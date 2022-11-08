Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Celebrating 50 Years Of Making Arts Accessible To All
Audiences Unlimited, Inc. (AUI) is celebrating 50 years of enriching the lives of people with limited access to the arts in Allen County and the surrounding region. Through a wide range of programming, AUI is opening the door to meaningful experiences with the performing arts for diverse audiences and inspiring others to value a rich quality of life for all people.
Margaret “Peg” Marie Minick, 65
Margaret “Peg” Marie Minick, 65, of Fort Wayne passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a caring wife, daughter, sister, stepmother, and friend. Born April 15, 1957 to the late John and Dorothy Hanley in Albany, NY. After graduating high school, Peg served abroad in the U.S. Navy as a Chief Master-at-Arms. Peg was a sassy soul who had a passion for traveling, cats, flowers, crocheting, woodworking, and puzzles. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; step-daughters, April (Chad) Resor and Angie Tacker; sister, Barb (Bob Bauerle) Hanley; and brother, John (Sherry) Hanley. Peg was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mike and Jeff Hanley; and sister, Patricia Hanley. A Memorial Service was held on, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Inurnment followed in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org.
Annual Holiday Service & Tree Lighting
The 37th annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting is at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Baker Street Train Station, 221 W. Baker St. in downtown Fort Wayne. This annual event features guest speakers, a performance by the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir and the symbolic lighting of an evergreen tree with twinkling lights memorializing and honoring those who have passed on. The origins of Stillwater Hospice’s annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting ceremony go back to 1985, the year our agency began offering Medicare-supported hospice services to the community. It is a special program designed to honor our departed loved ones during one of the most cherished holiday seasons. It is our hope that this event will bring back wonderful memories of days past and hope and love for the future.
Griefsgiving To Be Held Nov. 12
The holidays can be a time fraught with emotions for those grieving the death of a loved one. Sometimes, grief isn’t acknowledged, which compounds those hard emotions. And grieving people can feel lost in a time that’s all about happy family gatherings. There may be a lack of motivation to carry on with holiday traditions or keeping up with expectations—all common feelings around this time of year when coping with grief.
New Bench Dedicated To Waynedale Lions Club Legacy
The Waynedale Lions Club began in 1946 and sponsored good deeds in our community far too numerous to mention throughout their 75 years of service. They provided help where help was needed with a firm belief that the world gets better and problems get smaller when people unite to serve. However, the service Club was disbanded in 2020.
November Worship & Events
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819. Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
H2Oh!
If you’re looking for an excellent choice to wet your whistle, you should try the water produced by the Three Rivers Filtration Plant. At its annual conference this week, the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water chose Fort Wayne as the best-tasting water in the State. It’s the second time...
Five Students Presented With Chancellor’s Merit Awards
Five Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw students were given Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship – Chancellor’s Merit Awards. Zoey Carver and Jeffrey Hosford were awarded a full-ride scholarship and the remaining three finalists received one-year scholarships to Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw. “Winning this...
Nebraska Neighborhood Mural Dedication
The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, city officials and Nebraska Neighborhood leaders held a dedication ceremony for a mural at 1804 W. Main St. The Nebraska Neighborhood mural is on the east façade of 1804 W. Main St. This piece was designed to embody and celebrate the Nebraska Neighborhood’s rich history. Themes incorporated into the work include Kekionga Baseball team, The Wayne Knitting Mills, Camp Allen, Jaenicke Gardens, and Swinney Park. The muralist was chosen through an open call for artists.
Mitch McKinney Receives Vandeveer Impact Award
For his extensive work in the community, Deputy Chief of the Southeast Division, Mitch McKinney has been named the 2022 recipient of the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award. The award was presented last week by the Allen County Board of Commissioners along with the award’s namesake, Jerry Vandeveer, during a ceremony held at Citizen Square.
Salamonie Lake’s Senior Monday Luncheon
The monthly Salamonie Senior Monday Luncheon will be held at noon, Nov. 7, at Salamonie Lake’s Interpretive Center. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend. Retired Saint Francis professor Larry “Doc” Wiedman has been a woodcarver for over 40 years. Trained as a marine biologist and paleontologist, he brings a unique perspective to the critters and natural objects he creates.
November 4, 2022 – Local Ads
9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline. FALL CLEANUP. Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653. HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT. Hott...
LC Nature Park Founder Named Sagamore Of The Wabash
John Brooks, founder of LC Nature Park and chairman of the board of Brooks Construction Company, Inc., received the Sagamore of the Wabash award on Oct. 12 for his efforts in preserving Indiana’s natural landscape and contributions to building the state’s road infrastructure. The award is one of...
Wells County History Teacher Named Indiana Teacher Of The Year
The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that Tara Cocanower, a world history teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact on the world, one...
Waynedale Elementary Upgrades
Being Principal of Waynedale Elementary School, Kristee Hoffner knows her building and exactly how badly the recent improvements there were needed. As a part of the Fort Wayne Community School’s (FWCS) capital improvement project to renovate many of its buildings, the more than 50-year-old school recently received a vast slate of upgrades to bring its entire edifice and classrooms more in line with other 21st-century schoolhouses.
Economic Impact Of The 81-Mile Poka-Bache Connector Trail
Local officials and trail advocates gathered on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 on the Pufferbelly Trail section of the Poka-Bache Connector Trail to reveal the economic impact of this 81-mile regional trail. This visionary trail was conceptualized in 2006 in an effort to connect Pokagon State Park in Angola, Indiana to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton, Indiana. Once completed, it will connect four counties and seven cities and towns, resulting in a network of over 121,000 people, 140 recreational areas, 10 libraries, and 50 schools within a mile of the trail.
Free Prenatal & Infant Care Directories
The latest edition of the Prenatal & Infant Care Resource Directory is now available for free to the public and organizations that serve low-income and vulnerable residents. Free, printed copies of the directory are available for pick up by filling out the request form at www.SJCHF.org/directories. A pdf copy of the directory is also available on that same web page.
Famous Civil War Nurse To Be Honored
There are many famous people buried in Lindenwood Cemetery 2324 W. Main Street but maybe not with full military honors like Mrs. Eliza E George. She was Fort Wayne’s noted Civil War nurse, better known as “Mother George” who died of typhoid fever in 1865. Known as...
Nancy Brickley For Allen County Council
I have been putting ads in the Waynedale News for many years for my business, Nancy’s Insurance Service. I am now running for County Council District 4. I am running because I think more women should be involved in government and making decisions. I’m not always happy with what’s going on in the world, but I want to help solve our problems not just complain.
Celebrating National Fossil Day
The collaboration between Allen County Parks, Hanson Aggregates, and the nonprofit organization, Speaks for Trees and More, resulted in the highly anticipated National Fossil Day event at Hanson Quarry Observation Deck on October 11, 2022. This program served over 40 students and their families and was hosted by both Allen...
The Waynedale News
Fort Wayne, IN
364
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT
Celebrating its 87th year in print, The Waynedale News is one of the few remaining local and independently owned newspapers in the state. The community newspaper is a free publication distributed to over 35,000 readers, every two weeks throughout South and Southwest Fort Wayne, Indiana. The newspaper presents local, positive and family friendly information and entertainment to the public about area events and interests. The continuation of the newspaper is a direct result of community popularity and support from local advertising.https://waynedalenews.com/
Comments / 0