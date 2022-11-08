Read full article on original website
Related
dailytrib.com
Llano County HOT funds meeting to determine JLK trade deal
A trade deal in the works between Llano County and the city of Llano for the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena hinges on the outcome of a special meeting of the Commissioners Court on Monday, Nov. 14. In that meeting, the court will divvy up almost $800,000 in hotel occupancy tax money. The county is seeking HOT funds to pay for the center’s operations.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
myfoxzone.com
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
A freezing cold morning for many
A freezing cold Sunday morning for many. Then a full week stuck in the 50s. -- Sean Kelly
I-35 Capital Project kicks off in south Austin; groups file lawsuit, demand project halts
In the near future, Interstate 35 through downtown Austin will undergo a complete transformation, but for now, the Texas Department of Transportation is starting in south Austin.
Mystery solved — How a portable building ended up left along a Hays County road
A Hays County resident says she's worried there's a jumbo-sized case of illegal dumping near her home. Not tires or old appliances, but an entire portable building she says has been sitting on the side of the road for weeks.
KVUE
Dripping Springs ISD bonds fail
Hays County voters had three bonds to consider for Dripping Springs ISD. All three failed to make it past Tuesday's ballot.
fox7austin.com
Strong cold front bringing isolated severe storms, chilly temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas - The wait is almost over for the strongest cold front of the season to make an appearance in Austin and Central Texas. Winds of change today behind the cold front ushering in Winter-like chill. Don't leave home without a jacket and umbrella. Rain chances increasing and the...
mocomotive.com
Meanwhile, in Texas: Raccoons Caused Two Power Outages in Seguin
Raccoons infiltrated a Seguin electrical substation, knocking out transformers and causing two major power outages in three days. After a couple in Travis County left a package of dirty diapers outside their home, punking a group of “porch pirates” who had been stealing deliveries in the neighborhood, the thieves returned and spread cow manure around the front porch.
Ruben Becerra wins Hays County Judge race
The Hays County Judge oversees the county’s governing body and the commissioners' court, which makes decisions for the county. The judge's term length is 4 years.
fox7austin.com
Cold weather, rain heading this way tomorrow
Sweater weather coming to the Austin area tomorrow. Zack Shields has more on the timing in his full forecast.
kut.org
Runoff elections attract few voters. Austinites have said they want to avoid them.
Undecided. That’s how several local races in Austin ended up Tuesday night. Unlike presidential or statewide elections, city races are often crowded, since candidates don't run with a certain party. None of the candidates in the races for mayor and three City Council seats received more than 50% of the total votes on Tuesday. Because no one clinched the majority, the top two candidates in each competition will head to a runoff election in December, as required by state law.
How a 19 year old with no experience beat an incumbent for political office
This year, Beverly Crumley ran for reelection and lost by just over two percentage points or around 2,500 votes. The candidate who Hays County voters elected to be their next District Clerk spent $0 on his campaign, has no experience in a political office and only just recently graduated High School. His name is Avrey Anderson.
Williamson County Commissioners Court members react after securing re-election Nov. 8
Campaign signs sit outside the Georgetown ISD polling location. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell expected a greater margin between him and opponent Blane Conklin when early-voting results were released Nov. 8. Conklin, the Democratic nominee, jumped ahead after early-voting results, receiving 49.15% of the 164,978 ballots cast...
texasstandard.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
dailytrib.com
Highland Lakes barbershops ready for No-Shave November and beyond
Across the Highland Lakes, men are putting down their razors, letting their beards go bushy and their mustaches grow massive for No-Shave November. Coming on the heels of a pink October, No-Shave November is a hairier cancer awareness month. “The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing...
Texas Man Roams Neighborhood With Chainsaw, Says 'Satan Is In the Trees'
Residents are concerned for their safety.
Construction to begin in December on Hutto's Gus Almquist Middle School
Located just south of Kerley Elementary, Gus Almquist Middle School will have a capacity of 1,200 students. (Rendering courtesy VLK Architects) Hutto ISD's third middle school, Gus Almquist Middle School, will begin construction this December. At a Nov. 10 meeting, HISD trustees approved a $7.55 million guaranteed maximum price agreement...
New details: Burnet County commissioner livestock cruelty civil case settled, criminal charges ‘filed soon’
The agreed motion and order requires Wall to voluntarily forfeit his ownership of the remaining 79 cattle that were seized by the Burnet County Sheriff's office two months ago after it found they were malnourished and emaciated.
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
Comments / 1