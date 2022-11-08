ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

One dead, one charged in two-vehicle Antioch crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged following a fatal crash on 850 Richards Road early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles. One man was reported dead and another was injured. 21-year-old Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo is confirmed to be the one who...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are on the scene of another officer-involved shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened in the 8200 block of River Road Pike around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. An officer on the scene confirmed to WSMV that it was an officer-involved shooting. WSMV has...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating overnight shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was shot just after midnight Friday on Eighth Avenue between Broadway and McGavock Street in Nashville, according to Metro Police. Police said a car pulled up on McGavock Street and an unknown suspect shot the man. The man was able to get away and call police. He was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating shooting near apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating Friday night after two adults were shot near Longwood at Southern Hills Apartments. The shooting happened at 371 Wallace Road south of Paragon Mills. Police on scene confirmed two adults were shot at about 9:30 p.m. They’re expected to be ok. No...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TITANS detectives recover over two pounds of marijuana and $20,733 during drug bust

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday TITANS detectives were surveilling a home in Antioch. A stolen Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk was parked on the street in front of the home. Detectives believed that Marcus Watson was in possession of the stolen Jeep due to surveillance conducted over the course of a few weeks by detectives. While conducting surveillance on the residence and the stolen Jeep detectives say that they saw Watson arrive driving his Dodge Charger. Watson entered the home for a short time before getting back into the drivers seat of the Dodge Charger carrying two large vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana. TITANS detectives attempted mobile surveillance on Watson and his car but the vehicle passed through multiple red lights and passed multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic lanes. A short time later TITANS detectives once again spotted the vehicle and were able to established surveillance with the help of law enforcement aviation. Watson was positively identified as the driver of the vehicle after surveillance was reestablished.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Cheatham County blood drive goes back to teens in deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Cheatham County came to Pleasant View Baptist Church on Thursday to help four students recovering from a deadly car accident a month ago. One student, 17-year-old Landen Guye, died in the crash after being hit by a pickup truck. Metro Police said the driver of the truck is accused of shooting and killing another man minutes before the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy