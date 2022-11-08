ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hurt following crash in Vandalia

At least one person suffered injuries after a crash in Vandalia Saturday afternoon. >>At least 1 person hospitalized after crash on SB I-675 near I-70 Vandalia police confirm crews were on scene, dispatchers told News Center 7. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of N Dixie Drive and Northwoods Boulevard...
VANDALIA, OH
wktn.com

Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

At least 2 hospitalized after crash in Northridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided in Northridge on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a blue Mazda sedan was entering North Dixie Drive from a private driveway at the intersection of Madrid Avenue when the driver failed to […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: One person injured after garage fire in Xenia

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE: Xenia Fire crews were dispatched to a reported residential fire around 2 p.m., Friday afternoon, according to Lieutenant Stroup with Xenia Fire Division. When crews arrived on scene, they found a detached garage in flames, sitting approximately 100 yards behind the home on Hill Street,...
XENIA, OH
Fox 19

Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends in arrest

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old is under arrest on a domestic violence charge after an overnight SWAT situation in Colerain Township according to court records and a police spokesman. Jason Yazell is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center until he makes his first court appearance...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
1017thepoint.com

CRASH CLOSES EASTBOUND I-70

(Richmond, IN)--There was a serious accident that closed a part of I-70 early Thursday morning. It happened at around 1:30 Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes about a half-mile on the Indiana side of the state line. The initial report was that a car and a semi had collided. Scanner traffic indicated that one female in the vehicle was unconscious and unresponsive. A medical helicopter was summoned. Later, a drone unit became part of the investigation. There’s no word on the victim’s identity or condition. At 3:30 Thursday morning, eastbound 70 was still backed up from the state line to Chester Boulevard.
RICHMOND, IN

