the stolen Jeep detectives say that they saw Watson arrive driving his Dodge Charger. Watson entered the home for a short time before getting back into the drivers seat of the Dodge Charger carrying two large vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana. TITANS detectives attempted mobile surveillance on Watson and his car but the vehicle passed through multiple red lights and passed multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic lanes. A short time later TITANS detectives once again spotted the vehicle and were able to established surveillance with the help of law enforcement aviation. Watson was positively identified as the driver of the vehicle after surveillance was reestablished.
Man charged with selling narcotics at Brookmeade Park
A 40-year-old man has been charged with selling narcotics at a park in West Nashville.
Man accused of setting Hermitage motel mattress on fire, trying to steal fire truck
Hermitage community members faced some frightening moments overnight after a mattress was set on fire inside a motel filled with guests.
WSMV
Cheatham County blood drive goes back to teens in deadly crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Cheatham County came to Pleasant View Baptist Church on Thursday to help four students recovering from a deadly car accident a month ago. One student, 17-year-old Landen Guye, died in the crash after being hit by a pickup truck. Metro Police said the driver of the truck is accused of shooting and killing another man minutes before the crash.
Suspect in custody after 2021 shooting south of downtown Nashville
A 41-year-old man was taken into custody a year and half after a shooting following a physical fight in South Nashville.
