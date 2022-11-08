ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

dailytrib.com

Llano County HOT funds meeting to determine JLK trade deal

A trade deal in the works between Llano County and the city of Llano for the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena hinges on the outcome of a special meeting of the Commissioners Court on Monday, Nov. 14. In that meeting, the court will divvy up almost $800,000 in hotel occupancy tax money. The county is seeking HOT funds to pay for the center’s operations.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Strong cold front bringing isolated severe storms, chilly temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas - The wait is almost over for the strongest cold front of the season to make an appearance in Austin and Central Texas. Winds of change today behind the cold front ushering in Winter-like chill. Don't leave home without a jacket and umbrella. Rain chances increasing and the...
AUSTIN, TX
mocomotive.com

Meanwhile, in Texas: Raccoons Caused Two Power Outages in Seguin

Raccoons infiltrated a Seguin electrical substation, knocking out transformers and causing two major power outages in three days. After a couple in Travis County left a package of dirty diapers outside their home, punking a group of “porch pirates” who had been stealing deliveries in the neighborhood, the thieves returned and spread cow manure around the front porch.
SEGUIN, TX
kut.org

Runoff elections attract few voters. Austinites have said they want to avoid them.

Undecided. That’s how several local races in Austin ended up Tuesday night. Unlike presidential or statewide elections, city races are often crowded, since candidates don't run with a certain party. None of the candidates in the races for mayor and three City Council seats received more than 50% of the total votes on Tuesday. Because no one clinched the majority, the top two candidates in each competition will head to a runoff election in December, as required by state law.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Commissioners Court members react after securing re-election Nov. 8

Campaign signs sit outside the Georgetown ISD polling location. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell expected a greater margin between him and opponent Blane Conklin when early-voting results were released Nov. 8. Conklin, the Democratic nominee, jumped ahead after early-voting results, receiving 49.15% of the 164,978 ballots cast...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Highland Lakes barbershops ready for No-Shave November and beyond

Across the Highland Lakes, men are putting down their razors, letting their beards go bushy and their mustaches grow massive for No-Shave November. Coming on the heels of a pink October, No-Shave November is a hairier cancer awareness month. “The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing...
BURNET, TX

