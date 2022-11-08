Read full article on original website
At least 1 person hurt following crash in Vandalia
At least one person suffered injuries after a crash in Vandalia Saturday afternoon. >>At least 1 person hospitalized after crash on SB I-675 near I-70 Vandalia police confirm crews were on scene, dispatchers told News Center 7. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of N Dixie Drive and Northwoods Boulevard...
At least 1 person hospitalized after crash on SB I-675 near I-70
CLARK COUNTY — At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a crash on Southbound Interstate 675 near I-70 Saturday morning. Crews were dispatch the crash at around 11:20 a.m., the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to News Center 7. At least...
wktn.com
Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
1 injured, dozens of gallons of fuel spilled after crash involving semi on I-70 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi on I-70 westbound in Clark County Friday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash on I-70 westbound between state Route 4 and 68 at around 8 a.m. Initial reports indicate a...
At least 2 hospitalized after crash in Northridge
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided in Northridge on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a blue Mazda sedan was entering North Dixie Drive from a private driveway at the intersection of Madrid Avenue when the driver failed to […]
Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital in Dayton; SB-75 reopens
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 75 southbound near Stanley Avenue in Dayton early Saturday morning. The southbound lanes were closed after crews responded to the crash just before 2:50 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. >>One taken to...
UPDATE: One taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Dayton
DAYTON — Police and medics responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that sent at least one person to the hospital late Thursday night. Crews were called to the cross of Riverside Drive and East Siebenthaler on the report of a crash just after 11:00 p.m. according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
At least 1 arrested in pursuit of reported stolen car that struck police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — One person was arrested Friday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a reported stolen car that struck a police cruiser on eastbound Social Row Road in Sugarcreek Twp., Greene County. The arrest occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Lytle Trails Road in...
UPDATE: One person injured after garage fire in Xenia
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE: Xenia Fire crews were dispatched to a reported residential fire around 2 p.m., Friday afternoon, according to Lieutenant Stroup with Xenia Fire Division. When crews arrived on scene, they found a detached garage in flames, sitting approximately 100 yards behind the home on Hill Street,...
Something on I-75 North in Dayton causes flat tires for several vehicles
DAYTON — Several drivers on I-75 North, in the area between the West First Street and Main Street exits, were sidelined with flat tires and Dayton police are working to determine what might have caused the problems. >> Senate-elect JD Vance gives first post Election Day TV interview to...
Dash cam video shows trooper arrive at on scene as deadly crash occurs on I-70
CLARK COUNTY — A 21-year-old Union County man is dead after three crashes early Wednesday on I-70 eastbound near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Twp. News Center 7 obtained new dash camera video through a public records request. The video shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper approaching the scene and seeing the third and deadly crash.
CPD: Man dead after crashing car into telephone pole in Westwood
Cincinnati police said the man was driving at a high speed before he lost control of the car and hit a pole.
Campfire spreads to Tipp City woods; 3 acres burned
According to a release by Tipp City Fire and EMS, a person started a campfire near the Great Miami River on Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to how dry the area was, the fire spread to the nearby wooded area.
Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car on Halloween in Ohio
A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 -- heading southbound on Westerville Road -- hit 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before 7 p.m. They were crossing the intersection at Valley Park Avenue, which was illuminated by crosswalk lights, police said.
Germantown man among 2 killed in head-on crash in Clinton County Monday night
UNION TOWNSHIP — Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township Monday evening. Just after 7 p.m. Danny Dunn, 72 of Germantown, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck north on state Route 73 just south of McCoy Road. Eric Thompson, 48, of Hillsboro, was...
Fox 19
Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends in arrest
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old is under arrest on a domestic violence charge after an overnight SWAT situation in Colerain Township according to court records and a police spokesman. Jason Yazell is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center until he makes his first court appearance...
WLWT 5
Dispatch: 2 injured, including firefighter, after multi-vehicle crash on I-74
HARRISON, Ohio — Two people were injured, including a firefighter, after a three-vehicle crash on I-74 Thursday. The crash took place around 1 p.m. Hamilton County dispatchers said one of the vehicles involved crashed into the median and caught fire. One person involved in the crash suffered a spinal...
Crews respond to reports of armed robbery at Lowe’s in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG — Crews were called to reports of an armed robbery at a Lowe’s in Miamisburg Saturday afternoon. Around 3:55 p..m. crews were called to the Lowe’s on Martin’s Drive to reports of a customer who said a man tried to take her car keys. “He...
Police: Fairborn man hit, killed by vehicle Monday evening on Kauffman Avenue
FAIRBORN — A man died from his injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Fairborn Monday evening, according to a Fairborn police spokesperson. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Kauffman Avenue near West Dayton Yellow Springs Road. The victim, only identified as a 71-year-old man...
1017thepoint.com
CRASH CLOSES EASTBOUND I-70
(Richmond, IN)--There was a serious accident that closed a part of I-70 early Thursday morning. It happened at around 1:30 Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes about a half-mile on the Indiana side of the state line. The initial report was that a car and a semi had collided. Scanner traffic indicated that one female in the vehicle was unconscious and unresponsive. A medical helicopter was summoned. Later, a drone unit became part of the investigation. There’s no word on the victim’s identity or condition. At 3:30 Thursday morning, eastbound 70 was still backed up from the state line to Chester Boulevard.
